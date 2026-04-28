This page collects the complete Substack edition of The Blueprint of Life while the print edition is being typeset and prepared.

The Blueprint of Life proposes that beneath biology lies a planetary architecture in which minerals, water, and energy flow form a continuous Stone–Water Circuit that powers metabolism, resilience, and the rise and fall of living systems. By integrating modern geochemistry and biophysics with patterns preserved in ancient texts, the book argues that life’s energy systems did not emerge in isolation, but arose within—and remain dependent on—a mineral-water architecture of Earth that appears less accidental the more closely it is examined.

Start at the beginning, or use the table of contents below to move through the book by chapters.

Table of Contents

If it holds, this isn’t just theory.

It’s a blueprint.