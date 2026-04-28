Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Derkacz's avatar
Derkacz
3d

Delightfully intriguing! I sense my perspective has just taken a round trip in the

Rock-Water-Circuit. Thanks for the Ride

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Jim's avatar
Jim
4d

welcome back, this is gret stuff

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