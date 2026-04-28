Of the three texts, the Emerald Tablet comes first, not only because it is the oldest, but because it gives the map: the recurring natural cycle itself, the world-order in which above and below, ascent and descent, generation and return are held together. Foundational to the Hermetic tradition, it is most often treated as mystical or symbolic literature and only rarely read as a compressed description of underlying processes. We understand it differently. In our reading, it preserves, in ancient symbolic language, the same Rock–Water Circuit described in Chapters III through V in modern scientific terms.

The Emerald Tablet, attributed to Hermes Trismegistus, survives in Arabic sources from roughly the early medieval period, around the sixth to eighth centuries AD. The translation used here is the Steele and Singer rendering, whose English most closely matches the phrases cited throughout this chapter. I reproduce the text first so the reader can see the whole before we turn to selected lines.

True it is, without falsehood, certain and most true.

That which is above is like to that which is below, and that which is below is like to that which is above, to accomplish the miracles of one thing.

And as all things were by contemplation of one, so all things arose from this one thing by a single act of adaptation.

The father thereof is the Sun, the mother the Moon.

The wind carried it in its womb, the earth is the nurse thereof.

It is the father of all works of wonder throughout the whole world.

The power thereof is perfect.

If it be cast on to earth, it will separate the element of earth from that of fire, the subtle from the gross.

With great sagacity it doth ascend gently from earth to heaven. Again it doth descend to earth, and uniteth in itself the force from things superior and things inferior.

Thus thou wilt possess the glory of the brightness of the whole world, and all obscurity will fly far from thee.

This thing is the strong fortitude of all strength, for it overcometh every subtle thing and doth penetrate every solid substance.

Thus was this world created.

Hence will there be marvellous adaptations achieved, of which the manner is this.

For this reason I am called Hermes Trismegistus, because I hold three parts of the wisdom of the whole world.

That which I had to say about the operation of Sol is completed.

In what follows, I do not attempt to decode every line of the Tablet. For the sake of brevity, I focus on a small number of central passages that, in our view, map most clearly onto the modern scientific pattern described in our Rock–Water Circuit Theory. We arrived at these readings by testing one interpretation after another against the chemistry, Shimanishi’s process, and the text’s internal consistency.

“And as all things were by contemplation of one, so all things arose from this one thing by a single act of adaptation, and the power thereof is perfect.”

Within the Rock–Water Circuit, this describes the recurring physical cycle of ISAW. Iron-sulfur-aluminum-water chemistry is first fixed into rock during formation. Later, acidic, sulfate-bearing rainwater begins weathering biotite, gradually opening and destabilizing its structure. As that opening proceeds, sulfur remains an active participant, helping drive the proton activity, electron flow, and mineral destabilization that liberate charge and transfer stored redox potential into water.

As discussed more fully in Chapter VI, the aluminum question is central to the theory because although aluminum’s role is foundational in the geologic phase, aluminum itself is not carried forward into biology as an element. The conditioned water released from weathered biotite then carries its mineral chemistry into soils and living systems—into plants, animals, and eventually us.

But not every element is transferred directly. Iron and sulfur continue into life as active participants in redox chemistry and energy transfer. Aluminum does not. In geology, it helps form the aluminosilicate matrix that provides the structural and electrochemical setting in which the first biological architectures arise. The amino acids, membranes, enzymes, and protein-based cellular structures that later take over comparable organizing and redox-supporting functions in biology emerge from a mineral scaffolding that aluminum helped build. Biology carries forward not elemental aluminum, but the functional logic of the structures it first made possible.

After death, those minerals return to the Earth, where over long spans of time they are again gathered into rock. But the cycle does not end there. Through weathering, that mineral chemistry is reopened, remobilized, and carried back into water, where it can once again enter soils, living systems, and the processes of life. That recursive return—from rock into water, into life, back into rock, and back into water again—is what gives the system its continuity.

The “single act of adaptation” points to the mediating operation by which what is fixed becomes mobile, what is latent becomes active, and what is organized geologically is later reorganized biologically. Within the Rock–Water Circuit, that role is most consistently fulfilled by water. Water receives charge from rock, carries mineral chemistry into life, returns those same materials to the Earth, and then receives them again as rock is reopened through weathering. The power is “perfect” because the system does not consume its source. Energy is transferred, reorganized, and renewed through continuous circulation.

“The father thereof is the Sun, the mother the Moon.”

Referring again to ISAW chemistry and its cycle, we no longer understand the Sun and Moon here as fixed substances, but as roles within a generative transformation. The Father, identified with the Sun, names the activating and penetrating principle, which in this system is most consistently expressed through sulfur: whether carried in acidic, sulfated rainwater in Nature or as sulfuric acid in Art. The Mother, identified with the Moon, names the receptive mineral body: the matrix that receives that action, opens under it, and yields its contents.

Seen this way, the line describes not two things but a union. The Father joins the Mother. The Mother receives, opens, and yields. And the child is the product of that union: the liberated mineral essence drawn forth from the opened body. In nature, this unfolds slowly through weathering; in Shimanishi’s process, sulfuric acid performs the same operation directly, entering the prepared vermiculite and extracting its essence into solution.

“The wind carried it in its womb; the earth is the nurse thereof.”

The Tablet now restates the same process under a different set of roles: no longer the union itself, but the cycle by which its active chemistry is carried and returned. Here, the “wind” names the phase of atmospheric transport, especially the dispersal of sulfur-bearing compounds through the air. What is carried is not the whole mineral system, but its most mobile and reactivating component: the sulfur chemistry that moves between domains and helps restart the cycle. Joined to water in the atmosphere and returned through rain, it reenters the mineral world in a chemically active form capable of reopening rock and setting its stored mineral potential into motion.

“The earth is the nurse thereof.”

A nurse does not initiate a thing. A nurse feeds and sustains what has already been brought forth. Here the earth is the nurse because it is the enduring mineral matrix within which opened rock slowly releases its chemistry into water and soil. Vermiculite is one crucial part of that nursing function: an opened mineral body whose expanded lattice releases mineral charge in a slow, buffered, and governed way. Iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium, manganese, and ultratrace elements enter water already prepared to carry them onward. In that sense, the earth nurses by feeding mineral chemistry into the waters and soils that sustain life.

In our reading, the earth nurses through weathered rock, especially vermiculite, which slowly feeds mineral chemistry into the waters and soils that sustain life.

What the Tablet records is therefore a closed loop: union, transport, return, nourishment, and renewal. Once this is seen, the Emerald Tablet begins to read like the compressed description of a real process, one that can be traced, tested, and reconstructed in the physical world.

“It is the father of all works of wonder throughout the whole world.”

In our reading, this points to the foundational source of usable energy: the separation and attraction of unlike charges, the basic polarity by which potential energy is stored and made available to power life. In Earth’s systems, minerals do not create that polarity, but they provide the material structures through which energy is held, organized, directed, and released. Their charged lattices store electrochemical potential and help govern its transfer across environments. In planetary terms, we believe that same principle is expressed in the Deep-to-Surface Energy Gradient, where electron-rich fluids rising from the depths of Earth meet more proton-rich, oxidized waters at its surface above.

“This thing is the strong fortitude of all strength, for it overcometh every subtle thing and doth penetrate every solid substance.”

In our reading, this “thing” is mineralized water: water carrying a redox-active mineral chemistry in mobile form. Iron and sulfur provide the energetic core, but water is the medium that gives that chemistry reach, allowing it to move through what is subtle and enter what is solid. Around that core lies a broader mineral symphony that helps govern the energetic processes sustaining life.

“Thus thou wilt possess the glory of the brightness of the whole world, and all obscurity will fly far from thee.”

In our reading, “the glory of the brightness” refers first to illumination: the clarity that appears when the process is finally seen as a whole rather than in fragments. “Obscurity” names the opposite condition—the confusion, concealment, and misreading that prevail when the pattern has not yet been recognized. But because the Tablet is describing not only a text to be understood but a process active in nature, that brightness also extends into vitality itself: the generative order that appears wherever the cycle is intact and its chemistry remains in motion.

When the Whole Came Into View

Taken together, the lines “That which is above is like to that which is below… to accomplish the miracles of one thing,” and “it doth ascend gently from earth to heaven.” Again, it doth descend to earth, and uniteth in itself the force from things superior and things inferior,” appear, in our reading, to be alchemical repetitions of the same underlying order. The first states that order; the second restates it as circulation. This is one way alchemy repeats the same operation under different images.

Scientifically, that underlying order can be read across two scales. At the level of the Rock–Water Circuit, it may refer to sulfur-bearing rainwater descending from the sky and meeting iron-rich mineral bodies in the earth, where stored chemistry is opened and made mobile, then lifted, transformed, and returned again through circulation.

At the broader planetary level, we believe the same order appears in the Deep-to-Surface Energy Gradient, where alkaline, electron-rich fluids rising from depth meet more proton-rich and oxidized waters above.

On that reading, the line “Thus was this world created” becomes central. The Emerald Tablet presents, in compressed symbolic form, a generative order of the world itself: the recurring cycle through which energy, mineral chemistry, water, and life remain linked across ascent, transformation, nourishment, and return.

What it does not yet give us is that mineral chemistry in concentrated form—the same chemistry that powers Nature’s cycle. For that, we must turn from the map of the cycle to a text concerned not with the world-process as a whole, but with the nature of the essence brought forth from it.

We turn, then, to Letter from a Woman Alchemist on the True Stone of Wisdom.

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