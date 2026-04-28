If water from rock were only metaphor, Scripture would not return to it with such consistency or material specificity. Instead, it returns again and again to the same event: water coming from stone, and life depending on it. I had first read these moments as supernatural interventions. The text presents them more concretely, as moments that reveal an order already built into creation.

Stone Opened, Water Released

In Exodus, Moses strikes the rock and water flows. The scene carries symbolic force, but it is also scientifically instructive: vitality comes from water conditioned by rock and brought forth to sustain life.

This pattern repeats throughout Scripture: wells uncovered, springs released, fountains opened, living water emerging where hardness once prevailed. Such passages present Earth’s processes as real and repeatable. Stone and water are shown participating in a generative relationship, one from which life emerges and on which it continues to depend.

In the Third Key of The Six Keys of Eudoxus, the same pattern appears in language that, by then, I knew by heart: “Must not the body be dissolved by the water, and the Earth be penetrated with its Humidity, to be made proper for generation?” The “body” is the mineral body of black mica, the stone in its closed condition. Dissolution and penetration by sulfated rainwater describe the transition into a state ready for generation, which, in my reading, corresponds to the opening of biotite toward vermiculite, a rock made penetrable so that water can enter and release its mineral chemistry into the world.

The point in both cases is preparation: water makes the stone generative.

How Scripture Describes Matter

A similar material grammar governs Scripture’s use of salt, fire, and dust. Salt seals covenants through preservation. Fire purifies by refining what passes through it. Dust marks both origin and return because, as we learned from the Rock–Water Circuit, life moves through matter.

Scripture treats formation, degeneration, purification, and renewal as material events. Matter is formed, broken down, and made ready again.

What was striking was how quickly the text yielded to this reading. Once I stopped asking what Scripture symbolized and began asking what it assumed to be physically true, the same cycle surfaced again and again: stone opened, water released, life sustained, order restored.

After seeing this pattern, I began tracing the recurrence of the same physical nouns across Scripture wherever it spoke of origin, stability, endurance, collapse, and renewal. What emerged was a tight, constrained vocabulary that felt structural, as if these words were carrying the architecture of a system rather than serving merely as metaphor or symbolism.

A covenant, for example, is a binding agreement meant to endure across generations. It defines identity, obligation, inheritance, and continuity. Covenants are built to outlast individuals. So when Scripture grounds a covenant in rock or seals it with salt, it reaches for materials closely associated with endurance.

Rock itself appears with remarkable consistency. God is called a Rock. Humans are described as being hewn from rock. Salvation is anchored to rock. The language returns to stone whenever Scripture wants to speak about origin, stability, and endurance.

“Of the Rock that begat thee, thou art unmindful, and hast forgotten God that formed thee.”

—Deuteronomy 32:18 (KJV)

“Look to the rock whence ye are hewn, and to the hole of the pit whence ye are digged.”

—Isaiah 51:1 (KJV)

“O come, let us sing unto the LORD: let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation.”

—Psalm 95:1 (KJV)

Read through the perspective of our Rock–Water Circuit Theory, these lines no longer seemed merely metaphorical. Rock appears as origin, as storage, as the thing that precedes life and receives it again. That is exactly how the Rock–Water Circuit behaves.

Clay then appears as what rock becomes: formable, responsive, shaped rather than shaping.

“But now, O LORD, thou art our father; we are the clay, and thou our potter.”

—Isaiah 64:8 (KJV)

“And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground . . .”

—Genesis 2:7 (KJV)

Clay is weathered stone. It is rock broken down by water and time into a mineral-rich matrix, chemically active, ion-bearing, and biologically useful. Its pliability makes it shapeable, but its significance runs deeper: clays concentrate and exchange minerals, bind toxins, preserve structure, and interact directly with water and life. Across cultures and millennia, these same properties led to clay’s use as a medicinal and therapeutic substance, long before its chemistry was understood. Seen that way, the language begins to feel more observational.

Daniel’s vision takes the same pattern and lays it out in material terms: gold, silver, brass, iron, and clay. Only then does it turn to political meaning.

“Thou, O king, sawest, and behold a great image. This great image, whose brightness was excellent, stood before thee; and the form thereof was terrible.

This image’s head was of fine gold, his breast and his arms of silver, his belly and his thighs of brass,

His legs of iron, his feet part of iron and part of clay.

Thou sawest till that a stone was cut out without hands, which smote the image upon his feet that were of iron and clay, and brake them to pieces.

Then was the iron, the clay, the brass, the silver, and the gold, broken to pieces together, and became like the chaff of the summer threshing floors; and the wind carried them away, that no place was found for them: and the stone that smote the image became a great mountain, and filled the whole earth.”

—Daniel 2:34–35 (KJV)

The “image” represents a structure arising from human systems—layered, accumulated, and resting on a mixed foundation of iron and clay—so when the base fails, everything above it comes down with it. The stone, by contrast, is “cut without hands”: not made, but given. That is why one collapses and the other endures.

Then, when Scripture describes water emerging from rock, it does so as catalytic, sustaining, and decisive.

“Behold, I will stand before thee there upon the rock in Horeb; and thou shalt smite the rock, and there shall come water out of it, that the people may drink. And Moses did so in the sight of the elders of Israel.”

—Exodus 17:6 (KJV)

Stone opened. Water released. Life sustained. That sequence again mirrors the physical cycle with surprising precision.

Scripture also tracks the opposite outcome, using the language of brimstone (sulfur), fire, and salt to describe lands that no longer bear life.

“And that the whole land thereof is brimstone, and salt, and burning, that it is not sown, nor beareth, nor any grass groweth therein”

—Deuteronomy 29:23 (KJV)

Here, the text records the consequences of brimstone and burning, leaving salt behind. Modern geochemistry helps clarify why such conditions collapse fertility and vitality. From the perspective of the geohydrological shift theory in From Volcanoes to Vitality (FVTV), the passage may point not just to salted fields, but also to the degradation of Earth’s underground water-rock system itself—namely, rising salinity in the aquifers, as FVTV argues is occurring in more modern times.

From Stone to Water to Stone

Finally, the arc closes with return.

“For dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.”

—Genesis 3:19 (KJV)

Taken from rock, sustained by rock, returned to rock, and freed again from rock: this is ISAW chemistry powering the Rock–Water Circuit.

What transformed me was not one verse or one connection, but how many of them there were. Scripture obviously does not name minerals, gradients, or lattices because it speaks in symbols. Yet those symbols cluster relentlessly around the same structural roles modern science has mapped with greater precision: stone as origin and storage, water as activation, clay as formability, fire and sulfur as transformation, salt as preservation, and dust as return. Once seen, the alignment became impossible to dismiss.

This chapter makes a narrow claim. Not that ancient writers possessed modern equations, but that they recognized the architecture those equations now describe: a world in which life emerges downstream of activated stone, is sustained by water, depends on recurring cycles, and is renewed through return. The Rock–Water Circuit Theory traces the mechanisms in detail, but Scripture appears to have observed the shape long before.

Scripture also contains what I would describe, from a modern scientific perspective, as a kind of case report: an account of what happens when the Rock–Water Circuit is disrupted so severely that its underlying sources are constrained.

That is where we go next.

*If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I write about (or the Op-Eds and lectures I generate for the public), your support is greatly appreciated.

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