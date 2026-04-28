By the time I arrived at this stage of the investigation, a pattern had begun to reveal itself. The energy-generating logic I kept encountering in rock and water was not random, nor was it the product of a single mineral reaction unfolding in isolation. Instead, the same three mineral components and water appeared again and again (ISAW), each performing a distinct role within a coordinated system.

Iron moved electrons. Sulfur mediated proton activity. Aluminum provided the structural framework within which those exchanges could occur. And water, moving through rock and mineral interfaces, carried the entire process forward.

Once this pattern became visible, the division of labor among the elements began to make sense.

Electron Flow: The Role of Iron

As I followed the redox chemistry deeper into the geological literature, one element repeatedly stood out.

Iron.

Iron-sulfur redox systems embedded in rock represent one of Earth’s earliest distributive energy architectures. Iron stands out among the elements because of its unusual redox flexibility. It can donate electrons when the chemical environment requires it and then accept electrons again when conditions change. In this way, iron stores and transmits energy without being consumed or structurally destroyed. It can perform this cycling indefinitely, keeping energy in motion while the surrounding structures remain intact.

Every living cell ultimately depends on this controlled movement of electrons, coupled to proton gradients, to power respiration and metabolism. For this reason, redox-active minerals—especially iron-bearing ones—sit at the foundation of both geology and biology. Iron conducts life’s current because it keeps energy moving.

Proton Flow: The Role of Sulfur

If iron excels at moving electrons, sulfur excels at mediating proton activity.

This relationship is not accidental. Sulfur exists across a wide range of charged states and participates in reactions that couple electron movement to the creation of proton gradients. Throughout Earth systems, it appears in volcanic gases, reduced sulfur species, and sulfate dissolved in rain, oceans, sediments, and biological chemistry.

But sulfur becomes especially productive when it operates within iron-rich mineral systems. In those environments, iron-bearing minerals stabilize and organize sulfur’s reactivity, allowing the two elements to couple tightly in proton-coupled redox reactions expressed at water-mineral interfaces.

This iron-sulfur partnership forms the energetic core of the ISAW system and underlies both ancient geochemical energy regimes and modern biological metabolism.

In that sense, iron and sulfur take their place within a larger pattern that recurs throughout nature and literature alike: proton and electron, sun and moon, heaven and earth—distinct poles whose interaction gives rise to ordered work.

What took me longer to appreciate was that sulfur also helps renew the cycle. Circulating continuously between rock, water, atmosphere, and life, sulfur links planetary-scale processes to local metabolic function. Carried into rainwater and into water moving through soil and rock, it participates in the slow opening of iron-rich minerals such as biotite, helping destabilize rigid mineral lattices and expand them into vermiculite over geological time. Once that transformation occurs, water assumes the next role in the sequence. It enters expanded mineral layers, mobilizes ions, buffers proton activity, mediates electron transfer, and carries liberated mineral chemistry into soils, root zones, microbial systems, and eventually into living organisms. Sulfur renews the initiating chemistry, while water propagates it forward through the cycle.

Structure and Stability: The Role of Aluminum

At first glance, aluminum seems like the odd participant in this system.

Iron moves electrons. Sulfur mediates proton activity. Aluminum appears to do neither. Yet as I examined the mineral structures where these reactions unfold, it became clear that aluminum plays a role just as essential as the more obviously reactive elements.

Aluminum does not participate directly in the constant exchange of electrons that defines redox chemistry. Instead, it locks itself into aluminosilicate lattices that form some of the most persistent mineral structures on Earth. These lattices carry a stable negative charge and remain structurally intact over immense spans of geological time.

That stability turns out to be precisely what the rest of the system requires.

Where redox chemistry involves relentless electron transfer and charged mineral movement, aluminum provides a fixed internal scaffold within which those exchanges can occur. Positively charged ions can bind to the negatively charged lattice, release when conditions shift, and be replaced by others without the structure itself collapsing.

In this way, the lattice becomes a dynamic stage on which energy exchange can take place continuously. The structure holds steady while the actors—electrons, protons, and ions—move through it.

This environment also shapes the behavior of surrounding water. The persistent negative charge of aluminosilicate frameworks organizes nearby ions and charge distributions in ways that allow energy differences to accumulate rather than dissipate immediately.

Put simply, aluminum provides the architecture that allows the rest of the system to operate without destroying itself.

The Core Architecture

ISAW operates as follows:

• Iron moves electrons

• Sulfur mediates protons

• Aluminum provides structure

• Water provides activation and mobility

That mobility describes the movement of minerals in their dissolved ionic form, the form in which they can enter gradients, reactions, and living systems. If aluminum behaved like iron or sulfur, the system would burn through its own framework and collapse.

We again note that the ISAW framework is necessarily simplified. The mineral world does not operate through three elements alone, and biotite is one of the most mineral-diverse rock sources on Earth. It hosts a wide range of major, trace, and ultratrace elements whose catalytic, structural, and regulatory contributions may be real even when they are difficult to isolate cleanly. ISAW is simply a naming of the core functional architecture around which a more complex mineral order is organized.

What struck me over time was that the system did not become less elegant as its complexity increased. The opposite happened. The clearer the core architecture became, the more obvious it was that it operated within a wider mineral order whose full intricacy may be beyond human summary. It may be part of what the theory reveals: that Earth’s chemistry can be understood in its governing pattern without being fully explained by it.

The Aluminum Question

As I thought more about aluminum’s role, I discovered what at first appeared to be a contradiction.

Aluminum clearly plays a foundational role in the geochemical phase of ISAW. Yet when the same energetic logic appears inside living systems, aluminum itself is not carried forward.

Initially, I had trouble explaining why.

Eventually, the answer became obvious once the system was viewed not as a set of elements but as a set of functions.

In biology, the scaffolding and stabilizing role of aluminum is performed by protein-based structures, membranes, and enzymes that carry out the same boundary-setting and charge-organizing functions as aluminum does in geology. The point, however, is that aluminum-rich mineral environments provided the structural and electrochemical conditions that allowed biological architecture to emerge in the first place.

Although biology did not carry forward elemental aluminum, it carried forward its role.

The absence of aluminum from mitochondria, therefore, is evidence that a successful transition occurred, in which a geochemical mineral architecture gave rise to a biological one capable of performing the same organizational work.

The aluminosilicate scaffold came first. Biology later reinvented its function using organic structures.

Water: The Control Layer

At this point, the role of water must be made explicit.

Water is the medium through which the entire cycle operates. Without water, minerals remain locked within crystalline lattices. Without minerals, water remains biologically inert. Only when the two interact can the system generate and transmit usable energy.

The role water plays in biology, I came to realize, is inherited from the path water travels long before biology ever encounters it.

In intact Earth systems, rainwater does not simply fall to the surface and slowly evaporate. Instead, it enters fractured rock and begins a much slower journey through mineral environments rich in iron, sulfur, aluminum, and silica. As it descends into these geological settings, it remains confined within fractures and pore spaces for extended periods of time, interacting continuously with mineral surfaces under conditions of pressure, temperature, and time.

Through this prolonged contact, water gradually acquires organized charge distributions and structured ionic arrangements. In practical terms, this means that water carries minerals not as intact rock, but as dissolved ions arranged and buffered by the environments through which it has passed.

Earlier cultures described such water as “living water,” a term that captured its unusual vitality long before the underlying physics was understood. Today, similar states are increasingly described in physical terms, such as “structured” or “electrochemically ordered” forms of water shaped by mineral interfaces.

However one describes it, the important point is that the water biology inherits has already passed through a long geological preparation.

Biotite-Bearing Fracture Systems

Nowhere is this recursive chemistry more visible than in biotite-bearing fracture systems.

The layered aluminosilicate lattice of black mica is remarkably well suited to sustaining ion exchange, redox buffering, and charge organization at the mineral-water interface. Biotite itself forms deep within the Earth, often tens of kilometers below the surface, where heat and pressure allow its layered structure to assemble. Over immense stretches of time, tectonic uplift and erosion slowly carry these minerals upward toward shallower environments.

As biotite approaches the surface, a coupled sequence unfolds:

• Acidic rainwater carrying sulfates begins to slowly open its iron-rich layers.

• Interlayer potassium starts to weaken and leave the lattice.

• Sulfur, through proton activity and iron oxidation, further destabilizes the structure.

• Water enters, hydrates, and expands the layers.

• Biotite progressively transforms into vermiculite.

The transformation produces vermiculite, whose expanded aluminosilicate lattice is far more open and reactive than that of biotite.

The opening of that lattice serves two inseparable roles.

First, it creates the structural environment within which redox reactions and energy transfer can occur. Second, it becomes a sustained source of liberated mineral chemistry, releasing iron, potassium, aluminum-associated trace elements, and charge into surrounding soils and waters. That liberated chemistry enters water as dissolved ions, the transport form through which rock chemistry becomes biologically available.

In this way, the same structure that enables energy flow also supplies the material substrate from which biological systems are ultimately built.

When Energy Becomes Generative

At this stage, an important question emerged for me.

It is one thing for energy to originate within geological systems. It is another for that energy to become generative—capable of producing new structure, organization, and complexity that can move forward into living systems.

Once again, the answer pointed back to water.

Water carries these coordinated redox processes forward as an organized medium. In doing so, it performs two inseparable functions. First, it participates energetically, organizing charge, sustaining gradients, and preserving electrochemical order across mineral interfaces. Second, it mobilizes mineral chemistry, transporting iron, sulfur species, potassium, and associated trace elements from weathering rock into soils, microbial systems, and eventually plants and animals.

A key insight that we believe extends current origin-of-life science is that ISAW, through the coordinated actions of sulfur and water, drives the geologic weathering of biotite into vermiculite.

Materials once locked within crystalline lattices are then redistributed by water into the architecture of living systems, entering a cycle in which energy generation and material supply advance together.

The Insight

Iron-sulfur-aluminum-water chemistry is first locked into rock as biotite, where it remains tightly compacted and largely latent. Only through weathering, as biotite opens into vermiculite, does that chemistry become hydrated, mobile, and capable of carrying energy forward. Water then delivers it into soils and living systems. In time, the elements return to the geologic domain, where circulating waters, carrying the chemistry of both carbon and sulfur, open the rock again and the cycle begins anew.

What remains is geological time.

Through pressure, circulating water, sulfur chemistry, and geologic time, nature slowly locks this chemistry into layered minerals such as biotite, where potential is stored but not yet released. Thus, these minerals rise from depth carrying stored potential within a planetary system that waits for the rock to open.

Figure 1. The Iron-Sulfur-Aluminum-Water Cycle on Earth

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