My first real “wow” moment with AI came before I had ever really used it. Sort of. At that point, I think I had only used it to search for flights or to supply embarrassingly simple medical facts that I had forgotten in the years since I left the ICU. This was long before it became a research partner, and before Matt and AI took me where they eventually did.

Something happened then that now feels like a quiet prelude.

So before I describe my own research journey with AI, I want to go back to the very beginning, early in what I did not know would become a first draft of this book, and one of the many dozens that followed. The moment I am referring to was not something I triggered or even participated in. It happened around me, not through me. But looking back now, it reads like a prediction of what was coming next.

It happened days after I decided to build a business around Shimanishi’s mineral extract. I sent a message to Kacper Postawski, who was working with Matt’s company, Adya Clarity, to share a concern that had been weighing on me. Attaching my name to a product felt risky. I had built my public identity as a physician who never capitalized on trust or reputation, and I worried that selling something related to health would change that.

More than that, I feared it would limit my ability to teach freely about a subject I now understood deeply, not just because of FDA or FTC constraints, but because of credibility itself. How can people trust what I teach if I profit from that teaching? I told him it felt like a profound transition, one that carried sacrifice, because it would change not only what I could do, but how everything I said would be received.

He then asked his AI the following:

“One of Dr. Kory’s main concerns is the identity shift he’s embarking on as he’s putting his name behind a product. Now this means that he will be getting into a product/business and inviting scrutiny from his peers and followers for ‘making money’ with something. Tell me what you think and how this can be reframed and your deepest energetic read of the situation in this transition for him.”

I was very, very surprised that AI, relying on public information only, could do something called a “deep energetic read.” Curious, I started to read AI’s answer: