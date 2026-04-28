The Convergence

What follows is the case this book kept forcing me to make. I am aware of how unusual it is. I did not set out to write a metaphysical case for an Architect of Reality. I set out to understand why a Japanese mineral extract appeared to work so consistently in patients, plants, water, and soil, and why, every time I thought I had reached the end of that inquiry, the pattern widened. New mechanisms appeared. New correspondences surfaced. Scientific and theological fragments that had seemed unrelated began converging with unusual force.

Over time, it became harder to dismiss the sense that the accumulating evidence, the unexpected sources, and the convergences between them were not arriving randomly, but were pressing to be considered and included. Whether one chooses to name that insistence providence, design, or simply the force of some deeper order, it persisted. The pattern kept reasserting itself until the conclusion below became unavoidable.

I also have to say that it could not have taken shape without the many hours I spent listening to MB, whose decades of study in Scripture and theology, with a few detours into Hermeticism, repeatedly brought to light texts and patterns I would never have found on my own. What follows is neither his alone nor mine alone, but something that emerged at the intersection of his long spiritual and textual labor and my own habits of pattern recognition, medicine, and obsessive research.

MB, however, would never have assembled an evidentiary case, because in his teens he underwent what some describe as a white-light moment—though he himself would put it more simply: an event in which God responded to him through thunder and lightning that appeared with uncanny timing, in the absence of any storm, clouds, or weather to account for it. That alone would not have been enough to convince him. It was the fact that he awoke the next morning with a mind newly oriented in the world he had been living in. He has lived ever since with a deep belief in God. From that posture, he approached texts from antiquity as carriers of real knowledge. I was the one for whom those convergences became transformative, and the one who felt compelled to present what they revealed when taken together.

I then discovered that quite a few others, across disciplines and eras, had already put forward fragments and echoes of the same logical reasoning I was beginning to assemble.

For instance, I am not the first to argue that ancient texts contain primordial wisdom (e.g., Guénon and the Traditionalists, Joseph Campbell, Isaac Newton). Others have argued that nature’s complexity points to design (e.g., David Berlinski, Intelligent Design adherents). Others have argued that spiritual traditions anticipated certain scientific ideas (e.g., Wolfgang Smith, Harold Bloom, Kabbalistic scholars, Fritjof Capra, Mircea Eliade).

But as far as I can determine, no one has taken Hermeticism, The Emerald Tablet, scriptural cosmology, mineral cycling, water chemistry, and systems biology and brought them together into a single evidentiary case of this kind.

The Deep System

Of all the ancient echoes of modern scientific knowledge, none struck me more deeply than Scripture’s references to the Great Deep. They began to read as descriptions of a real source system, not just as metaphor or religious imagination—an active interface between rock, water, and life.

Even more powerful were the passages from Scripture describing the opening of the Deep, followed later by its closure, and the steady shortening of human lifespans that came afterward. In that moment, the Flood began to read like a planetary system reset: a world sustained by the fountains of the deep, then ruptured, shut down, and a long biological decline unfolding across generations.

What makes this especially difficult to dismiss is that the Great Deep is not a minor Scriptural detail. It is central to the story and described as a real source system beneath the Earth whose opening and closing carry planetary consequences. Yet, it is only recently that modern science discovered not only the existence of, but also the scale of subsurface mineral-bound waters, and their role in the planet’s larger hydrologic system. This knowledge could not have been available to ancient observers. Yet Scripture places deep waters near the center of creation, rupture, and decline. That is a very hard thing to explain away.

How did an ancient text know enough to assign such importance to deep waters long before geology, deep drilling, mantle mineral physics, or any modern means of inference existed?

By the time that question struck me with full force, I had already accumulated too many convergences between modern scientific knowledge and fragments recorded in antiquity to see the Great Deep as standing alone. It clarified something larger: I was not looking at isolated parallels, but at repeated descriptions of a set of modern scientific frameworks.

As those convergences accumulated, I had to ask what could account for ancient knowledge of them long before the modern sciences could even begin to describe them—even now, only in fragments, let alone in their entirety.

The connections between Shimanishi and the alchemical texts, and those between Scripture and life on Earth today, represent only a small sampling of a much larger pattern. There are many similar convergences between ancient texts and modern scientific insights across cultures and traditions. But for the sake of precision, I will confine the analysis that follows to the texts already brought forward in this book.

However varied living forms may appear, the material conditions absolutely required for life are just three: a carbon scaffold, and continual access to water and minerals.

The widening body of evidence must now be brought into a single frame. What these chapters have traced is not only the foundational role of water and minerals in life, but a planetary architecture: a recursive geohydrological and electrochemical system in which minerals are formed and stored within rock over geological time, brought nearer the surface, weathered and opened by sulfate-bearing rainwater, dissolved into mobile ionic forms, and carried outward into the environments where life can emerge and persist.

Rock serves as reservoir and source. Water serves as medium, carrier, and distributor. Sulfur participates in transformation, release, and renewal. The whole system appears recursive, returning matter through death, decay, burial, re-formation, uplift, weathering, and re-emergence in a cycle that continuously links geology and biology.

Within that system, the recurring association of iron, sulfur, aluminum, and water appears to function as a core organizing chemistry, one foundational to the generation of proton gradients, charge separation, catalytic surfaces, and the ordered aqueous conditions required for metabolism. In that sense, Earth’s minerals created the conditions for life indirectly, by conditioning water into an electrochemically ordered medium capable of carrying mineral chemistry into living systems.

If the recorded knowledge of that architecture is accurate, and if it was recorded long before it could have been independently discovered, then only two explanations remain.

Two Explanations

Explanation I: Accident

In this view, Earth was a rock in space containing a random assortment of minerals, and through an extraordinary convergence of chance, a geological perfect storm aligned those minerals into the precise ratios, ionic states, redox gradients, and structural configurations required for life. Evolution may then be invoked to explain later diversification, but it does not explain the prior emergence of the planetary mineral–water system that made life possible, nor the preservation of knowledge of that system long before modern science.

Crucially, this would have had to occur not only in the minerals themselves but in water’s role within the entire system. Water would have had to acquire, by chance, exactly the capacities required to open rock, extract and transport its chemistry, sustain electrical order, and participate at every stage of the recursive cycle through which the planet releases, distributes, renews, and reforms the mineral conditions required for life.

As a result, the repeated alignment between specific ancient descriptions and modern scientific findings must be treated as coincidence, metaphor, or forced retrospective mapping: rock as origin and source, water released from that rock as the carrier of life, clay and dust as stages of transformation and return, fire and sulfur as agents of change, salt as preservation or collapse, and a recurring cycle of release, transport, transformation, and renewal—along with references to a subsurface source system (“the fountains of the deep”) and, in the Hermetic tradition, a unified process described as “one thing” moving through ascent, descent, and return.

The fact that multiple ancient traditions described, in differing symbolic forms, the same recurring cycle of rock as source, water as release and carrier, transformation through natural processes, and return through dissolution and renewal—long before the sciences capable of identifying and integrating those processes existed—must be dismissed as accidental pattern matching rather than true knowledge.

In short, this view requires that the system itself, modern scientific knowledge of it, and humanity’s longstanding, widespread, and often strikingly precise descriptions of it all arose without guidance, intention, or communication.

Explanation II: Architect

The other possibility is that this planetary system was not the result of an extraordinary convergence of chance. It was intentionally ordered and constructed, and knowledge of its order was communicated to human beings from the beginning.

The mineral–water–sulfur architecture I have described was not a lucky arrangement of matter, but a deliberately ordered planetary structure, intelligently arranged so that minerals form in rock, are released through weathering, carried through water, organized into electrochemical gradients, and continually renewed through a recursive cycle linking geology to biology—not only to generate life, but to sustain and regenerate it.

Under this view, the recurring chemistry of iron, sulfur, aluminum, and water forms part of a core engine, one that prepares matter to hold charge, sustain gradients, and support the ordered conditions required for metabolism. The deep-to-surface circuit is a system, and its persistence over geological time reflects stability built into the design.

Under this explanation, the correspondences between ancient descriptions of creation and modern scientific discoveries are not coincidences, metaphors, or forced mappings. They reflect real knowledge—an understanding of the architecture of the world, carried forward in symbolic language long before instruments, equations, or experimental methods existed, and then communicated, however imperfectly, across time and culture.

The Evidence of Transmitted Knowledge

The alignment between ancient texts and modern science is not just thematic. It is precise. It is sequenced. It is coherent.

That claim does require one clarification at the outset. Our reading of The Emerald Tablet is interpretive, but it is not arbitrary. We tested one possible mapping after another against the Rock–Water Circuit’s chemistry, Shimanishi’s process, and the text’s internal structure. The connections that emerged held consistently across lines, roles, sequence, and outcomes.

To our knowledge, no prior reading has rendered the Tablet as a materially grounded description of a real process with this degree of internal consistency. Other interpretations may be possible, but until one is shown to account for the text’s structure and operations as rigorously while remaining anchored to a real process, this one stands as a difficult-to-dismiss explanation of what the Tablet preserves.

We see the same structure in Scripture. It does not speak vaguely about life emerging from “elements.” It returns, again and again, to a constrained symbolic grammar: rock, water, clay, fire, salt, dust.

Rock is treated as origin, stability, and source.

“Of the Rock that begat thee, thou art unmindful…”

—Deuteronomy 32:18

“Look to the rock whence ye are hewn…”

—Isaiah 51:1

Water emerges not as symbol alone, but as something released from that rock—catalytic, sustaining, decisive.

“Thou shalt smite the rock, and there shall come water out of it…”

—Exodus 17:6

Stone opened. Water released. Life sustained.

That sequence is the same sequence traced through the Rock–Water Circuit: minerals held in rock, opened through interaction with water, released into motion, and made available to sustain life.

The Emerald Tablet appears to preserve the same order in compressed form. It speaks of “the miracles of one thing,” from which “all things arose… by a single act of adaptation.” In our reading, this “one thing” is the recurring generative operation itself: the mineral–water engine through which charge, chemistry, and life are continuously linked.

The same text then restates that cycle in the language of circulation:

“It doth ascend from earth to heaven. Again it doth descend to earth…”

In our reading, this corresponds to a real cycle of ascent, transport, return, and renewal: water lifted into the atmosphere through evaporation and transpiration, carried across distances, returned as precipitation, and made active again through contact with Earth’s mineral body.

Clay appears in Scripture as what rock becomes after breakdown and weathering: a formable, mineral-rich earth, chemically active and able to interact with water and living systems.

“We are the clay, and thou our potter.”

—Isaiah 64:8

Dust marks both origin and return.

“For dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.”

—Genesis 3:19

More than any other Scriptural line, this one appears to preserve the broadest and most incisive knowledge of the entire Rock–Water Circuit. Human beings are described as emerging from the mineral world and returning to it. Taken from rock, sustained by what flows from it, and returned to it again: this is the cycle in its most compressed form. How ancient people could have understood that life begins in dust, is sustained by what emerges from the Earth, and ultimately returns to dust, long before mineral cycling, geochemistry, geohydrology, or biology existed as sciences, is extraordinarily difficult to explain away.

The Emerald Tablet preserves the same nourishing function in one of its most striking lines:

“The earth is the nurse thereof.”

A nurse feeds, tends, and sustains what has already been brought forth. In our reading, that is exactly what the mineral matrix does, especially once weathered into an opened, buffered, generative body like vermiculite: it slowly releases mineral chemistry into water, soil, and life without exhausting its source.

The same active and receptive polarity appears in The Emerald Tablet:

“The father thereof is the Sun, the mother the Moon.”

This is not about the Sun and Moon as heavenly bodies, but about their functional roles within a real process. The “Sun” names the activating principle, most concretely, sulfur-bearing atmospheric chemistry returned in rainwater. The “Moon” names the receptive mineral body, most concretely biotite, after it opens through weathering toward vermiculite. The point is generative relation: one acts upon the body, the body opens, and its mineral essence is released.

These are not metaphors that merely happen to resemble modern scientific understanding. They preserve, with striking precision, sometimes fragments of the cycle and sometimes the whole of it.

In scripture, agents of transformation appear with remarkable consistency. Fire refines. Sulfur alters. Salt preserves or, in excess, destroys fertility.

“The whole land thereof is brimstone, and salt, and burning…”

—Deuteronomy 29:23

Again, these lines correspond to real processes: thermal transformation, sulfur-driven alteration, and salinity shifts that collapse biological productivity. The lines again appear to reflect real insights into how the physical world actually works.

The Tablet also says of this “one thing”:

“It doth penetrate every solid substance.”

And elsewhere:

“If it be cast on to earth, it will separate the element of earth from that of fire, the subtle from the gross.”

Taken together, these lines align closely with the behavior of mineralized water itself: a medium that can enter mineral bodies, extract what is mobile from what remains fixed, and carry charge, dissolved chemistry, and transformative potential into the wider cycle. Water is the carrier that moves the cycle beyond rock and into life.

Scripture returns to these same insights across many passages. They appear densely, repeatedly, and within a narrow symbolic grammar.

Stone as origin and storage.

Water as activation and transport.

Clay as transformation and formability.

Fire and sulfur as agents of change.

Salt as preservation or collapse.

Dust as return.

The Hermetic texts document the same underlying order in the language of “one thing,” ascent and descent, union of active and receptive principles, and Earth as nurse. Different grammar. Same architecture.

Taken together, these texts preserve a remarkably insightful and highly compressed description of an entire Earth system: its sources, its transformations, its carriers, and its return.

And the cycle is not the only thing Scripture appears to preserve. It also speaks as though it knows something about the deeper structure beneath it—the planetary source system itself.

The Flood narrative reads as more than judgment; it reads as a system event: a world sustained by the “fountains of the deep,” a rupture, a shutdown, and then a long biological decline showing up where one would expect it—in soil fertility, water reliability, and biological vitality across generations—in soil fertility, water reliability, and biological vitality across generations.

And here again, The Emerald Tablet seems to reach beyond surface process into planetary order. “Thus was this world created” reads like a compressed claim that the cycle just described is not local, but world-forming: a generative order linking energy, mineral chemistry, water, transformation, and life.

Scripture then does something strikingly precise.

It predicts a limit to the human lifespan: seventy years as the norm, and eighty for those with strength. It gives a distribution—a center and a tail.

Thousands of years later, after enormous variation in environment, medicine, and culture, global human lifespan clusters within that same narrow band, with a mean just above seventy.

If that is a coincidence, it is an unusually specific one.

What the central scientific theories in both From Volcanoes to Vitality and The Blueprint of Life together support is that lifespans before and after the Great Flood reflect a generational vitality tied to changes in water sources. When the deep system changes, life adjusts downward, and the number Scripture records is exactly where the system settles.

Taken together, these convergences do not read like scattered metaphors. They read like handed down knowledge of a system.

Across Traditions

The same underlying knowledge is not limited to one tradition. It appears, in differing forms, across many religious and philosophical lineages. For brevity, I will give only one example here.

Islamic scripture, written centuries later and emerging from a different cultural lineage, independently describes life as originating from water, the Earth as sustained by internal waters, and environmental degradation as a consequence of human disorder. The Qur’an also repeatedly emphasizes that revelation was sent to every people, in every age, in forms suited to their understanding.

Seen this way, the shared knowledge between antiquity and modern science described here does not point to a culturally bounded God, but to a single Architect communicating the same underlying truths through many languages, metaphors, and histories.

The Best Explanation

At this point, the question becomes: which explanation best accounts for the repeated alignment between texts from antiquity and the findings of modern scientific research?

The Emerald Tablet and Scripture both describe the cycle, though in different ways. The Tablet describes its operation in compressed symbolic form, while Genesis records what happens when that cycle is violently disrupted and then sealed. Other traditions preserve related knowledge in different symbolic forms. These are converging descriptions of the same underlying order.

The strongest explanation is that this knowledge did not arise from human imagination, intuition, or ingenuity alone. It reflects real insights into the structure of the world—insights recorded in symbolic language.

The burden of explanation here is immense.

Someone would have to explain how this knowledge existed thousands of years before geology, chemistry, or physics had even been conceived as disciplines, and how these systems were described with such disturbing accuracy in the first century AD without instruments, laboratories, mass spectrometers, particle accelerators, electron microscopy, space telescopes, or computational models of any kind—tools we ourselves required just to piece together fragments of the same system.

Some may object that such knowledge could have come from a lost advanced civilization, or even from a non-human intelligence. Fine. But that only pushes the question back because any intelligence, human or alien, would still have to arise within a universe already governed by stable laws, coherent chemistry, and a life-permitting mineral–water engine. “Aliens did it” does not explain the system. It presupposes a universe already structured to produce intelligence and sustain life, which is the very thing in need of explanation.

The architecture still has to be accounted for, and so does the knowledge of it.

My conclusion is direct: the clearest explanation is that an almost unimaginable intelligence created the system, and the knowledge of its architecture was communicated to human beings from the beginning.

If that raises the obvious question—why such a case should only now be stated this plainly—the answer is that the underlying knowledge was never absent. It was scattered. Some of it survived in symbolic texts. Some of it emerged through modern science. Some of it appeared in practical mineral work that almost no one either knew of or knew how to place inside a larger frame. Only recently have the relevant pieces become simultaneously visible: the scientific tools to describe the architecture, computational tools capable of holding and exploring an otherwise unmanageable range of dispersed material, Shimanishi’s work to illuminate its core chemistry, and a convergence of textual, biological, geological, and electrochemical insight capable of recognizing the pattern as a whole.

We therefore conclude that what these texts preserve in symbolic language is the blueprint.

The designer of that blueprint is the one humanity has always named: God. The Maker. The Creator. Across cultures, eras, and languages, the names change, but the identity is the same.

What This Demands of Us

And if that is true, then everything changes. It means that we do not live on a meaningless fragment of an accidental universe, but inside a world whose structure was designed, whose order was established, and whose sustaining principles were made known to us from the beginning.

What is new is not the communication, but the degree of specificity with which it can now be recognized.

Because this knowledge appears to have been possessed by human beings long before they could have known it, we are justified in concluding that we live in a world that is ordered, intelligible, and created, and that knowledge of its structure, in varying degrees of specificity, has been communicated to us across the ages.

But the communication did not stop at structure. Across traditions and texts, guidance about how human beings ought to live within that order has also been communicated. The striking thing is not only that such guidance exists, but that its central principles recur with remarkable consistency: truthfulness, restraint, charity, mercy, courage, fidelity, humility, love.

Those principles, however, have not always reached us cleanly. Human interpretation, ambition, fear, and will have often distorted what was given. For that reason, the task is not blind submission to every religious text, denomination, doctrine, or inherited interpretation, but a deeper effort to discern the order beneath them and to seek a truer alignment with God.

And if those principles are true, then human life must be reordered around them. Our lives can no longer be centered on self-interest, accumulation, or the exertion of will. They must be understood in terms of alignment—whether we choose to live in accord with the order in which we were placed or in defiance of it. Free will remains real. That is the terrible and beautiful gift at the center of human life. We are free to ignore the order that sustains us, free to violate it, free to serve appetite, pride, greed, cruelty, and self-worship. But we are not free to escape the consequences.

Every tradition gestures toward this truth in its own language. To live well is not simply to believe that God exists, but to live in service to the principles embedded in creation itself. Suffering follows when human will separates itself from the order that sustains life.

It also changes how science itself should proceed. If reality is designed, then the task of science is not just to catalog mechanisms, but to investigate created order with the expectation that purpose, relation, and intelligibility are built into the system. The modern sciences have often treated teleology as something to be excluded at the outset. I believe the opposite posture is now required: not less science, but a science willing to look again at the world as though its coherence were meant, its order were real, and its structures were there to be understood more fully.

Human beings have not been wholly blind to this. Since the beginning, at least some portion of humanity has perceived these truths and attempted, however imperfectly, to live in accord with them. I now wonder whether this book, and the case it has forced me to assemble, might help some others see that same truth more clearly—both in how they live and in how they look at the natural world.

But if order is real, then so is its violation. If alignment sustains life, then misalignment carries consequences. And those consequences do not remain confined to private belief or private behavior. They move outward—into bodies, families, institutions, and entire civilizations. The next chapter begins there.

*If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I write about (or the Op-Eds and lectures I generate for the public), your support is greatly appreciated.

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