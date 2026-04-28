Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Kevin Purtell's avatar
Kevin Purtell
4d

Dr. Kory, As an old Biology Major and Chem minor from decades ago, what role might evaporation, transpiration or even distillation possibly play a role with this product/ From the earth to the Heavens, and back to earth again has me thinking along those lines!

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