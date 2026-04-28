Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Colin Driscoll's avatar
Colin Driscoll
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I'm super glad I played this chapter again. Earlier I commented on what 'teleology' was. Your explanation as it pertains to evolution seems crisp & thought provoking. Can't wait to see where we/you go from here.

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