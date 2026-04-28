What follows is a hypothesis that emerged late, after enough pieces had fallen into place for a larger pattern in Scripture to reveal itself.

MB called me as I neared what I believed was, once again, the eve of the submission of From Volcanoes to Vitality (FVTV). Of the hundreds of calls we have shared, each one bringing some new convergence, this one felt different. He believed he had found scriptural confirmation that the shift in global water quality we had been articulating in FVTV was not just modern, but also ancient. Not simply a loss of minerals in bulk, but a failure of the conditions that allow water to carry mineral order, sustain gradients, and coordinate life.

In other words, he believed a Geohydrological Shift had occurred once before.

I did what I always do when someone hands me a claim that big: I tried to break it. I asked AI to help me search widely, not for comforting quotes, but for the repeated structure, the places where Scripture speaks about sources of water (i.e., that is, deep systems, fountains, rupture, sealing, and downstream consequences). And the pattern that emerged did not feel like cherry-picking. It felt like Scripture was describing a coupled hydrologic system, and then describing what happens when that system is violently inverted.

For the following, it helps to know that in Scripture, the “Great Deep” refers to a vast, primordial reservoir of waters beneath the Earth, understood not as a static body of liquid, but as a living source system.

In modern terms, this maps closely onto what we, in our Rock–Water Circuit framework, described as the “deep mantle,” where we found, in our research, that enormous quantities of water are stored not as oceans but bound within minerals as hydroxyl ions. Discoveries involving ringwoodite-bearing diamonds, along with mantle plume studies and deep borehole data, have revealed that the Earth’s interior holds water volumes comparable to, or exceeding, those at the surface.

Within the Rock–Water Circuit, this deep, mineral-bound water functions as the planet’s primary reservoir and pressure-fed supply. The full scientific framework for concluding that a geohydrological shift is underway in our time, along with the practical case for addressing it, is presented in From Volcanoes to Vitality. Our own geohydrological shift has not yet become a full collapse. But if it is left uncorrected, Scripture offers a striking picture of what that failure could look like when carried to its end.

Here, I want to show what Scripture says a full rupture looks like: the Great Deep as a source system, the Flood as a rupture, the resealing as a shutoff, and the long decline in vitality that follows.

Biblically, the sequence is explicit. In Genesis, the creation account begins with the formation of the Great Deep, the Earth, and the skies above.

“Let there be an expanse in the midst of the waters, and let it separate the waters from the waters.”

—Genesis 1:6 (ESV)

“God made the expanse and separated the waters that were under the expanse from the waters that were above.”

—Genesis 1:7 (ESV)

The waters below are repeatedly identified not only by their extent, but as sources of vitality: “fountains of the Deep,” or “the Great Deep.” Fountains imply emergence, movement, and renewal. They are obviously not stagnant reservoirs but dynamic interfaces between Earth and life.

“Streams came up from the earth and watered the whole surface of the ground.”

—Genesis 2:6 (ESV)

“For the LORD your God is bringing you into a good land, a land of brooks of water, of fountains and springs, flowing out in the valleys and hills; a land of wheat and barley. . .a land whose stones are iron, and out of whose hills you can dig copper.”

—Deuteronomy 8:7–9 (ESV)

Here the Deep is being referenced as a source of “precious things.”

“Blessed by the LORD be his land, with the precious things of heaven, with the dew, and with the deep that crouches beneath.”

—Deuteronomy 33:13 (ESV)

These are not poetic abstractions. They describe a coupled system: deep water, mineral contact, upward flow, and surface vitality.

Modern geology now confirms the existence of exactly such a system.

Modern geology now confirms that significant quantities of water exist deep within the Earth’s crust and upper mantle. Research over the past several decades has revealed mineral-bound and rock-associated fluids, some isolated from surface circulation over long timescales, others interacting with it, that can transport dissolved elements upward through faults, hydrothermal systems, and geological processes. These waters are not limited to rainwater cycling downward, but include deeply sourced fluids that have been chemically conditioned by prolonged contact with rock under heat and pressure, giving them distinct ionic compositions and reactivity.

Taken together, these findings point to a deep-to-surface hydrologic connection that, over long timescales, can influence and chemically condition surface waters, even if the full system is not yet described as a single integrated framework within modern geology.

The convergence is difficult to ignore. The biblical “fountains of the deep” align uncannily with what geologists now describe as primary or endogenous water, an inside-out system capable of conditioning surface waters, soils, and ecosystems not merely with minerals, but with ionically conditioned, more electrochemically structured water.

Notably absent from early biblical descriptions are depleted soils, fractured aquifers, diluted rivers, and/or stripped water. Instead, Scripture evokes a world sustained by continuous upward flow, a hydrologic system capable of maintaining biological vitality over centuries.

By now, the reader understands what that implies.

As explored earlier, water conditioned by prolonged mineral contact supports lower energy loss, more stable redox behavior, tighter proton gradients, improved enzymatic function, more stable protein conformations, and decreased oxidative stress. These are the physical conditions required for mitochondria to operate efficiently, for detoxification pathways to function without strain, and for cumulative biological damage to remain low over time.

Under such conditions, vitality and longevity are not surprising. They are expected.

To wit, human lifespans routinely exceeded nine hundred years in the Bible. Noah is described as being six hundred years of age as if that were unremarkable (Genesis 7:11). The genealogies of Genesis 5 repeatedly mention lifespans which approached a millennium. Adam lived 930 years. Methuselah lived 969 years.

These are not presented as miracles. They are presented as norms.

The Great Flood

But then, Scripture records a decisive alteration to the Earth that had been so carefully formed. God closed “the Great Deep” and let loose “the Flood.” Scripture is clear about his reasons for doing so:

“The LORD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intention of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.”

—Genesis 6:5 (ESV)

Violence, in particular, is emphasized:

“Now the earth was corrupt in God’s sight, and the earth was filled with violence.”

—Genesis 6:11 (ESV)

Soon after, the Great Flood arrives. For that to happen, God broke apart the fountains of the Deep and showered massive rains on Earth:

“In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life, in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month, the same day were all the fountains of the great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened.”

—Genesis 7:11 (ESV)

Something beneath the Earth ruptured, inverting the planetary hydrologic system. Notice that in what follows, Scripture describes the Flood in literal terms as a rupture on a planetary scale, without the use of allegory or parable. Rain falls for forty days and forty nights. The waters prevail for one hundred and fifty days. The mountains disappear beneath them. From onset to full drying, nearly a year passes.

The texts are clear about the scale of what happened. In my reading, this is not a symbolic catastrophe, but a systemic collapse, a global overturning, a hard reset of Earth’s water system.

After the Flood, Scripture records something equally explicit:

“The fountains also of the deep and the windows of heaven were stopped, and the rain from heaven was restrained.”

—Genesis 8:2 (ESV)

I take this to mean that the same act that sealed the deep also restrained the heavens. The flows from below and the bounty from above are presented as two sides of a single system that is no longer operating as it once had.

Interestingly, descriptions of declining fertility and abundance can be found earlier in Scripture, with the first explicit prediction appearing in Genesis:

“Cursed is the ground because of you; through painful toil you will eat food from it. . .it will produce thorns and thistles for you.”

—Genesis 3:17–19 (ESV)

Lifespans Begin to Decline

God also sets a new “limit” to the human lifespan:

“My Spirit shall not always strive with man, for that he also is flesh: yet his days shall be a hundred and twenty years.”

—Genesis 6:3 (ESV)

The reset was moral in origin but hydrological and biological in its execution.

Notably, this declaration is made before the Flood itself. The intervention was structural: a limit imposed on a system in which violence had become cumulative, entrenched, and self-perpetuating across centuries. Shortened lifespan limited the duration over which power, grievance, and corruption could accumulate, rendering evil containable even if not eliminated.

I began to understand the Flood narrative as a deity responding to the accumulation of evil. Scripture frames the intervention as a modification of what had originally been created. What was adjusted was not human nature, but the time horizon over which power, grievance, and violence could compound.

Whether one reads this as divine adaptation, relational governance, or the unfolding of foreknown consequences is a theological question the text itself leaves open. What makes it unmistakable is that the system was altered once its long-term behavior became clear. I see it as the original design being updated, a constrained system replacing one whose prolonged lifespans had become untenable.

After the Flood, what begins to appear are literal descriptions of Earth’s biology deteriorating repeatedly:

“Your strength will be spent in vain, because your soil will not yield its crops.”

—Leviticus 26:20 (ESV)

“The sky over your head will be bronze, the ground beneath you iron. The Lord will turn the rain of your country into dust and powder.”

—Deuteronomy 28:23–24 (ESV)

And those verses just refer to what was happening to the soil. The Earth’s waters also begin to fail:

“The earth dries up and withers. . .The earth is defiled by its people.”

—Isaiah 24:4–5 (ESV)

“They have forsaken me, the spring of living water, and dug their own cisterns, broken cisterns that cannot hold water.”

—Jeremiah 2:13 (ESV)

So, now the land is more barren, and the waters are drying up or being defiled. As a physician, I would next wonder about the consequences to human health. MB then sent a series of quotes documenting that the incredible lifespans of humans previously described in Scripture began to decline.

Immediately after the Flood:

“And all the days of Noah were nine hundred and fifty years: and he died.”

—Genesis 9:29 (ESV)

Then the ages begin to progressively decline:

“And Shem lived after he begat Arphaxad five hundred years. . .”

—Genesis 11:11 (ESV)

“And Arphaxad lived five and thirty years, and begat Salah. . .and all the days of Arphaxad were four hundred and thirty-eight years.”

—Genesis 11:12–13 (ESV)

“And Peleg lived thirty years, and begat Reu. . .and all the days of Peleg were two hundred and thirty-nine years.”

—Genesis 11:18–19 (ESV)

The string ends with a description of the new human lifespan:

“The days of our years are threescore years and ten; and if by reason of strength they be fourscore years. . .”

—Psalm 90:10 (ESV)

Under the Geohydrological Shift Theory set out in FVTV, this progression makes mechanistic sense. When deep, mineral-conditioned water no longer replenishes surface systems, waters become dilute, ionically imbalanced, and stripped of the mineral structure needed to support stable biology. The system compensates, then destabilizes, and then becomes less viable.

Threescore years and ten is seventy, while four score years (for those with strength) is eighty. Today, the global average human life expectancy is seventy-three years, exactly what the ancient text described.

More importantly, the lifespans in Scripture decline progressively, not randomly, all falling under the limit declared before the Flood.

For me, that convergence is no longer dismissible as a coincidence.

I see the closing of the Deep as a hydrologic collapse. And because water is the medium through which mineral, electrical, and metabolic order is expressed, it was a biological collapse as well.

It represents the first planetary Geohydrological Shift: a fundamental reorganization of Earth’s water systems that altered the mineral and electrical conditions under which life operates.

The decree was divine.

The mechanism was water.

The consequence was a slow, measurable decline in vitality, unfolding across generations.

What makes this moment unsettling is that the pattern appears to be repeating.

Today, through aquifer depletion, fertilizer infiltration, rising salinity, and the redirection of Earth’s waters, humanity may be inducing a second geohydrological shift—this time not through the closing of the Deep, but through the exhaustion, contamination, and salinization of the waters that remain. The fifty chapters of From Volcanoes to Vitality assemble the evidentiary basis for why I believe a similar shift began on Earth a few decades ago, unfolding more slowly and this time as a consequence of human activity rather than divine decree.

When I reached the end of that line of reasoning, I sat there longer than I expected to because it changed the weight of everything I had already built.

Because if ancient texts repeatedly recognized the architecture of Earth’s living systems, and if they also carried forward a coherent account of what happens when those systems rupture, then we are no longer dealing with the same coincidence in the ordinary sense. We are dealing with pattern recognition over thousands of years, arriving independently through different languages, cultures, and record-keeping systems, yet pointing to the same underlying behavior.

The Rock–Water Circuit Theory stands on its own. It is coherent. It is mechanistic. It can be tested, argued, refined, or rejected on scientific grounds. The Flood-to-Geohydrological collapse mapping did something different. It suggested that Scripture was not merely offering symbolic meaning but preserving a memory of system behavior—a record of what happens when the circulation, conditioning, and renewal of the waters themselves change.

Once that possibility entered the frame, I began to read other ancient texts with the same question in mind: were they also preserving descriptions of order, collapse, and renewal in the language available to them?

*If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I write about (or the Op-Eds and lectures I generate for the public), your support is greatly appreciated.

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