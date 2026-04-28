What Great Art Quietly Reveals About Order

The more I contemplated order—how it appears in structure, how persistently it is sought and honored, and how deeply it seems tied to vitality—the more I began to think about alignment as well: the fitting together of parts in ways that sustain coherence and life. I began to wonder whether there were any examples of great artworks celebrated for genuinely disordered structure. As I explored art history, it became difficult to find any.

Even movements often described as chaotic—Cubism, Surrealism, Dada— are not powerful because they are disordered, but because they strain against an underlying order whose internal relations remain aligned, as what appears at first glance to be fragmentation is in fact carefully governed.

Take Picasso, for example, whose work is frequently cited as a rupture of visual order, yet whose planes interlock with precision and whose geometric relationships remain balanced and internally aligned, guiding the viewer’s eye along intentional pathways that reveal what initially appears chaotic to be, in fact, disciplined complexity.

The same is true of Hieronymus Bosch, whose paintings appear at first glance as overwhelming visual chaos, grotesque figures, impossible scenes, and symbolic elements piled seemingly without restraint. Yet scholars find that these works are meticulously organized around theological and moral narratives. The visual density conceals, rather than replaces, an underlying structure in which even the apparent excess remains aligned to a governing narrative. The longer one looks, the more the underlying order reveals itself.

This pattern repeats across music, literature, and architecture. Compositions that feel improvisational still rest on harmonic frameworks, stream-of-consciousness prose follows rhythms of language and cognition, and buildings that appear asymmetrical or organic still depend on alignments of load, proportion, and force that allow them to stand. True disorder, when it occurs, is rarely valued aesthetically. It is experienced as noise rather than meaning and quickly forgotten.

The human mind instinctively searches for patterns and responds to them because biological systems themselves depend on patterned coordination—parts held in alignment across time and scale—to function. Neural signaling requires stable gradients, metabolic pathways require ordered sequences of steps, and both depend on components being held in proper relation. Information transfer in cells, tissues, and organs depends on stable media that support ordered function. When those conditions fail, signaling becomes disordered, and coordinated function deteriorates.

Art, in this sense, reflects biology: both can sustain variation only when an underlying order and alignment remain intact.

What I found fascinating is that, despite seeing order everywhere, in science, speech, and ancient texts, I failed to see a repetitive sameness or rigidity. Instead, I saw an amazing variety of examples throughout. I concluded that a world governed by order need not produce sameness, because alignment does not eliminate variety; it makes variety sustainable. Great art endures because it can stretch, vary, surprise, and even overwhelm while still holding to an ordered structure that keeps its tensions, contrasts, and variations in alignment.

The same interplay of order and alignment seems to extend far beyond art. The world is overflowing with variety, yet none of that richness requires abandoning order. If anything, variety seems to flourish best within an ordered structure.

This observation has implications that extend beyond aesthetics. It suggests that order is not just a scientific property of water, minerals, or cellular signaling, but something that also scales to human creativity. Systems can tolerate variation, novelty, and apparent disorder if an organizing framework persists. Remove that framework, and both biological function and cultural value begin to disintegrate.

In that light, the reverence for masterpieces that seem chaotic yet remain internally ordered may not be accidental. It may reflect a deeper intuition: that life itself operates in precisely that domain— dynamic, complex, and adaptive, but still governed by order.

The Moral Hypothesis of Order

At a certain point, I found myself returning to a possibility I had heard others argue for years: that the order and beauty of the world may not be accidental, random, or mysterious, but intended. I had not begun with that assumption. But the more I followed recurring patterns of order across water, geology, biology, culture, and the older theological texts, the harder it became not to ask whether that order had been built into the system on purpose.

If that were so, then another question followed naturally: if the world was formed through an order capable of sustaining vitality, fertility, recursiveness, and permanence for eons, why would the moral order proper to human life aim at anything different? I found myself wondering whether ordered behavior affects human life in much the same way ordered structure sustains the conditions under which life remains stable, generative, and whole.

The implications of Emoto’s work triggered that thought. A kind, loving caregiver has a consistent cadence. Their touch is predictable. Their movements are measured. Their expressions align with their words. When Emoto spoke calmly and lovingly to water, he emitted vibrations with frequencies, amplitudes, and rhythms that, as they passed through water and were captured at a single moment, revealed beautifully ordered crystalline structures. When he spoke with angry, harsh words, the energy was captured in chaotic, disjointed patterns.

A developing nervous system entrains to its environment. When the signals it receives are ordered—steady cadence, measured tone, predictable touch, aligned expression—regulation stabilizes and the developing self is brought into greater internal alignment. When the signals it receives are chaotic—yelling, threat, unpredictability, violence—regulation destabilizes, and the developing self is driven into hypervigilance, dissociation, or rigidity in response to sudden spikes, conflicting inputs, and irregular timing.

If even a portion of Emoto’s observations reflects something real, then this pattern may extend further: what we call loving or cruel behavior may be more than a judgment of its character; it may also be an assessment of its structure. Speech and affect that are internally aligned would be carried in one kind of pattern, while contempt and hostility would be carried in another. In that sense, happiness might reflect greater internal order, while anxiety, depression, or psychic disarray might reflect the loss of it. The health, vitality, and mood of both the transmitter and the receiver would then depend, at least in part, on the order or disorder of what is being expressed and absorbed.

The Geometry of Conduct

In that light, the way we treat other people may be structurally expressed in what our behavior generates within us and transmits outward to others, making morality less a code of conduct than a form of guidance toward preserving order within the self, bringing the self into right relation with the design and order of creation, and carrying that order outward into the world.

That idea stopped me cold.

Instead of using Emoto’s work as a spectacle or a parlor trick, I began to imagine it in the classroom as instruction. Imagine children seeing that kindness generates symmetry while hostility generates chaotic fragments. Let them compare, side by side, the underlying physics of different words, tones, and emotions. They speak. The medium responds. They then see, in visible form, something of the beauty or disorder in what they said and how they said it.

Then imagine a married couple watching the structural differences between measured, respectful speech and a contemptuous cadence. A therapist using such a technique could offer feedback that is immediate and concrete, using geometry rather than jargon.

That would change how we understand morality. It would suggest that morality is not merely a set of imposed rules, but a way of aligning oneself with the structure of reality itself—an architecture that is beautiful, ordered, and deeply patterned.

And if the world were designed with an embedded order, the way I have argued throughout these chapters, then it would make sense that human behavior also comes in ordered and aligned forms, or in disordered and misaligned ones, and that those forms bear consequences for both us and those around us. Creation is full of innumerable organisms, materials, relationships, and ecosystems. Their structures are wildly different, yet all operate within governing conditions and recurring patterns.

Why would human life be the lone exception? In that light, ordered behavior would support health, stability, and vitality, while disordered behavior would degrade them. God would not need to police such a system from outside it. He would have built it so that order, alignment, and consequence are woven together, preserving the conditions under which human life and civilization can endure rather than descend into self-destruction.

And if that’s true, then teaching people what behaviors to practice is not just religious instruction. It is also guidance on how to preserve physical and mental health by living in harmony with the design of the world rather than falling out of alignment with it.

Collapse Behind the Surface

The Geohydrological Shift Theory in From Volcanoes to Vitality (FVTV) describes a hydrologic system that appears functional even as the internal order sustaining Earth’s water chemistry degrades. The measurements do not initially appear alarming. Living systems continue to function. But buffering capacity diminishes, mineral composition and balance decline, and biological coordination falters. Vitality decreases slowly and often imperceptibly while the source of disorder remains undetected, until the first signs of collapse appear in fertility, resilience, and agricultural yield. That, in essence, is the warning developed at length in From Volcanoes to Vitality: that the earliest signs of such collapse may already be visible.

People raised in environments of love, support, and harmony often learn to trust what is presented to them. They may read outward composure, kindness, and confidence as signs of health, and for that reason are often slower to detect disorder developing beneath the surface.

Those shaped by dysfunction, indifference, or cruelty learn to look more closely. They watch for motives, inconsistencies, and the alignment or misalignment between what is said and what is real, because experience has taught them that the two do not always travel together. They are often the first to recognize failure while it is still forming.

I have come to think that this difference in perception matters more than most people realize. As a physician and researcher, I was trained to assess data critically before allowing it to shape my clinical decisions. From the outset of Covid, I did exactly that. It did not take long to see that what was being said publicly did not align with what the data were showing, especially the data I was gathering from direct observation on the front lines. The inconsistencies were not subtle. The narrative and the underlying reality diverged quickly.

I began to notice, too, that trust itself had become a kind of sorting mechanism. Those who most trusted institutions, media, and official expertise were generally the most likely to conform to the policies being advanced, while those who were more skeptical were more willing to diverge from them. The more closely I followed the data over the years, the harder it became to ignore how often the more skeptical group fared better, sometimes by large margins.

As that pattern clarified, I could not simply look away from it. I spoke about what I was seeing early, before the broader failure was widely recognized, and I paid a price for doing so. But by that point, the pattern was already clear. I was no longer looking at appearances. I was looking at what was holding the whole thing up.

With that gap now visible, I began looking more closely at internal consistency, incentives, omissions, and the widening misalignment between institutional claims and observed outcomes. That experience changed the way I read systems. My skepticism now knows no bounds.

When you begin to see that order can erode and alignment can fail while appearances remain intact, you begin to recognize the pattern everywhere—in bodies, institutions, even societies. Some trust surfaces. Others inspect foundations. I once trusted what I was shown. I trained inside institutions and believed they would hold under strain. Then Covid came. When you watch a system fail from the inside, your attention shifts. You stop looking at the paint. You start looking at the beams.

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