Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Colin Driscoll's avatar
Colin Driscoll
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"Masaru Emoto, who became widely known for flash-freezing and photographing water after it had been exposed to different inputs—spoken words, written labels, prayer, and music—and for reporting that “positive” inputs produced ice crystals with symmetrical, ordered patterns while “negative” ones yielded fragmented and irregular formations."

Hints of something amazing.

Sonic Bloom

"Sonic Bloom is a regenerative farming technique developed by Dr. Dan Carlson that combines synthesized natural sound frequencies (mimicking birdsong and insects) with an organic foliar nutrient spray to enhance plant growth. The core mechanism involves using sound waves to stimulate the opening of stomata (leaf pores), which significantly increases the plant's absorption of moisture, carbon dioxide, and nutrients directly through its leaves"

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