Ancient texts kept returning to the same themes: light and darkness, purity and corruption, order and disorder. Scripture did it. The War Scroll did it. Alchemy did it. Since I was, in effect, writing two books at the same time, my mind kept moving between lines in Scripture and deeper dives into water chemistry and geology. Going back and forth like that, I kept coming back to the same impression. Order and alignment kept appearing in both ancient texts and modern scientific frameworks as something fundamental—something tied to life, coherence, and right relation.

The more ordered a thing became, and the more its parts were brought into alignment, the more it seemed to hold together, to function, and to endure. I started with a hunch and decided to follow it. Water drew me in early because its mineral composition—and the ionic environment that arises from it—shape its state, and as that state becomes more ordered and internally aligned, its capacity to carry, transmit, and sustain biological processes changes with it.

What Emoto Was Actually Seeing

Once that framework settled into place, I found myself thinking back to a topic I had explored months earlier in From Volcanoes to Vitality (FVTV): the work of Masaru Emoto, who became widely known for flash-freezing and photographing water after it had been exposed to different inputs—spoken words, written labels, prayer, and music—and for reporting that “positive” inputs produced ice crystals with symmetrical, ordered patterns while “negative” ones yielded fragmented and irregular formations.

His supporters treated those images as evidence that water could absorb intention, register emotion, or somehow retain the imprint of what had been spoken over it. His critics dismissed the whole thing as pseudoscience. I came to think that both the defenders and the critics were misunderstanding the chemistry of water itself.

In earlier drafts of FVTV, I used terms such as “coherent” or “structured” water, but what I now describe more precisely is geologically conditioned water—a state shaped by dissolved minerals, meaning the ions that stabilize hydration shells, support electron transfer, and help establish the electrochemical conditions required for ordered biological function.

It was Hofmeister chemistry that first clarified this for me. I finally understood that dissolved ions influence water and biological systems in opposing ways: cosmotropic ions tend to stabilize molecular organization and intermolecular interactions, while chaotropic ions weaken hydration shells and disrupt those interactions, making it more difficult to maintain a stable yet dynamic molecular order—and the alignments on which that order depends.

The implication was obvious: waters with different dissolved mineral profiles would differ in their capacity to support order and alignment, because the behavior of the medium depends in part on the relative identities and concentrations of the ions present. Demineralized waters, such as reverse-osmosis or distilled water, would be expected to have far less capacity to support or retain ordered ion-mediated structure, even transiently, while a more mineral-rich and cosmotropically weighted water would be expected to hold and transmit patterns more stably.

That point matters here, because Shimanishi’s Themarox contains an unusually high concentration of cosmotropic ions.

The importance of that distinction becomes clearer when considering how water responds to energy moving through it. Water does not respond to emotions or remember words, but it does respond to energy, particularly mechanical and vibrational input, because sound itself is nothing more than organized pressure moving through a medium.

As vibrations propagate through water, they induce motion of ions and water molecules in patterns that reflect the frequency, wavelength, and amplitude of the input, sometimes promoting alignment and symmetry, and at other times disrupting and dispersing. Water does not “understand” language in any cognitive sense. It simply responds to and transmits the vibrational patterns produced by speech. As the pressure waves move through water, they redistribute dissolved ions and their hydration shells. The resulting configurations may become more ordered and symmetrical—or more chaotic and disordered—depending on the nature of the signal being transmitted.

The critical step in Emoto’s work was the freezing process, which effectively flash-froze a dynamic system into a static lattice at a single moment in time. The photograph did not record the meaning of what was said. It simply captured the physical geometry of a system in motion at the moment that motion was arrested. In that sense, he was capturing what a word looked like as it passed through water.

That changed my interpretation of his work, because it shifted the question from sentiment to structure—from whether water was “feeling” a message to whether it was being driven toward order or thrown out of alignment by the character of the signal. I began to think that if spoken phrases delivered with warmth, calm, and regular cadence consistently produced symmetrical crystalline forms, while angry, sudden, and aggressive delivery produced fractured structures, then what we call “positive” and “negative” speech might be less about sentiment and more about whether the signal itself was ordered or chaotic in the words and tone of the speaker. In that sense, more harmonious and symmetrical patterns in the ice crystals appear to be associated with calm, constructive speech, while chaotic and irregular patterns appear to accompany harsh or aggressive speech.

Given my obsession with mineral water, I also found myself wondering whether, by repeating Emoto’s experiments with differently mineralized waters, then flash-freezing and photographing them, the resulting patterns might serve as a rough visual comparison of water quality—an indirect glimpse of how ordered or disordered the underlying medium had become. I briefly considered building such a setup myself, if only to see what Rock Water would look like next to my tap water. Then again, I might prefer not to know.

Ordered Input, Biological Response

Dorothy Retallack’s work in the mid-twentieth century showed a similar relationship in plants. Plants exposed to classical music grew more vigorously and leaned toward the source. Plants exposed to loud, chaotic noise showed stress or died. Later work clarified the mechanism. Plants were not judging the music being played, just as water was not carrying meaning. Plants were simply responding differently to different physical inputs.

Similar observations have been reported in informal classroom rice experiments in many places around the world. Cooked rice is placed into two separate jars, labeled “love” and “hate.” One is repeatedly exposed to speech delivered in a calm tone, with a regular cadence and measured amplitude—words expressing care, patience, and kindness. The other is subjected to loud, irregular, and aggressive speech—words expressing anger, hostility, and contempt.

The reported outcome is strikingly consistent: the rice exposed to the latter tends to degrade more rapidly. My interpretation is that, since sound waves propagate through air and tissue and, in doing so, activate mechanosensitive ion channels, calcium signaling pathways, gene expression programs, and other physiological processes, it may not be surprising that plants appear to fare best when exposed to ordered, rhythmic, and properly aligned input. They respond poorly to irregular, chaotic, or excessive vibration.

Whatever the underlying mechanism, the pattern is difficult to ignore. What we call “loving” and “hateful” behavior may not just feel different. It may also carry different physical signatures—one more ordered, the other more disordered—and biological systems seem to respond accordingly.

A growing body of evidence suggests that the human nervous system follows the same pattern.

Studies have shown that highly structured auditory input can reduce baseline anxiety, improve attentional focus, and enhance mood regulation. Long-term classical musicians have been found to have gray matter volumes in regions governing memory, emotion, and executive function that are 19 percent larger than those of others. Rhythmic, patterned music can reduce abnormal cortical activity in some seizure disorders. Even brief exposure to complex, highly structured compositions has been associated with transient improvements in spatial reasoning performance.

The consistent observation across these domains is not that “music heals,” but that patterned input appears to support coordination, resilience, and growth in the brain, just as Retallack observed rhythmic vibrational input supporting growth and vitality in plants.

Order versus disorder. Physics, not psychology.

*If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I write about (or the Op-Eds and lectures I generate for the public), your support is greatly appreciated.

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From Volcanoes to Vitality -The Untold Story of Asao Shimanishi

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