Electrochemical Gradients in Rock and Water

Following the chemistry outward into geological processes led to a realization: the planetary energy system is the cumulative expression of ISAW.

Across the crust and mantle, iron-, sulfur-, and aluminum-bearing minerals continuously interact with circulating water. Wherever this interaction occurs, iron-bearing minerals oxidize, water is reduced, and electrochemical gradients emerge.

Two well-documented geological processes illustrate this principle in different ways.

The first is serpentinization. When water infiltrates deep fractures in iron-rich mantle rocks, minerals reorganize into serpentine, brucite, and magnetite. Those reactions consume H+ and generate OH−-rich conditions, which raises pH; at the same time, oxidation of Fe(II) in the rock helps produce H2. That is why serpentinizing systems are commonly both H2-rich and strongly alkaline.

When these alkaline fluids rise and encounter more acidic seawater, steep proton and redox gradients develop, storing electrochemical potential similar to the gradients later exploited by biological metabolism.

Another example appears in what geophysicists describe as natural geobatteries. In many regions of the crust, reduced iron- and sulfur-bearing minerals at depth are electrically connected through rock and groundwater to more oxidized environments near the surface. The arrangement resembles an electrochemical cell: reduced minerals act as electron donors, oxidized zones act as acceptors, and groundwater provides the ionic pathway that closes the circuit.

In both cases, the same pattern emerges: when water circulates through iron-rich rock under conditions of chemical imbalance, electrochemical gradients arise that allow electrons and protons to move through mineral structures and water.

Water Circulation Through the Deep Earth

Viewed at planetary scale, water becomes the medium through which these mineral reactions operate continuously.

Rainwater enters fractured bedrock across the planet. As it descends, water slows dramatically and transitions from an atmospheric process into a geochemical one. Moving through faults, fractures, and porous zones, it remains in prolonged contact with iron-, sulfur-, aluminum-, and silica-rich minerals while pressure increases, temperature rises, and time extends.

During this journey, the water becomes chemically conditioned by the geological environments it traverses. Some returns to springs and streams relatively quickly, but much remains confined underground for decades or centuries, repeatedly interacting with mineral interfaces.

Eventually, portions of this mineral-conditioned water return upward, sometimes gently through springs and seeps, and sometimes violently through geysers, ruptures, and volcanic systems. Ancient texts described these events as “the fountains of the great deep,” but the mechanism is physical: heat rising from Earth’s interior drives portions of this chemically altered water back toward the surface.

One discovery that genuinely surprised me was how much water the Earth stores at depth. Vast quantities are held directly within mantle minerals as hydroxyl groups. Laboratory experiments and seismic observations indicate that mantle minerals may contain 1 to 3 percent water by weight, suggesting that the mantle alone may store an amount of water comparable to, or even exceeding, all surface oceans combined.

The discovery of water-bearing ringwoodite in 2014 provided direct confirmation that water is embedded deep within Earth’s interior, not merely flowing across its surface.

Figure 2. Living Water and the Deep Earth Circulation System

The Deep-to-Surface Energy Gradient

When these pieces are viewed together, a broader picture begins to emerge.

Taken together, these observations suggest that over geological time Earth became capable of sustaining a continuous electrochemical disequilibrium.

In our view, this is the upstream energy architecture on which the Rock–Water Circuit later depends.

As water descends into the deep Earth, above the metallic core, it encounters iron-bearing rock where iron oxidizes while water is reduced, producing hydrogen and alkaline fluids.

Meanwhile, early ocean waters followed a different chemical trajectory. Influenced by volcanic gases, atmospheric reactions, and rainfall, surface waters were more acidic.

When alkaline, electron-rich fluids rising from depth encountered the comparatively more acidic and oxidized waters at the surface, several important processes likely followed:

• Redox reactions began to operate continuously.

Electrons transferred from reduced compounds such as hydrogen and ferrous iron to oxidized species like carbon dioxide or sulfate, releasing usable chemical energy.

• Proton gradients formed across mineral boundaries.

Porous mineral structures in hydrothermal environments created natural interfaces where proton differences could drive chemical reactions, much like biological membranes later would.

• Mineral precipitation created catalytic surfaces.

Mixing fluids caused iron sulfides, carbonates, and other minerals to precipitate, forming microporous structures that provided catalytic sites for complex chemical reactions.

• Ion transport redistributed minerals and nutrients.

Circulating water carried metals, sulfur species, and trace elements through the crust and oceans, continually cycling the mineral inputs required by emerging ecosystems.

• Chemical energy became biologically harvestable.

Once microbes appeared, they began placing enzymes along these natural redox boundaries, capturing the energy released as electrons flowed from reduced to oxidized compounds.

Taken together, the gradients formed between Earth’s interior and surface waters allowed circulating fluids to transport heat and minerals through the crust, hydrothermal systems altered ocean chemistry, and reduced gases entered the atmosphere.

Over immense spans of time, these exchanges linked rock, water, and atmosphere into a continuously operating planetary system.

Only after this planetary architecture stabilized did a fourth domain emerge from within it: the biosphere.

Where Life Entered the Gradient

Persistent electrochemical gradients arise wherever circulating water interacts with iron-rich rock under conditions of chemical disequilibrium. The ISAW chemistry described earlier represents one mineral architecture through which such gradients form and propagate.

At that point, a realization began to take shape for me.

Long before the first cell assembled membranes and enzymes, the Earth may already have been operating as a planetary electrochemical system. Life emerged on the surface expression of an already active Deep-to-Surface Energy Gradient, most likely at deep hydrothermal interfaces, and later internalized the same governing logic: charge first separated, electrons then flowed, proton gradients formed, and usable work became possible.

Figure 3. The Deep-to-Surface Energy Gradient

Death, Decay, and the Chemical Return

Up to this point, ISAW has been traced through stone, into water, and finally into life, where it performs the work that sustains plants, animals, microbes, and humans.

Now we must examine what happens at the end of that cycle: how organisms give themselves—literally—back to the Earth, to the same mineral-water chemistry they borrowed and that sustained them during life.

Death as the Loss of Energy Governance

From a cosmological perspective, death is a chemical transition. Nothing disappears. Heat it, freeze it, scatter it, bury it, dissolve it: the matter persists. Minerals do not die. Water does not die. Carbon does not disappear. It rearranges.

What dies is control.

Life is defined by the ability to govern the flow of energy: to move electrons and protons in precise sequences, to maintain gradients, timing, pressure, and coordination across trillions of interacting parts. A living human is not a thing but a process, a synchronized choreography of movement. When that choreography holds, a person exists. When it fails, personhood vanishes instantly, even though every component remains behind.

From this perspective, aging and disease are failures of flow. The minerals remain, but the structures that guide them degrade. Vessels narrow. Signals misfire. Tissues stiffen. Gradients weaken. Coordination begins to fail. Pressure builds where movement should occur; damage accumulates where energy can no longer be directed.

Eventually, a threshold is crossed. Electron transport fails. Proton gradients collapse. Energy production halts. The coordinated flow stops.

The minerals remain. The water remains. The atoms remain. But nothing is directing the flow anymore.

Death is the moment a system built to channel energy loses the ability to do so. Chemistry continues. But the person—the singular pattern of motion, response, memory, and intention—vanishes because the coordination that held it together failed.

In older language, this was called the departure of the animating force because the pattern that once braided stone, water, and charge into a physical person dissolved. The stones still hold charge. The water still flows. But the cycle no longer closes.

What follows is mineral return.

Closure and Renewal

Once that organizing pattern dissolves, the elements that once participated in it begin their return.

Iron and sulfur reenter soils, waters, and sediments. Aluminum remains bound within silicate frameworks. Over often immense time spans, burial, pressure, and heat reorganize these materials into layered mineral structures such as biotite.

What life borrows, it returns.

For this stage, water actually changes roles.

During life’s emergence and operation, water helps maintain gradients, supporting organized flows of charge across mineral surfaces and biological membranes. But when biological structures begin to break down, water is no longer held within those ordered systems. Instead, it moves through heterogeneous environments shaped by microbial activity, enzymatic cleavage, fluctuating pH, and oxidation.

Where once it helped preserve energetic order, it now becomes the medium through which that order dissolves. The same substance that sustained structure now enables its dismantling. Water dissolves, mobilizes, and redistributes minerals, carrying them through soils, sediments, and aquifers back into the geochemical domain from which they came.

Picture water emerging from a mountain spring, issuing cold and clear from a rock face. It may have spent decades or centuries moving slowly through fractured rock, pressed, filtered, and conditioned by mineral lattices. Such water supports gradients. It carries organized charge. It sustains vitality, not because it is “pure,” but because it has been shaped through prolonged contact with rock.

Now picture water in a bog, dark, tea-colored, heavy with dissolved organic matter. It moves slowly as well, but through a very different environment: one dominated not by ordered mineral surfaces but by decaying leaves, microbial mats, and collapsing biological structures.

Here, water performs a different role. It dissolves structure. Acids accumulate. Oxygen is consumed. Charge dissipates. Minerals are released back into circulation as organic architecture breaks down.

Both waters are doing exactly what the system requires: one supports life by maintaining order, the other supports continuity by enabling return.

Together, they complete the cycle.

Before turning to Shimanishi himself, one point about the sequence of discovery is again worth noting. The theory developed in these chapters began with a material: a mineral extract whose effects in water, agriculture, and biology were difficult to explain within any conventional framework. The scientific work that led to the Rock–Water Circuit grew out of our sustained efforts to understand that material, its chemistry, its mechanisms, and its direct continuities with processes in nature.

*If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I write about (or the Op-Eds and lectures I generate for the public), your support is greatly appreciated.

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