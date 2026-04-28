Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Colin Driscoll's avatar
Colin Driscoll
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"If the Earth is the product of intelligence, then coherence, efficiency, and self-perpetuation should be visible in its most fundamental systems. If it is not, then whatever order appears should be fragile, accidental, and short-lived."

You definitely captured the essence of the issue with the above thought.

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