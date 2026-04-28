Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Tonee norman's avatar
Tonee norman
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I cry whenever I read something about Angelic intervention.

I cried when I read those words “in the beginning,there was a rock”. But,only the first time I read it. It is beautiful,really. The whole concept of “Ashes to ashes. Dust to dust”, but,with Water in the middle…

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