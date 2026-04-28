Before going further, I want to admit something. I did not come to this chapter as a religious scholar, and I am not pretending to be one now. I did not grow up with religious instruction, I have never read the Bible in any systematic way, and I did not enter Scripture alone. MB had already spent decades in those texts, and over many months, he kept dropping clues, passages, and patterns into my lap—small fragments that I would contemplate, follow, and return to.

As I did, other thoughts began arising from them, and once the pattern started to take shape, AI made it possible to trace those connections with extraordinary speed. What startled me was not that I could force Scripture to fit my conclusions, but how often Scripture had already named, with striking clarity, the very realities I was struggling to describe. So, I offer what follows not as a theologian delivering doctrine, but as a man who was led into these texts later in life, with help, and found them speaking with far more force, precision, and relevance than I ever expected.

Here is where Scripture began to read differently to me.

“Judgment” in Scripture does not refer primarily to a final event at the end of time. More often, it refers to the ongoing process by which reality reveals the consequences of alignment and misalignment as they unfold. It is what happens when a society is placed under pressure and revealed for what it is made of. Institutions ordered around truth endure pressure. Institutions built on suppression, denial, or distortion fracture and reveal themselves for what they are.

Judgment begins within the system, exposes what is there, and sets in motion the consequences that follow.

And once you see that, you start recognizing the same pattern everywhere—not only in medicine, but across the whole civilization. I saw it inside the FLCCC, the globally known non-profit that Paul Marik and I had built. What made that episode so clarifying was the specific form the disorder took. I watched an institution Paul and I had built to serve truth and protect the vulnerable begin reorganizing itself around control, internal politics, and self-preservation. Once certain people concluded that influence was shifting away from them, they did not respond with humility, correction, or honest disagreement. They responded by crafting a narrative that accused innocent people of fraud in order to resolve a power struggle.

That was the moment the structure revealed itself to me. The mission was no longer governing the institution; insecurity, ambition, and the protection of authority were. I recognized the shift immediately and left. By then, this was not new to me. I had already seen multiple institutions shift out of alignment under pressure, and I left every time. Paul remained, but in increasing estrangement and with diminishing authority, bound to a structure that had already turned against its own founding principles. What followed only confirmed the diagnosis: the institution was emptied of the principles that had given it life, and what remains now is a diminished shadow of what it once was. I, by contrast, flourished after leaving. That, too, was part of the judgment.

That changed the way I now see the wider world: a civilization in which short-term profit is routinely extracted by injecting long-term harm into air, water, food, bodies, ecosystems, and information systems; a civilization in which disordered individuals now hold concentrations of wealth and power so extreme, and in such numbers, that their disorder propagates into the institutions they control, until those institutions begin acting against the very purposes they were created to serve.

Scripture names this pattern plainly.

“The Lord tests the righteous, but his soul hates the wicked and the one who loves violence.”

—Psalm 11:5

What is hidden becomes visible under pressure.

None of this would surprise the scriptural witness. It assumes that once disorder is rewarded at the top of a system, it propagates outward and downward. The people who benefit most may never personally bear the full consequences, but the disorder they set in motion continues.

Alignment Is Not Immunity

As this unifying view of order and disorder, alignment and misalignment, began to come together for me, I found myself facing a question that has troubled human beings forever: if order protects, why do righteous people still suffer?

I quickly learned that alignment with God is not a guarantee of worldly safety. It does not remove a person from danger, disorder, or the consequences of other people’s choices. What it does is place that person under care, within truth, and in right relation to reality.

“Behold, I send you out as sheep among wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.”

—Matthew 10:16

Wolves exist. Disorder exists. Alignment does not prevent exposure to either. But alignment does not merely create inward order. It gives rise to clarity, peace, joy, mission, engagement, connection, endurance, and the quiet strength that comes from being rightly ordered within oneself and toward the world. Disorder gives rise to the reverse: confusion, agitation, compulsion, self-division, alienation, emptiness, and the multiplying consequences of a life at war with reality.

Scripture repeatedly portrays order and disorder as paths that unfold over time, not merely as isolated events. Alignment does not confer immunity; it lowers vulnerability over time. Disorder does not always destroy immediately. More often, it accumulates. Delayed judgment is not innocence. It is simply the time required for consequences to surface.

“By their fruits you will recognize them.”

—Matthew 7:16

Fruit is an outcome over time. That is why judgment often appears delayed.

“For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.”

—Luke 8:17

Exposure is inevitable.

To Fear the Lord

Not having grown up with religious instruction, one phrase repeatedly confused me as I began studying theology and Scripture: fear of the Lord. The best understanding I have come to is this: to live as if reality is ordered, truth is real, and consequences cannot be negotiated away.

In that posture, people order their behavior through sobriety, restraint, truthfulness, responsibility, and care for others. That ordering stabilizes their internal state and lowers the probability of self-inflicted destruction. It does not protect them from a drunk driver, a violent stranger, or a collapsing institution. I came to understand that distinction personally as systems around me broke.

Scripture explicitly acknowledges this:

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”

—Psalm 116:15

Good people do die, sometimes violently, sometimes unjustly. Their suffering is not evidence that their order failed them. It is evidence that disorder is permitted to move through the world.

From the beginning, God did not design a closed system in which obedience was enforced and harm prevented at every moment. He granted man free will. In Genesis, this is symbolized by the tree of the knowledge of good and evil placed in the garden, as the sign that human life was created with a real capacity to choose. The tree marks the fact that alignment with God was not meant to be automatic, mechanical, or coerced. It had to remain voluntary. And once that freedom was real, so too was the possibility that human beings would choose against the order in which they had been placed.

From that moment forward, human life was created to include freedom, and with freedom came the possibility that disorder would be chosen and that its consequences would be real. God did not remove causality to spare the righteous from harm. He permitted a world in which human choices move through others, for good or for ill.

And once disorder is chosen, it does not remain confined to the chooser. A person who lives in disorder becomes a source of instability. Impaired judgment, aggression, neglect, delayed perception, and excess do not remain private. They deform shared environments.

The same principle applies at scale. Scripture states it plainly:

“The king by judgment establisheth the land: but he that receiveth gifts overthroweth it.”

—Proverbs 29:4

The ruler governed by judgment establishes the land because he remains answerable to truth. He is capable of restraint, correction, discernment, and proportion. He does not confuse power with wisdom, nor loyalty with silence. He can still hear warning, receive rebuke, and act for the good of those under his care. By contrast, when leaders become driven by greed, ego, and power, and insulated by pride, authority, or certainty, they lose the ability to revise their beliefs. Decisions harden, and dissent is treated as a danger rather than as information. In that state, leaders begin acting as if what they believe is reality, rather than something that must answer to it.

This is not merely moral collapse. It is the closing of the mind to correction.

Scripture treats resistance to correction as a mark of deep disorder. The wise receive rebuke and change course. The fool rejects correction, hardens, and continues on toward ruin. In that sense, sin is not only wrongdoing, but also the refusal to be corrected once truth has made itself known.

This is why Scripture frames human action as seed and harvest. Errors compound and disordered structures amplify their effects. In disordered societies, corrective knowledge almost always resides in the minority, because once a false premise becomes institutionalized, the majority’s role shifts from inquiry to enforcement. Correction then becomes costly, truth becomes dissident by definition, and the price is paid by the few who volunteer for the task. I watched that pattern unfold with ivermectin, where the real struggle quickly ceased to be over evidence and became a struggle over whether correction itself would be permitted.

Modern societies add an accelerant. Mass media that are no longer ordered around truth, objectivity, and transparency do not merely misreport reality; they help manufacture a false one. They suppress correction, normalize harm, and teach entire populations to accept what is disordered as if it were good, necessary, or inevitable. In that sense, mass media have become one of the sharpest instruments through which powerful institutions propagate disorder at scale.

Scripture does not treat deception as a one-sided event. It warns repeatedly that people must test what they hear, resist false authority, and remain open to correction.

“Test everything; hold fast what is good.”

—1 Thessalonians 5:21

“Do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God.”

—1 John 4:1

When they do not—when they prefer comforting narratives, elevate human voices above truth, or outsource discernment—they become susceptible to deception, and, over time, unable to recognize it.

“They will gather teachers to suit their own desires . . . and turn away from listening to the truth.”

—2 Timothy 4:3–4

“The simple believe everything, but the prudent give thought to their steps.”

—Proverbs 14:15

In that state, falsehood begins to shape reality itself.

I watched people submit themselves and their children to policies and interventions they believed were virtuous, necessary, and socially responsible, often with no real understanding of the costs, the uncertainties, or the risks that had been minimized, obscured, or actively suppressed.

I watched faces disappear behind masks, children lose ordinary cues for learning and social development, and long lines form at pharmacies and clinics filled with people who were wholly confident they were doing the right thing for themselves and for others. Many paid dearly for that trust. Some paid the ultimate price.

And that is the pattern Scripture returns to again and again: once disorder is chosen, tolerated, or set in motion, its consequences do not remain confined to the chooser.

“The violence of the wicked will destroy them.”

—Proverbs 21:7

Scripture states the outcome for the one who acts in violence. What it leaves implicit—but what experience makes unmistakable—is that violence rarely stops there. It spreads. It reaches beyond the one who initiates it. Disorder does not remain contained.

Alignment Introduced into a Collapsing System

I am watching this pattern unfold in real time as a man who claims no perfection, no moral exemption, and no authority beyond a willingness to submit himself to truth is placed at the head of a decaying health system and attempts to reintroduce order at scale. Not through ideology or coercion, but through principles that should never have become controversial: honesty, transparency, accountability, and protection of the vulnerable, especially children.

Watching this has not been peaceful, but it has been clarifying. Attacks have intensified. Narratives have multiplied. Institutions and professional societies have protested, resisted, and publicly contradicted new guidance with the reactive force of threatened incentives, authority, and reputation. Media behavior, already corrosive, has in many cases become even more reckless. The system reacts as if truth itself were a threat, because for a system that has learned to survive by distortion, exposure is a threat.

At first, I thought the introduction of an aligned figure was causing the disorder. Then I realized that is not how it works. Alignment does not create hidden rot. It reveals it.

When alignment is introduced into a collapsing system, one of two things happens: the system reorganizes around higher-order principles and lives, or it fractures, because what was built on distortion cannot remain intact under truth. Both halt decay. Only the first restores vitality.

Seen this way, judgment is simply the last attempt at mercy. Exposure is the only thing that makes correction possible.

What unsettled me was not that ancient texts warned about this, but how precisely they described the sequence. Long before modern systems theory, they recognized the same pattern: alignment sustains, misalignment degrades, and resistance to correction accelerates collapse.

Judgment, in this sense, is not the collapse produced by alignment, but the exposure of a collapse already latent within the system, brought into view once truth is introduced.

Once you understand that water is both the foundation and medium of biological order, that minerals determine whether water can carry and sustain that order, and that order creates the conditions for resilience and flourishing at every scale, reality stops feeling arbitrary. It becomes intelligible, alignable, and sustaining.

With this new understanding, I suddenly feel safer in the world—more directed, more focused, and more confident moving through it.

Once reality becomes intelligible in that way, it becomes impossible to pretend that misalignment is harmless or that truth can be suppressed without consequence.

This is not a call to fear.

It is a call to alignment.

Because in an ordered universe, judgment is not coming.

It is already here.

*If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I write about (or the Op-Eds and lectures I generate for the public), your support is greatly appreciated.

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