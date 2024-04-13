Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
What Makes All Vaccines So Dangerous?
Exploring the forgotten but critically important science of zeta potential
Published on The Forgotten Side of Medicine
•
Apr 13
A California Symposium
Dinner with Drs. Pierre Kory, Ryan Cole, and Brian Hooker
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
•
Apr 2
March 2024
The Illusion of Consensus Needs Your Help!
Hi everyone, We want to take a moment to thank you and express our gratitude for your avid consumption of our busiest round of podcast releases this…
Published on The Illusion of Consensus
•
Mar 31
We Published An Op-Ed On The Unprecedented Rise In Cancer Among Young People And Questioned The Link To mRNA Vaccines
Investigative journalist Mary Beth Preiffer and myself, helped by actuarial expert Mary Pat Campbell, published an Op-Ed about the recent alarming rise…
Mar 27
•
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
488
Share this post
We Published An Op-Ed On The Unprecedented Rise In Cancer Among Young People And Questioned The Link To mRNA Vaccines
pierrekorymedicalmusings.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
205
“The families of those who died unnecessarily call for justice.” Will you give it to them?
The unlawful destruction of a medical research program in Memphis, Tennessee in the early 2000s doomed the lives of millions.
Published on Bywords
•
Mar 26
Medical Mystery: A Case Of Recurrent Myo-Pericarditis In A 20-Year-Old Unvaccinated University Athlete
Numerous "system" doctors have been unable to determine the cause of his illness. I thought it might be helpful to "crowd-source" for insights into why…
Mar 24
•
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
312
Share this post
Medical Mystery: A Case Of Recurrent Myo-Pericarditis In A 20-Year-Old Unvaccinated University Athlete
pierrekorymedicalmusings.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
53
FDA Ivermectin Settlement - Follow-Up
A response to some readers disappointment with the settlement plus details of another interesting aspect of the case that I did not include in my…
Mar 23
•
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
535
Share this post
FDA Ivermectin Settlement - Follow-Up
pierrekorymedicalmusings.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
213
The FDA Settled With Us Because They Knew They Were Going To Lose
After 4 years of catastrophic health agency tyranny, physicians finally score a legal victory. I think the FDA settled because their Pharma masters were…
Mar 22
•
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
829
Share this post
The FDA Settled With Us Because They Knew They Were Going To Lose
pierrekorymedicalmusings.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
297
Can Scientific Misconduct Be Criminally Prosecuted?
MP Andrew Bridgen is convening a group of experts to present evidence of criminal corruption during Covid to the Royal Police. I want a seat at that…
Mar 21
•
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
292
Share this post
Can Scientific Misconduct Be Criminally Prosecuted?
pierrekorymedicalmusings.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
103
"Long Vax" Finally Enters The Lexicon
I have been trying for 2 years to make the public aware that "Long Vax" is far more common than Long Covid. We finally landed an Op-Ed in a major…
Mar 8
•
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
424
Share this post
"Long Vax" Finally Enters The Lexicon
pierrekorymedicalmusings.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
123
The Last of The "Big Seven" Fraudulent Ivermectin Trials Has Finally Been Published
Oxford's long delayed PRINCIPLE trial just set a new record for ivermectin research fraud when they silently published it as a negative study despite…
Mar 5
•
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
423
Share this post
The Last of The "Big Seven" Fraudulent Ivermectin Trials Has Finally Been Published
pierrekorymedicalmusings.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
104
February 2024
mRNA Vaccine Shedding Of Spike Protein: State Of the Scientific and Clinical Evidence
I compiled a concise, organized, and referenced document detailing the scientific and clinical evidence that spike protein shedding causes side efects…
Feb 20
•
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
448
Share this post
mRNA Vaccine Shedding Of Spike Protein: State Of the Scientific and Clinical Evidence
pierrekorymedicalmusings.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
155
© 2024 Pierre Kory
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts