What Makes All Vaccines So Dangerous?
Exploring the forgotten but critically important science of zeta potential
Published on The Forgotten Side of Medicine  
A California Symposium
Dinner with Drs. Pierre Kory, Ryan Cole, and Brian Hooker
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake  

March 2024

The Illusion of Consensus Needs Your Help!
Hi everyone, We want to take a moment to thank you and express our gratitude for your avid consumption of our busiest round of podcast releases this…
Published on The Illusion of Consensus  
We Published An Op-Ed On The Unprecedented Rise In Cancer Among Young People And Questioned The Link To mRNA Vaccines
Investigative journalist Mary Beth Preiffer and myself, helped by actuarial expert Mary Pat Campbell, published an Op-Ed about the recent alarming rise…
  
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
205
“The families of those who died unnecessarily call for justice.” Will you give it to them?
The unlawful destruction of a medical research program in Memphis, Tennessee in the early 2000s doomed the lives of millions.
Published on Bywords  
Medical Mystery: A Case Of Recurrent Myo-Pericarditis In A 20-Year-Old Unvaccinated University Athlete
Numerous "system" doctors have been unable to determine the cause of his illness. I thought it might be helpful to "crowd-source" for insights into why…
  
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
53
FDA Ivermectin Settlement - Follow-Up
A response to some readers disappointment with the settlement plus details of another interesting aspect of the case that I did not include in my…
  
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
213
The FDA Settled With Us Because They Knew They Were Going To Lose
After 4 years of catastrophic health agency tyranny, physicians finally score a legal victory. I think the FDA settled because their Pharma masters were…
  
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
297
Can Scientific Misconduct Be Criminally Prosecuted?
MP Andrew Bridgen is convening a group of experts to present evidence of criminal corruption during Covid to the Royal Police. I want a seat at that…
  
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
103
"Long Vax" Finally Enters The Lexicon
I have been trying for 2 years to make the public aware that "Long Vax" is far more common than Long Covid. We finally landed an Op-Ed in a major…
  
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
123
The Last of The "Big Seven" Fraudulent Ivermectin Trials Has Finally Been Published
Oxford's long delayed PRINCIPLE trial just set a new record for ivermectin research fraud when they silently published it as a negative study despite…
  
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
104

February 2024

