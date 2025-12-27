Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wayne's avatar
Mark Wayne
4d

Very important and well written article. I should say, critically important!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brandy's avatar
Brandy
4d

I have been cooking with a sourdough starter for about 15 or so years. Sometimes sourdough starter can be a struggle. As I’ve learned more along my sourdough journey, I have taught small casual classes to friends and family and sometimes in the community.

About 5 or 6 years ago, maybe longer, I was using some spring water while staying at a remote cabin in the mountains. My starter was SO happy. Noticeably happier than usual. From that time, I would take drives to the mountains to fill containers of spring water just to use with my sourdough starter and it made such a difference.

I don’t always have the time now to drive out to fill containers with spring water so I found that store bought spring water works just as well. When I teach classes now, I encourage people to use spring water, especially if they’ve tried sourdough and haven’t had good results.

I have thought many times that if my sourdough thrives on spring water, but not on my tap water (well water that has been softened), maybe spring water is what humans should be drinking as well.

My bottle of aurmina arrives any day. I’ll definitely be experimenting with it to feed my sourdough starter to see how it behaves. And I’m looking forward to any healthy benefits that it may bring to me and my family. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and others
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Pierre Kory · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture