Announcing the 2nd Intercontinental Symposium on Biooxidative Applications

A Global Scientific Forum on the Evidence, Mechanisms, and Future of Chlorine Dioxide Research

December 6–7, 2025 — Beginning at 7:00 a.m. EST

Virtual Event (Zoom) — Hosted from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

Every so often, a scientific meeting comes along that gathers a group of researchers and clinicians who have spent years—sometimes decades—working on a subject the rest of the world has barely begun to understand.

This December, such a gathering is happening again.

The 2nd Intercontinental Symposium on Biooxidative Applications will bring together leading biomedical researchers, chemists, clinicians, and public health experts from across five continents, each specializing in the study of chlorine dioxide (CD), sodium chlorite, and related oxidative compounds in biological systems.

This is not a theoretical or political gathering. It is a meeting of scientists—many of whom have generated the very data, chemical analyses, and clinical observations that form the modern understanding of chlorine dioxide’s biological behavior.

And for the first time, the entire conference will be open to the public via Zoom.

Why This Symposium Matters

Despite the controversy surrounding chlorine dioxide in the media and regulatory spaces, the scientific story has continued to evolve quietly in laboratories, chemistry departments, and clinical settings around the world.

The scientists presenting at this conference are the ones who have been doing that work.

Collectively, they represent:

Decades of chemical, biochemical, and pharmacologic study

Multiple lines of lab-based, biochemical, and clinical inquiry

Cross-national collaboration from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Brazil, the UK, South Africa, Costa Rica, India, Colombia, Argentina, and more

The only international cohort of researchers actively mapping the mechanistic pathways of chlorine dioxide

If you want to understand what the science actually says—beyond talking points, headlines, and noise—this is the place to hear it.

Featured Speakers

The speaker list reads like a “who’s who” of scientists and physicians who have actually studied chlorine dioxide firsthand.

Among them:

Thomas Henshaw (USA) Chemical synthesis of chlorine dioxide by various methods One of the foremost experts in the laboratory chemistry behind CD generation and stability.

Raúl Pineda Aquino (Mexico) Biochemical properties and mitochondrial redox mechanisms of CD & SC A leading researcher on redox biology and cellular energetics.

Richard Chiara (Bolivia) Phase 3 clinical trial in humans Documented one of the only large-scale clinical datasets involving CD derivatives.

Alastair Jessel (United Kingdom) The practical use of chlorine dioxide Longtime analytical chemist and investigator of biooxidative reactions.

Mitchell Liester, MD (USA) Endocrinology and clinical use of CD in metabolic conditions Known for precise mechanistic mapping of redox effects.

Carlos Orozco (Costa Rica) Experience with CD & SC in pediatrics

Susan Raj (India) Our cellular capacity for detoxification

Freddy Torres (Colombia) Integrating CD with nutrition and orthomolecular practice

Charl du Randt (South Africa) Thirty years of experience using CD

And yes—

I’ll be presenting as well.

My talk explores my own medical and scientific journey into the chlorine dioxide literature, what I found, what I learned, and how that research shaped my perspective on oxidative biochemistry. Oh yeah, and I will probably mention my book (s), can be bought for pre-sale here

Conference Details

📅 Dates: December 6–7, 2025

⏰ Time: Begins at 7:00 a.m. EST each day

🌍 Location: Santa Cruz, Bolivia (virtual Zoom broadcast worldwide)

🎧 Language: Presentations in English and Spanish

This event is hosted by:

Doctors Federation for the World (DFW)

Sociedad Científica de Investigación Biomédica (SCIB) with support from participating scientific organizations across multiple nations.

Why You May Want to Attend

If you are a scientist, clinician, researcher, or simply someone who wants to understand the real scientific work behind chlorine dioxide—its chemistry, redox behavior, mitochondrial interactions, clinical observations, and potential diagnostic implications—this is the only global forum where experts in the field present their data without censorship or political filtering.

This conference does not make treatment recommendations.

It does not promote medical use.

It does not offer medical advice.

It is a scientific meeting.

Full stop.

But if you care about the underlying science—if you want access to the researchers themselves, their methods, their findings, their biochemical models, and their unanswered questions—there is nowhere else in the world where these conversations are happening openly.

How to Attend

Because this is a scientific symposium, attendance is free and open to the public, though seating in the Zoom room may be limited.

If you want to understand the real science—not the talking points—you will not want to miss this.

More updates soon.

— Pierre

See below for program and description of talks:

