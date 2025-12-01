Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colleen's avatar
Colleen
1d

First off, thank you for this incredible mineral product. I conducted water testing, and the results of tap water testing in Clark County, Las Vegas, are shocking!

My first order was declared lost by UPS. Amina has the best customer service I have experienced in years! A replacement order was promptly shipped!

Congratulations on the new company! You have created a company and product destined for great success!!

My sons are both Medical Doctors, educated in top medical schools, so I know how to identify a gifted doctor. Dr. Kory is a talented, gifted, and caring doctor who is willing to risk everything to speak the truth in Medicine. I have followed Dr Kory since he started FLCCC. He is a brilliant doctor and communicator.

Thank you, Dr. Kory, and Lisa!

Colleen H.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
Snooze's avatar
Snooze
1dEdited

Love this. Thank you for all the effort and energy involved.

I too had a Hungarian father.

Looking forward to my mineral/volcano book which is already on order.

All our water comes from the sky collected into giant potable water tanks, 20,000 gallons, and filtered through home-made bone charcoal from local grass fed beef. Then we run it through a Berkey. Might be missing a few things, but I add Celtic salt to my drinking water. So far so good. I wish we knew what was in the rain! One thing at a time….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and others
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pierre Kory
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture