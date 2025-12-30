Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
10h

I have figured out a fairly easy method to create Aurmina water. I take a gallon of reverse osmosis water in a gallon glass pitcher. Put one teaspoon of Aurmina in it and let it sit for about an hour. I then filter it into another gallon glass pitcher through two unbleached coffee filters. I use this to drink, to water my plants. I give it to my parakeets. I put it in my ice cube maker. Initially I was hesitant because it sounded so complicated, but it’s really not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and others
FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
9h

Excellent article. You've obviously thoroughly researched water treatment systems. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Pierre Kory · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture