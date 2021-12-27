Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update. I will be continuously writing on what I see from the center of a worldwide network of ideologically committed physicians, data scientists, and health advocates trying to “fix” national and global health systems that have been captured and failed in the response to COVID-19. *Note that this substack is my wholly independent venture, and is neither affiliated with nor a source of revenue to the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Exploring the dysfunction in American medicine & the effects of the captured health agencies' relentless war on generic drugs.

People

Pierre Kory, MD, MPA 

@pierrekory
Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist, Teacher/Researcher. Co-Developer of effective, evidence/expertise-based COVID Treatment protocols with the medical professionals and science giants of the Front-Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
© 2024 Pierre Kory
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture