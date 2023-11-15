Elon Musk's Comments On Mechanical Ventilation Betrayed A Stunning Amount of Ignorance - Part 1
Recently Musk and Rogan discussed the overuse of mechanical ventilation in Covid. Although Elon "builds life support systems" he knows little about mechanical ventilation in acute respiratory failure.
Recently, Elon Musk was interviewed by Joe Rogan where he shared that, early in Covid, he had access to front-line data in China and “talked to doctors from Wuhan,” implying that if we had known what he knew, our use of mechanical ventilation would have been different. That is almost certainly true but he then went on to make several inaccurate statemen…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.