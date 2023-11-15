Elon Musk's Comments On The Initial Use Of Mechanical Ventilation In the Covid Pandemic - Pt. 2
The near-global ignoring of the evidence supporting corticosteroid treatment in the hospital phase of Covid is what led to the initial historically unprecedented mortality rates. It wasn't the vents.
In Part 1 of this three part series triggered by Elon Musk’s comments on mechanical ventilation :), I argued that the unprecedented mortality rates observed with mechanical ventilation was almost completely due to the lack of effective treatments being offerred rather than the use of the ventilators alone.
In this post I will review all of the evidence …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.