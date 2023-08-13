The May 2023 Society of Actuaries Report Reveals Disturbing Data On The Lethality Of the Covid Vaccines
Our USA Today Op-Ed "silently suggesting" vaccines cause excess mortality was inspired by damning data from the Society of Actuaries. Unsurprisingly, the report conclusions suggest self-censorship.
Part 1 of my posts on our USA Today Op-Ed can be found here. Here is Part 2:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.