As I am sure many of my readers can identify with, the idea of asking for help from a medical facility staffed by the most propagandized victims of our society in Covid is so frightening and disturbing, I often say to others, “I will have to be half dead before I go to any hospital.” Others have articulated similar to me, i.e. “I will only go if I have a broken leg or if I am in a motor vehicle accident or if I have a stroke” etc. Statements like these are evidence of someone suffering from the condition of “post-Covid hospital phobia.”

If you think I am making this diagnosis up, sadly I am not given that it has been described in peer-reviewed literature, such as this early Covid study below from Bangladesh where they treated Covid-19 patients at home with povidone-iodine (one of the mainstays of the old FLCCC’s early treatment protocol). In that study, they found massively reduced hospitalization rates (0.66% vs. 4.62%, p<.05,) and mortality (0.66% vs 5.61%, p<.05):

From the methods section, the inclusion criteria were patients with “hospital phobia who preferred home treatment rather than in hospital.” Although their English was clunkier, this is how they described the patient population:

Also know that the condition of fearing hospitals has a medical dictionary definition. From Google:

This post-Covid condition in the U.S is the unfortunate consequence of what has already been documented in the medical literature, i.e. the massive lost of trust in physicians and hospitals by Americans during Covid as reported in this survey study from JAMA where they found that “trust” dropped from 71.5% in 2019 to 40.1% in early 2024. This to me, is an unsurprising result of our medical system’s scientifically absurd and ethically demoralizing Covid response, leading to the fact that now significantly less than half of Americans trust their doctors or hospitals:

The reason why I say the doctors and nurses were the “most propagandized” (while also being the most susceptible - but that is a topic for another time) is that they were targeted from way more sources than the average citizen. Meaning, beyond mass media, they were targeted with false information from respected medical journals, hospital leadership, professional societies, local and federal public health communications, and especially the well funded 3rd party PR campaigns in media and social media (the latter tactic has been best detailed and documented by my colleague AMD in this post).

Meanwhile, although the average American was drowning in corporate media propaganda, the majority eventually figured out (most of ) the lies. As a result, and this is to me is a silver lining, the trust of Americans in our mass media (especially amongst our youngest ones), has plummeted similarly (precipitously amongst Republicans, shockingly stable amongst Democrats), but overall boding well for a healthier society in the future in terms of being resistant to propaganda. Further, note the first poll to the left showing that for the first time in history, the proportion of Americans with “no trust at all” in media now exceeds the proportion of Americans with “any amount of trust.”

*Another interesting data point in the above is in the middle poll where, during Covid, trust in media amongst Democrats actually spiked for a time to its highest in 50 years. Clown world.

The JAMA survey tells me that the majority of Americans now rightly perceive that most physicians are rule-following cowards with a pervasive (but certainly not universal) absence of critical thinking, curiosity, and willingness to openly question authorities (despite obvious scientific absurdities being promulgated).

Americans will never forget (because they are traumatized) how most physicians literally encouraged everyone to “vaccinate” with an old antigen despite having just recovered from the latest variant! And then there were other absurdities like demonizing the unvaccinated because of the the threat they posed to the vaccinated - if the vaccines worked like they clearly believed, how could the unvaccinated threaten them? In essence, the near entirety of physicians offerred little resistance to these inanities, instead choosing to keep their heads in the sand, prioritizing their continued employment over doing what was best for their patients (and their profession).

I think the real source of American’s frustration and distrust is their revulsion towards the insanely persistent ignorance of physicians of the deep and corrupt influence that Big Pharma has over what they are taught and what they are “allowed” to treat patients with. “Gold standard,” “first line therapies,” my ass. They are Big Pharma’s dictated standards and most Americans are aware of this, but the physicians are either seemingly still oblivious or powerless to do anything about it.

The majority of physicians are also similarly unaware of the weaponization and distortion of “evidence-based medicine” (EBM), a decades long campaign that has successfully inculcated most doctors with the belief that they should not try any therapy unless there is a large double blind placebo controlled trial in a (captured ) high-impact journal followed by a recommendation by a (captured) professional society in a (deliberately manufactured) treatment guideline.

They are still unaware that the only thing “controlled” by such large, heavily funded trials… is the result. The pervasive and decades-long manipulation of such trials has led to the unfortunate reality of modern medicine; pricey, patented, highly profitable and often dangerous drugs are “proven” to safely work and thus get recommended while cheap, off-patent, demonstrably safe medicines and therapies are instead “proven” to be dangerous and ineffective and are prohibited from use. In the case of ivermectin, one of, if not the safest, medicines in history, “they” went as far as scaring and mandating the nation’s retail pharmacists against filling such “dangerous” prescriptions while handing out opioids like they were M & M’s. Forgive me for I digress.

Although this unfortunate state evolved over many decades, it was finally revealed to a growing and vocal minority of docs (like me) during Covid. Why did it take Covid to wake me (or us) up? I think it was because the above influences were no longer subtle. The glaring discord between existing and emerging data in Covid and the resulting gov’t policies was so absurd and obvious, those of us studying Covid quickly realized that the hastily assembled and aggressively enforced “consensus” polices deliberately ignored immense amounts of data indicating that the exact opposite actions should have been taken. Further, the demonization of us “dissenters” while stifling scientific debate with us showed their actions to be the antithesis of scientific inquiry.

The above influences led to four years of “previously trusted physicians” giving ineffective and toxic drugs like remdesivir, four years of adhering to an anemic dose of corticosteroids, four years of ridiculing and preventing access to safe, cheap, highly effective repurposed drugs while patients were actively dying (causing hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths), four years of harassing and mandating their patients (and families) to take a dangerous, barely tested and ineffective gene therapy (again causing hundreds of thousands of deaths and disabling millions more), and four years of demonizing the unvaccinated. Read any medical record of any unvaccinated Covid hospital patient in this country during that period, and you will see that in the majority of daily progress notes, the fact that the patient is unvaccinated is psychopathically mentioned unnecessarily, over and over and over again. In my expert reviews of Covid malpractice cases, seeing this descriptor of the patient in note after note absolutely enrages me to this day.

What made my post-Covid hospital phobia even worse is that I moved to Sarasota, Florida two months ago. Here, the main hospital is Sarasota Memorial, one of the most egregious institutions in regards to the above behaviors. Way before I moved here, I was asked to help advocate for a group of medical freedom activists in the Sarasota community who were so angered by the behavior of this hospital, they tried to gain a majority on the hospital Board, and although as yet unsuccessful, the Board meetings made national news due to their contentiousness.

I wrote a whole post on Sarasota Memorial and its fight against the community activists who started a medical freedom clinic called “We the People” in December 2023, titled “Hit Jobs, Undercover Trolls, and Misplaced Hatred: Just Another Day in the Life of a Medical Freedom Clinic.”

I include a long snippet from that post to give context for my frame of mind as I fell ill in Sarasota this week;

The medical freedom advocates led loud and highly publicized protests against Sarasota Memorial protocols and policies in Covid (things like overusing remdesivir, overly restricting visitation, restricting use of repurposed drugs and vilifying both unvaccinated staff and patients. You know, standard U.S Hospital system policies…except this hospital was particularly vicious about it all. In this Blaze article, they include the following reports of various Sarasota Memorial physician leadership actions: Dr. Daniel B. Case reportedly asked an employee whether she would get vaccinated, to which the employee responded "no because that's my freedom of choice."

His response?

"You guys are the reason why people are dying and why COVID is spreading. When you guys get fired, then we'll all have a party and Darwinism will do its work. They should take you guys to the firing line." Dr. Case allegedly said the latter in response to being asked whether he is a fascist. Great answer Danny boy. It gets even more fascist if that is possible. Check this out, again from the Blaze article: A nurse at the hospital alleges that in 2021 the hospital made lists of unvaccinated staff, who were then subject to a “re-education session” led by other staff, which sought to convince them to get vaccinated. A letter was also sent to staff outlining that unvaccinated workers must "isolate during meal times," and a color-coded sticker system (Ed:!?) would be implemented on employee badges, but the sticker system was never implemented. (Ed: Wow. Just wow.) Other staff members claimed that a Dr. Jonathan Hoffberger promoted a hostile work environment, with one physician stating that Hoffman, a cardiac surgeon, "yells at unvaccinated patients” and “refuses to perform open-heart surgery” on patients who haven't received an mRNA injection. Hoffberger had several social media posts criticizing those who wished to perform their "own research." (Ed: As Jimmy Dore has so brilliantly quipped, “Doing your own research used to be called… reading!) "STOP DOING 'YOUR OWN RESEARCH,'" a Facebook post reads, with an attached image promoting vaccination. "Myth: 'I've had COVID-19, so I don't need to be vaccinated because I have antibodies,'" the photo says. (Ed: This statement is not aging well Dr. Hoffberger).

So, it should come as no surprise that “awake” community members tried to lead an insurrection by getting other awake (not woke) candidates elected to the Board of the Hospital. The members they helped newly elect put some pressure on hospital leadership to make some changes to appease the community, and they also asked that a Grand Rounds lecture by a national Covid expert should be presented to hospital staff (that would have been be me!). Still hasn’t happened. But, in the event that a couple more awake Board members are added next election, I am assured of an invite then. We will see.

Also know that Sarasota Memorial is the hospital that kicked out my dear friend and early treatment expert Dr. John Littel from a Board meeting after he testified about the effectiveness of ivermectin. They kicked him out because he unknowingly broke protocol by gently approaching a Board member to speak with them. Instead of quietly asking him to go back to his seat, they instead immediately called security who quickly escorted him out. This was the video of the incident:

The hospital’s official statement about the incident:

“His behavior presented a safety risk and violated a clearly set rule of decorum for the public meeting. His actions occurred in the final minutes of the meeting, long after he and other attendees videotaping his demonstration had the chance to share their concerns during the public comment session of the board meeting,” said Savage.

Know that John took time out of his busy work day to drive two hours to testify at the meeting about all the data supporting ivermectin’s effectiveness. John Littel’s “behavior represented a safety risk?” What a joke. John is one of the kindest and most committed physicians I know. All he did was gently walk up to a Board member to follow up on a statement/question they had made. Whatever.

What made my case of “hospital phobia” even worse was when I reached out to a dear friend and colleague in the Sarasota community this week, someone who has been very involved in several Sarasota Memorial Hospital committees over the years. I asked them:

It then occurred to me that not only do I know no-one at Sarasota Memorial who could advocate for me, but by virtue of my post from 2023, I am pretty sure there are posters of my face in the ER there with “Public Enemy #1 written on it (the above post was wickedly popular and widely disseminated, especially in Florida. Good times.)

They continued:

Although my colleague pointed to a different hospital that was more “trusted” to give good medical care, my post-covid hospital phobia (i.e. PTSD) is pretty refractory to such suggestions. I just flat out refuse to go to a hospital unless I absolutely need to, which, in my mind, means that I have to be unconscious and my partner Lisa would be forced to call an ambulance. I only plan to wake up in a hospital, not voluntarily walk into one. If that were to happen at this point in Sarasota though, I wonder what kind of care this guarantees me after I publish this post (let alone the last post)?

The one thing I had going for me folks this week, which I would argue the vast majority of my readers do not have, is decades of experience in critical care medicine, treating many types of organ failures and severe, acute illnesses. Thus, my actions in my own case (first of all, self treating, and second of all taking a fair amount of risk on presumptive diagnoses and an “experimental” therapy) should never be followed or copied. Please. In the below account, please do what I say, not what I do :).

