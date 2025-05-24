Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Margaret Anna Alice
13hEdited

Oh my goodness, I missed the first article about the hit piece—wow, how disappointing to see that coming from a source that had seemed relatively open-minded (if a bit of a mainstream straddler (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-a-mainstream-straddler) due to suspect funding, most likely).

I am looking forward to reading your rebuttals but am pleased and not surprised to see you maintained your classy composure and are focused on the facts instead of ad hominem slinging.

Pierre, I am now experimenting with MMS on myself as I recently suffered a bout of food poisoning. I happened to have a Genova Diagnostics GI Effects kit available as my doctor wanted to check my gut health, so I was able to do the test within 24 hours of symptoms. I discovered I had a Citrobacter amalonaticus infection—apparently another potent, antibiotic-resistant strain like Pseudomonas. I don't know if it's still lingering because my symptoms subsided within the first day or so, but when I got the results the other day, I decided to do a course of MMS (3 drops x 8 times for a day). I wasn't sure if I should continue dosing but was hoping that was strong enough to eradicate any remnants. I plan to retest probably in a month or so, so I should be able to do a comparison/contrast with the results after that.

Kate
13h

Awesome rebuttal! Here a video showing a Mayor in Bolivia speaking about it and Covid followed by a look at the propaganda you’ll see if you search it, ending with a study on pubmed with a scary headline that doesn’t match the actual study. https://rumble.com/v5ri415-bolivia-chlorine-dioxide-and-the-intentional-mass-murder-of-millions.html

Thank you for being an ethical moral upstanding human being/doctor! There are so few of you on this earth!

