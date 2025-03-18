Podcast Version: The Untold Origin Story Of The Discovery Of Chlorine Dioxide As A Therapeutic - Pt. 1

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePierre Kory’s Medical Musings PodcastPodcast Version: The Untold Origin Story Of The Discovery Of Chlorine Dioxide As A Therapeutic - Pt. 10:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:06-29:06Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Pierre Kory’s Medical MusingsSubscribe to listenPodcast Version: The Untold Origin Story Of The Discovery Of Chlorine Dioxide As A Therapeutic - Pt. 1Many believe the therapeutic efficacy of chlorine dioxide was first discovered by Jim Humble “on accident” in 1996. The truth is that bioweapons researchers have known of its efficacy for far longer.Pierre Kory, MD, MPAMar 18, 2025∙ Paid11Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPierre Kory’s Medical Musings PodcastExploring the dysfunction in American medicine & the effects of the captured health agencies' relentless war on generic drugs.Exploring the dysfunction in American medicine & the effects of the captured health agencies' relentless war on generic drugs.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodePierre Kory, MD, MPARecent EpisodesPodcast Version: The Untold History of The Discovery Of Chlorine Dioxide As A Therapeutic - Part 22 hrs ago • Pierre Kory, MD, MPAPodcast: The "Scrubbing" Of Oxidative Therapy Pioneer Dr. Fritz Blass From The Internet Mar 12 • Pierre Kory, MD, MPAPodcast: The Persecutions Of The Pioneers Of Oxidative Therapies Similar To Chlorine DioxideMar 8 • Pierre Kory, MD, MPAThe FDA's Relentless Persecution Of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski Feb 15 • Pierre Kory, MD, MPAThe "Kory Scale" - A Proposed Metric To Judge The Safety And Efficacy of "Unproven" Therapies Like Chlorine DioxideFeb 12 • Pierre Kory, MD, MPA