Podcast Version: The Untold Origin Story Of The Discovery Of Chlorine Dioxide As A Therapeutic - Pt. 1
Many believe the therapeutic efficacy of chlorine dioxide was first discovered by Jim Humble “on accident” in 1996. The truth is that bioweapons researchers have known of its efficacy for far longer.
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
Mar 18, 2025
Exploring the dysfunction in American medicine & the effects of the captured health agencies' relentless war on generic drugs.
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
