Podcast: The "Scrubbing" Of Oxidative Therapy Pioneer Dr. Fritz Blass From The Internet

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePierre Kory’s Medical Musings PodcastPodcast: The "Scrubbing" Of Oxidative Therapy Pioneer Dr. Fritz Blass From The Internet 0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:24-29:24Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Pierre Kory’s Medical MusingsSubscribe to listenPodcast: The "Scrubbing" Of Oxidative Therapy Pioneer Dr. Fritz Blass From The Internet Documentation of the work and life of Dr. Blass is disturbingly absent from the historical record. Was his Homozon therapy that threatening to the medical establishment? It appears so.Pierre Kory, MD, MPAMar 12, 2025∙ Paid9Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPierre Kory’s Medical Musings PodcastExploring the dysfunction in American medicine & the effects of the captured health agencies' relentless war on generic drugs.Exploring the dysfunction in American medicine & the effects of the captured health agencies' relentless war on generic drugs.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodePierre Kory, MD, MPARecent EpisodesPodcast: The Persecutions Of The Pioneers Of Oxidative Therapies Similar To Chlorine DioxideMar 8 • Pierre Kory, MD, MPAThe FDA's Relentless Persecution Of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski Feb 15 • Pierre Kory, MD, MPAThe "Kory Scale" - A Proposed Metric To Judge The Safety And Efficacy of "Unproven" Therapies Like Chlorine DioxideFeb 12 • Pierre Kory, MD, MPA