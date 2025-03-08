Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings
Podcast: The Persecutions Of The Pioneers Of Oxidative Therapies Similar To Chlorine Dioxide
Podcast: The Persecutions Of The Pioneers Of Oxidative Therapies Similar To Chlorine Dioxide

The persecutions of chlorine dioxide practitioners are simply a continuation of what befell pioneers of similar oxidative therapies. One difference: the earliest pioneers were assassinated.
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
Mar 08, 2025
