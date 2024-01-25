The Horse Dewormer PR Campaign And My Defense Of Dr. Charles Hoffe Against The BC College of Physicians and Surgeons
The Canadian government severely restricted access to ivermectin by its citizens. Dr. Hoffe thus felt it appropriate for Canadians to obtain veterinary sources of ivermectin. I defend that view.
In my book The War on Ivermectin, Chapter 33 is titled “The Horse Dewormer PR Campaign.” In that chapter, I document the timeline and synchronized coordination between Federal public health agencies and corporate controlled media in their launch of a massive public relations campaign trying to get people and physicians to stop using ivermectin.
I mainta…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.