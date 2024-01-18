The Long Awaited Debate Of Covid Science: A Team of Experts Rebut The Expert Opinions of BC's College of Physicians and Surgeons
The College is trying to punish Dr. Charles Hoffe for numerous 100% scientifically accurate statements on multiple aspects of Covid science. Here is the first part of my expert defense testimony.
Canadian community doctor Dr. Charles Hoffe was one of the first to notice something was “wrong” with the vaccines in April 2021 after he witnessed terrible injuries (strokes etc.) and even a death in the patients he was vaccinating. He then wrote an open letter to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia with his observations and conc…
