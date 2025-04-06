I will start out by saying that most in the chlorine dioxide world that I now inhabit consider Mark Grenon to be the most clinically experienced living practitioner of orally ingested (and/or bath administered) chlorine dioxide therapy in the world.

I, along with my Leading Edge Clinic practice partner Scott Marsland, had a long Zoom conversation with Mark Grenon a couple of months ago, not long after I started my research into chlorine dioxide. What follows is a paraphrased summary of the conversation transcript I made from the recording of that call with Mr. Grenon, along with details taken from other histories of his work with chlorine dioxide.

HISTORY OF CHLORINE DIOXIDE PIONEER MARK GRENON

Mark Grenon spent most of his adult life as a missionary pilot who ferried missionaries all over the Caribbean (and other places) for 46 years. From Dr. Robert Yoho’s Substack on Grenon:

Mark and his sons had built a compound in Barahona, Dominican Republic, to house US medical missions. Over the years, the teams based there performed surgical procedures and other assistance in local hospitals. One of Mark’s three oldest sons’ roles was to go to mountain villages to "triage” or examine those who needed surgery before they were transported. During this time, Mark and his eight sons developed boils and abscesses on their legs, armpits, face, and body that were diagnosed as methicillin-resistant Staph Aureus (MRSA) infections. Mark was told by a few of the surgeons that no antibiotic available would cure them. One claimed that only amputation and skin grafts would help. Mark was a sophisticated healthcare provider, so he sought second opinions online. He eventually found Humble’s work describing MMS. Mark thought it sounded like "snake oil,” but his sons’ infections were worsening and spreading among other children. He searched for other cures, but no pharmaceutical drug was promising.

After self-treating his whole family with MMS, all recovered. Mark recalls trying to educate the doctors that he was working with about his treatment success:

“So when I found out that MMS was curing my MRSA, these doctors are like, no, man, that's not going to be. You can't cure it. I said, You saw it on my body. You saw it on my son's bodies. It's gone. Anyways, the doctors stepped away. I know now they stepped away because they would have lost their license if they got involved with what I was doing.

His life transformed, he began treating.. everything and anything with consistent, shockingly positive results.

He recalls writing to Jim Humble and saying:

I was doing it for three years without him (Humble). I wrote him and I said, Jim, this stuff is fantastic. Exactly what you've been saying but in a different culture, a different part of the world, but I am dealing with the same stuff. This is basically a human study, Jim, what we're now doing. I have been doing it all over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, I'm using your protocols, which were very strong back then, really strong. And we're getting consistent results with a standardized protocol. So basically, we're doing a human study. So I wrote him. He goes, thanks, keep in touch. I was curing elephantitis, dengue, AIDS, cancer, diabetes, all kinds of stuff. So I started telling the doctors but I lost all my supporters. They just said we don't want to have nothing to do with you. You're crazy. FDA says it's poison. I'm like, look, this is what what I'm doing!

We were around the world from 2010 to 2020. I did 63 seminars in 20 countries. We had scientists, doctors, chemists coming to us. What I like about it, it’s so broad spectrum, so cheap, so easy. I wanted to keep it. I had a few guys in the beginning who wanted to make a lot of money on it. I said, no, I don’t want to do that. I wanted the common people to just make it in their house. Because honestly, I've had airplanes, I've had mansions. I'm not interested in that stuff at all. I'm really not. And I'm not trying to be pious. Money is just a tool to me. It's not something I live for. So I just started trying to making it easy for everyone. Jim came and lived with us for three years. Jim and I developed these protocols. Honestly though, he deserves all the credit.

THE UGANDAN RED CROSS MALARIA STUDY

Here Mark tells the story of his involvement with the the Ugandan Red Cross study of MMS in which they rapidly cured 154 patients of malaria.

If you think that's outrageous, it gets even better. There is a leaked documentary on YouTube (ED: since taken down, now on BitChute) that the Red Cross and the big pharmaceutical corporations do not want you to see. It happened in Uganda in 2012, in December. People at the lower levels of the Red Cross, lower levels of command, heard about what Jim Humble was doing. These are people who actually believe the Red Cross is doing what they claim to be doing, helping people and trying to cure disease. They went out there and they said, why don't we give it en masse to see if it works in people with malaria. The Ugandan Red Cross went in there and identified 154 patients who were positive for malaria. They gave all of them MMS under controlled circumstances. We did a little blood test, just a little prick, and then we did a quick strip malaria test. We identified 154 malaria-positive patients, together with the local health authorities and the doctors. All of them were treated. All of them were cured symptomatically between 24 hours and 48 hours with malaria tests that were negative and without any side effects. Days later, they were negative for any parasites. I was excited because of the instant results that were happening among all the people that we had so far tested. It was incredibly unbelievable to see that somebody tested positive for malaria yesterday turns out to be negative today and feels extremely better and more happy and healthier. And what's sad is that after word got up to the higher levels of command of the Red Cross about what we did, they suppressed the whole thing. They now say it never happened, nobody was ever there. They even went as far as telling people that it was a hoax and it was a joke. And the people that were there in the Red Cross shirts were just there for fun. They put the shirts on to put the whole thing together! I mean, it's just ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous. Even the narrator of the film, who is an ex-veteran of the Belgian Army, ex-director of one of the Virgin Airlines, now says it never happened. It was never even there. That's how far they're willing to go to suppress the evidence.

THE FORMATION OF THE GENESIS II CHURCH OF HEALTH AND HEALING

Being a missionary pilot, when Jim came from Africa and we started the seminars, actually before we started the seminars, he had an idea about a mission or a church or something. When he came to me, I was already doing that. I said, Yeah, let's start a church because a lot of people understand that the medical system is under these laws and statutes and codes that are all set up to protect their monopoly of the medical group and the pharmaceuticals. But a church isn't in that box. The church is under no law. That's why you can go to a church and get political asylum. A priest can give alcohol to a minor kid in public and not get arrested. You don't see priests in court because it's different. There's a box that “they” own but the church is totally different. It is under natural law, whatever you want to call it, but we're completely out of their box. We started the church, Genesis 2 Church of Health and Healing, non-religious. We didn't want to be religious at all because I want a Muslim to come and learn how to take care of his family.



I wanted an atheist to be able to come so I could take care of his little girl or boy with leukemia. I want him to see his grandkid born one day. I want anybody to come. It has nothing to do with religion. This is the first church in the world that lets anybody come.

Mark went on to explain that they viewed, and wanted MMS to be viewed, as a “sacrament” of the church which would “take care of our temple” (i.e. our bodies) which is “our God given right.” He describes what happened during an early service of their new church:

Well, what happened is they kicked in the door and I immediately told them that they just broke into a religious service. We're having a church service here I said. This is a capital crime you are doing. Wars have been started from this kind of stuff. But I really felt like the people who do that are just puppets. They've been sent there. We asked the police to have them leave, and they did. I said, come back when I'm done. Because I really want to explain to you people what we're doing, why we started the church. You have sick kids, or if you don’t now, either way you will be interested in health. I want to tell you why we're doing it and why we're not going to listen to you. That's why we can say heal. We could say, treat. But I'm not against government. I wasn't against those people that came to me. They are just workers. They're trying to make a living. I'm against who sent them and what their objectives are and goals are to stop us and why. We're not letting it happen as a church. Now, five years since we started this church, we're in 115 countries. We have almost 1,800 health ministers, we call them, that are trained to do all the protocols. We've got 180 something churches throughout the world in five years. Another five years, I hope we cover the whole world. A grassroots movement to just show people easily and inexpensively how to control their own health. If MMS really is as dangerous as they say it is, this poison that's killing everybody, according to the FDA, then where are all the dead bodies? There are none. There hasn't been a single death from the proper use of MMS as instructed since '96, when it was first discovered as an effective cure for malaria by Jim Humble. Where is all the negative feedback? Where is that? If you really dig in online to all the forums, YouTube posts, comments, Facebook, you see that most of the feedback is positive, and the worst is just neutral. There's people saying, it didn't taste so good, but I don't have hepatitis anymore. There's people carrying this stuff all over the world. It's a mystery that it still hasn't exploded, but I think that's about to happen.

Kacper Maciej Postawski and Jeff “The Curious Outlier”

I feel that Kacper and Jeff have done as much (or more) than Humble and Grenon in disseminating knowledge of the importance of chlorine dioxide to help preserve and restore human health. Kacper’s “Quantum Leap” was the first documentary in 2016 that went, as they say “viral.” In fact, Jeff’s interest began when he saw Kacper’s Quantum Leap. It inspired him to deeply research chlorine dioxide and after a few years of that, he became inspired to make “The Universal Antidote” documentary and website in 2021 during Covid. I have a post upcoming from my interviews with each of them. Again from Robert Yoho’s history of Grenon:

Mark asked an Internet personality (Ed: Kacper Postawski) to help him produce a chlorine dioxide documentary. It was initially published in 2016 at www.quantumleap.is with subtitles in nine languages, but was taken down during the "pandemic” in 2020. It is now available at THIS Rumble link. Thousands of people worldwide watched it, enabling the “G2Church" to spread to more than 130 countries. Mark and his sons trained over 2000 people how to use CD to treat many illnesses. Another man who saw Quantum Leap was so impressed that he devoted over a year and more than $100,000 to produce a second complete documentary. By this time, Mark’s team had recorded thousands of CD testimonials, and he made them available for the film. Since NASA had said CD was “the universal antidote,” TheUniversalAntidote.com was used for the movie’s web address. These two videos are required viewing for anyone who wants to understand chlorine dioxide fully.

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS

Mark told me that even prior to Covid and his imprisonment at the behest of the FDA (Ed: you will learn about below), there were two assassination attempts on his life. He claims the first was by “CIA-type” people.

The CIA followed us one time in Arkansas in 2017 where I was going to a seminar. It was a black suburban. I say CIA, CIA-type people. A black suburban staying about six car lengths back on our right side. We were going down the highway. When we crossed over from Memphis into Arkansas, and we got through the traffic, the place was quiet. We suddenly head, “BOOM” And I'm like, what? I looked back. John, my son was driving. Did you hit anything? No. We pulled over. Well, before we pulled over, that Suburban took off. We got hit, they took off. It was all black windows, too. And we pulled over and the tire fell off. If that had happened while we were going seventy, we would have flipped. We look underneath our car, and the tie rod was melted. The reason why, this is my theory, is that they stayed that close because they had a remote control with a thermite detonator that would melt steel. It melted it. I have a Land Cruiser with these huge tie rod heads. It melted it. So they tried to kill me there.

I then asked him about the other assassination attempt. He continued:

They first tried to poison me in Mexico in 2014. I had a graduation in a restaurant for a seminar we did in Puerto Vallarta. Everybody had a bunch of chlorine dioxide. I know the person that did it because I healed her and her husband. We cured her hepatitis B, and we cured her husband of herpes. While I'm talking to him, we're talking as good friends. Turns out he was a Russian spy and she's from Ukraine and they are used to poisoning people but I didn’t know that at the time. I think it was a margarita or something on the table. I just took one little sip and I was waiting for my lobster and steak. Then I went to wash my hands. I come back and the drinks changed. I was like hey, why did you change my drink? I didn't even touch it, basically. So I took a drink of the other one. And I was thirsty, so I took a big drink. I'm like, that's weird. All of a sudden, within five minutes, I took a bite of my lobster and it was like I fell out of my chair onto Kerry Rivera's chair, and I was paralyzed. I'm on the ground, everybody's flipping out saying “are you okay? You okay?” I'm looking right at that woman, and she's laughing. I was paralyzed within five minutes. On the ground, really paralyzed, couldn't talk. I could feel it coming through my body to where I was having trouble breathing. You bastard, you poisoned me I thought. And I couldn't talk. I couldn't say anything. So they picked me up. Jim said that by the time they picked me and put me against the wall, I was all white. He said, you looked like you were dying right there. And I'm like, I couldn't talk. I couldn't do anything. I'm really paralyzed. And then I snapped out of it after they poured chlorine dioxide down my throat. After about five minutes of pouring it down my throat, I just puked. I puked up this green stuff. It looked like Prestone antifreeze. So anyways, I kept taking it. Two hours later, I urinated the same color, and I was better. Slept great. Next morning, I got up fine.

After the assassination attempt in the Suburban in 2017, Mark come out with his first book around the same time that Jim Humble had finished his second book. The most recent version of Mark’s book is here and in it, he covers many topics affecting our health besides MMS. One of my favorite sections is where he focuses on health propaganda and disinformation (which I now draw from when I need references to various chicanery “they” pull in trying to convince the population of health lies).

Mark recalls:

We basically worked on that one together while he was living in the Dominican Republic. We did 19 seminars there. In the first one, 45 people from 15 countries came because Jim had a pretty good size mailing list from his book sales. Nearly everyone who came had a testimonial of recovery from an illness. We ended up doing 19 seminars there. But at the end of the second seminar, I heard a knock on my door. I had big compound gates. I opened them and it was some men from the Consumer Protection Agency (cant remember what they call it in Spanish). They asked me if I had MMS. Why are you asking me that? Well, we heard that you have something called MMS that you are making it available to people, so we are here to search your place. I said, Wait, first of all, we're a church. I've been here 10 years. They said you are a church? Really? At that time, I simply pulled back and I got away.

He then talked about their books:

Mine is totally different than Jim's. Jim's first book was good, but too strong. That's when I learned how to make it myself and wow we have a simpler formula. Then when he was writing his second one, he was living with me. We'd go through all the chapters, and I would correct and revise a lot of the information in it because I was getting and learning from testimonies from around the world. And I'd say, Jim, add this, do this. So you could almost say, I wrote that book with him, but I don't take credit.

The Covid Pandemic

Then, late in 2019, the church had a broadcast called G2 Voice, and reports were coming in of rises and spreads of a “bad flu” that people were calling coronavirus. Mark tried to get testimonies of people ill (and presumably people being treated) and then early in January 2020 (before the official “pandemic”), he got invited onto the Alex Jones show:

I went on with Bob Sisson and Alan Keyes. They just come back from Uganda. They had been doing MMS for 10, 15 years over there treating malaria. And they came back. Keyes stated that they were “getting negatives under the microscope in two hours in Uganda for malaria.” I'm on there with them, Alan Keyes, the guy that ran for President.

They're telling me what's happening over there and we started using the word cure. We were asked to not use the word cure. But it just kept slipping out. We healed. It's just natural. I don't like the fact that they can take a word out of the vocabulary and tell you you can't use it.

So after two years, remember, we had no victims at all. We had no one whatsoever harmed, no viable claims against us to say we harmed anybody. It was just the pharmaceutical companies. Pfizer basically called the FDA and told the FDA to shut them down through the quack watch in 2020 that Fauci and Dr. Birx had set up. Basically they just put us on the list. If anybody is saying they're curing COVID, cease and desist, or we're going to come after you, put injunctions on you.

On April 8, 2020, the FDA sent Grenon a letter informing him that “based on our review, MMS is an unapproved new drug,” and that importing, selling, branding, or claiming it as a cure violates certain sections of the Federal Food, Drug, and Commerce Act.

Interestingly, I did not know chlorine dioxide was classified by the FDA as “an unapproved new drug.” I had been under the impression that the FDA’s official position was that it was a dangerous bleach-like substance. However, later in the letter, they do not say it is illegal to consume or treat someone with it, but rather, just like with “the horse paste,” the “FDA is advising consumers not to purchase or use certain products that have not been approved, cleared, or authorized by FDA and that are being misleadingly represented as safe and/or effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.”

Mark Grenon was then arrested in Colombia by Colombian authorities at the request of the United States. The arrest was coordinated through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), specifically its Office of International Affairs (OIA), and involved collaboration with Colombian officials.

Although Mark related this account to me personally, I am instead excerpting the same account from an interview he did with Dr. Robert Yoho who described it on his Substack “Surviving Healthcare.” In that post he writes:

The FDA then issued cease-and-desist letters to approximately 700 organizations that promoted chlorine dioxide. Grenon's group stood almost alone in refusing to comply. He explains their reasoning: "We have the Constitution, we have freedom of speech, and the best gift that God has given all of man is free will. We have the right to put anything we want into our bodies.”

Captured in Colombia

Grenon was arrested and imprisoned in Colombia for two years before being extradited to the US. Even while incarcerated in Colombia, he continued his mission, helping fellow inmates with health issues. He describes setting up "a table... 40 to 50 men every day coming by... doing the chlorine dioxide protocols." Support from wealthy inmates ensured his ability to continue his work even within the prison system.

In the Colombian prison.

Throughout our interview, Grenon articulated a sophisticated critique of the legal system that prosecuted him. He says that administrative courts lack constitutional authority, stating they are "an administrative judge in a corporation" who "don't have to give an oath or affirmation to uphold the Constitution because they don't use the Constitution." This understanding informed his legal strategy, although it did not prevent his conviction. Mark’s lawyer recently filed an appeal for his sons based on these issues because they are serving a longer term and are still in prison.

Mark was released from jail after two years but his sons are still imprisoned. They plan on fighting and appealing their convictions but need your help. I have to say, if you have read all my posts on the persecutions and assassinations of oxidative therapy practitioners, here you have a chance to support one that is still alive and who, in my opinion, has devoted himself throughout his life to helping humanity. Yet, our regulatory agencies and justice system are persecuting him and his family. I think humanity should come to their defense. I myself am sending a donation as I write.

I will end with this appeal from Dr. Yoho on behalf of the Grenon’s:

Mark is now 67 years old and needs your help. His Social Security benefits were taken from him in Sept. of 2020. Grenon’s sons Jonathan and Jordan are still being held in federal prison. Please consider purchasing his books HERE, and you can donate to the Grenons legal defense HERE. Since the FDA and DOJ silenced the Grenons, many people have died unnecessarily. A wide-ranging discussion with attorney Todd Calendar describing the Grenons’ situation, the availability of chlorine dioxide, the commercial products, and much more is HERE.

