The Debate of Covid Science Part 2: A Team of Covid Experts Debate The Opinions Of BC's College Of Physicians And Surgeons
The College's expert claimed that Dr. Hoffe's statement that "ivermectin was effective in the treatment of Covid" violated ethical standards. Here is my written expert defense testimony.
For those of you who have read Part 1 of my expert defense testimony of Dr. Hoffe, I suggest scrolling down to the first “subscribe” button below (hint, hint), given the introduction to this post is identical. (I did this so each post can stand on its own).
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.