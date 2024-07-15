I trust that my readers realize that a main goal of this Substack (without sounding grandiose) is to document, for the historical record, my observations and analysis of salient events during this “Covid pandemic” period, from the perspective of a front-line physician.

As many readers may recall, a few months ago a vaccine-injured patient of mine shared with me a poem he wrote and I published it on my Substack because I felt it was in keeping with my Substack’s mission above. That poem was a sober and poignant reflection of what it is like to live as a vaccine injured patient during this time (“We Are Not Invisible”). The author was extremely pleased at the many comments he received in support of that poem.

His latest poem, “The Rise of The Censorians,” is on a different aspect of this historical period (although U.S censorship and propaganda has a history which long predates Covid, never has its existence or damage been made more aware to so many citizens in such a short period). Read on:

Rise Of The Censorians

By Caustly Lessons July 9, 2024

Censorship is a cruel prison

It is solitary confinement of the mind and soul

This is a weapon wielded by tyrants

Suppression of expression is their goal

The gears of democracy have ground to a halt

The Liberty bell needs to start pealing again

Free speech now under attack can’t be heard in a vacuum

And you can’t stand against oppressors while kneeling to them

Thoughts kept under lock and key shackled by fear and doubt

We’re living in an Orwellian dystopia

Under the guise of protection, they crush dissent

And the circus plods on masquerading as utopia

The First Amendment, once venerated and cherished

Is now assailed, tarnished, and denigrated

Locking down communication has proven deadly at times

Openness of thought and speech is key and should not be abated

Sharing ideas that enlighten the masses

Is no longer permitted in the town square

Social media soundproofing is used to filter out logic

And punish those for the crime of being aware

Erosion of soil makes the ground less fertile

It’s difficult to grow crops when nutrients are depleted

Erosion of free speech makes communication futile

Corporate media curates what info gets repeated

It’s time to remove the verbal straitjackets

The truth is safe and effective and must be pursued

Decide for yourself what is and isn’t real

Examine facts and see what you conclude

Your curiosity is a path towards wisdom

Be inquisitive, constantly seek to light that spark

But like an old creaking door slowly closing shut

The powerful few want to keep the rest of us in the dark

The steady stream of gaslighting and lies must be challenged

The information overlords cannot plug every hole

Speech cannot be protected if it isn’t allowed to be heard

Defeating these new censorians has to be our role

