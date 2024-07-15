"Rise Of The Censorians" - A Poem
A long suffering 74 year-old vaccine-injured patient of mine submitted his latest poem. The previous one was extremely well received and I believe this one will be as well.
I trust that my readers realize that a main goal of this Substack (without sounding grandiose) is to document, for the historical record, my observations and analysis of salient events during this “Covid pandemic” period, from the perspective of a front-line physician.
As many readers may recall, a few months ago a vaccine-injured patient of mine shared with me a poem he wrote and I published it on my Substack because I felt it was in keeping with my Substack’s mission above. That poem was a sober and poignant reflection of what it is like to live as a vaccine injured patient during this time (“We Are Not Invisible”). The author was extremely pleased at the many comments he received in support of that poem.
His latest poem, “The Rise of The Censorians,” is on a different aspect of this historical period (although U.S censorship and propaganda has a history which long predates Covid, never has its existence or damage been made more aware to so many citizens in such a short period). Read on:
Rise Of The Censorians
By Caustly Lessons July 9, 2024
Censorship is a cruel prison
It is solitary confinement of the mind and soul
This is a weapon wielded by tyrants
Suppression of expression is their goal
The gears of democracy have ground to a halt
The Liberty bell needs to start pealing again
Free speech now under attack can’t be heard in a vacuum
And you can’t stand against oppressors while kneeling to them
Thoughts kept under lock and key shackled by fear and doubt
We’re living in an Orwellian dystopia
Under the guise of protection, they crush dissent
And the circus plods on masquerading as utopia
The First Amendment, once venerated and cherished
Is now assailed, tarnished, and denigrated
Locking down communication has proven deadly at times
Openness of thought and speech is key and should not be abated
Sharing ideas that enlighten the masses
Is no longer permitted in the town square
Social media soundproofing is used to filter out logic
And punish those for the crime of being aware
Erosion of soil makes the ground less fertile
It’s difficult to grow crops when nutrients are depleted
Erosion of free speech makes communication futile
Corporate media curates what info gets repeated
It’s time to remove the verbal straitjackets
The truth is safe and effective and must be pursued
Decide for yourself what is and isn’t real
Examine facts and see what you conclude
Your curiosity is a path towards wisdom
Be inquisitive, constantly seek to light that spark
But like an old creaking door slowly closing shut
The powerful few want to keep the rest of us in the dark
The steady stream of gaslighting and lies must be challenged
The information overlords cannot plug every hole
Speech cannot be protected if it isn’t allowed to be heard
Defeating these new censorians has to be our role
