Below submitted by the pseudonymous author Caustly Lessens :)

We’re Not Invisible

We’re not invisible

We’re here in plain sight

You just refuse to look

And understand our plight

We suffer in silence

As you smother our voice

We trusted the fraud

And made the wrong choice

Some of us have perished

Some of us remain

Those who have been damaged

Will never be the same

Those who have been injured

And in constant pain

These are the people

You seek to blame

You knocked us off balance

With jabs and gaslighting

But we remain steadfast

And we’ll keep on fighting

We’re not invisible

We’re just not recognized

When even friends and family

Leave us feeling ostracized

You still flood the channels

With those deadly lies

As the losses mount

Before our eyes

With your mainstream madness

You deceive with impunity

While only the manufacturers

Are receiving immunity

You’re on the wrong side of history

The wrong side of humanity

The wrong side of morality

And the wrong side of sanity

We stepped into a nightmare

That will not end

But we’re resilient

And we will not bend

When the poisoned apple

Is offered anew

We won’t take a bite

No more witches brew

We’re not invisible

We have names and faces

Yet It seems like you would

Rather erase us

