Poem By A Vaccine Injured Patient of Mine
Called "We're Not Invisible," it poignantly details the plight of the Covid mRNA vaccine injured in these dark times of rigid censorship, medical gaslighting, and anti-vaxxer/un-vaxxed demonizing.
Below submitted by the pseudonymous author Caustly Lessens :)
We’re Not Invisible
We’re not invisible
We’re here in plain sight
You just refuse to look
And understand our plight
We suffer in silence
As you smother our voice
We trusted the fraud
And made the wrong choice
Some of us have perished
Some of us remain
Those who have been damaged
Will never be the same
Those who have been injured
And in constant pain
These are the people
You seek to blame
You knocked us off balance
With jabs and gaslighting
But we remain steadfast
And we’ll keep on fighting
We’re not invisible
We’re just not recognized
When even friends and family
Leave us feeling ostracized
You still flood the channels
With those deadly lies
As the losses mount
Before our eyes
With your mainstream madness
You deceive with impunity
While only the manufacturers
Are receiving immunity
You’re on the wrong side of history
The wrong side of humanity
The wrong side of morality
And the wrong side of sanity
We stepped into a nightmare
That will not end
But we’re resilient
And we will not bend
When the poisoned apple
Is offered anew
We won’t take a bite
No more witches brew
We’re not invisible
We have names and faces
Yet It seems like you would
Rather erase us
Wow, absolutely profound and beautifully poetic. Thanks for sharing.❤️
That poem literally gave me chills. Compellingly perfect.