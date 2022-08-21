Massive Miscarriage Rates Among Vaccinated Pregnant Women Found Buried In The Pfizer Documents
The pharmaceutical industry has committed crimes for decades, paying $30 billion in civil and criminal fines since 2000. The Pfizer documents reveal their latest criminal assault on our health.
Let’s start with the fact the PFDA (the P is not a typo) asked a federal court for 75 years to make public the many thousands of pages of data submitted to them by Pfizer to support the EUA they (the PFDA) issued.
One interpretation of this action is that they wanted the data to stay hidden for a long time to hide fraud and/or criminality (same thing). …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.