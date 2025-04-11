BRIEF OF EVIDENCE - PIERRE KORY

INTRODUCTION

I was Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases, and Critical Care Medicine from 2008, 2010, and 2011 respectively, until the recent revocation of those specialty certifications after being accused of violating a new “misinformation” policy imposed by the American Board of Internal Medicine. I am a former Associate Professor and Chief of the Critical Care Service and Medical Director of the Trauma and Life Support Center at the University of Wisconsin (I left in mid 2020). To date, I have published over 50 peer-reviewed papers, 17 book chapters, and served as senior editor of an award-winning textbook now published in its 2nd edition and translated into 7 languages. I am also the founder and Medical Director of a private telehealth practice opened in February of 2022 called the Leading Edge Clinic (drpierrekory.com), which is solely focused on treating patients with COVID and its complications including ‘long haul’ and post-COVID-mRNA vaccine injury syndromes. I have led ICUs in multiple COVID-19 hotspots throughout the pandemic, the first being the University of Wisconsin in MAdison, WI, then the Mount Sinai Beth Israel ICU in New York City during their initial surge in May 2020 for 5 straight weeks, followed by work in other COVID-19 hotspots running COVID-19 ICUs in Greenville, South Carolina and Milwaukee, WI during their surges. I have co-authored over ten influential papers on COVID-19 with the most impactful being a paper that was the first to support the diagnosis of early COVID-19 respiratory disease as an organizing pneumonia, thus explaining the critical response of the disease to corticosteroids. I have also published over 20 op-eds in major news outlets in the U.S., and I write for a medical Blog called Medical Musings, where I have over 110,000 subscribers. I am also a Co-Founder and President Emeritus of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a non-profit organization of critical care specialists led by Professor Paul Marik. The organization's mission has been focused on the research and development of effective treatment protocols for COVID-19 using repurposed drugs. I left the organization in April 2024 to focus on my practice and research. I am most known for my US Senate Testimony calling attention to the critical need for corticosteroid use in hospitalized patients in May 2020 and then again in December of 2020 on the efficacy of ivermectin in early outpatient prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Most recently, based on my extensive research with the FLCCC, I became one of the most sought-after experts on the use of ivermectin. My book, “The War on Ivermectin” has achieved best seller status at times in multiple book categories on Amazon in the U.S, Canada, Australia, and the UK. A brief summary of accomplishments from my CV:

6.1 I have a BA in Mathematics from University of Colorado, Boulder in 1994.

6.2 I have a MA in Public Health Administration from New York University, 1996.

6.3 I have an MD from St. George’s University, Grenada 2002.

6.4 From 2008-2015 I was a Teaching Attending at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City.

6.5 From 2012-2015 I served as the Program Director of the Pulmonary and Critical Care Fellowship at Beth Israsel Medical Center.

6.6 From 2015-2020 I was the Chief of the Critical Care Service at the University of Wisconsin where I also served as the Medical Director of the Trauma and Life Support Center.

6.7 From 2020-2024, I served as President and Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC.

6.8 Since 2022, I have been the Chief Medical Officer of The Leading Edge Clinic

6.9. Since 2025, I have served as the Chief Medical Advisor of Rebuild Medicine

I was considered one of the world pioneers in the use of ultrasound by physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of critically ill patients. I helped develop and run the first national courses in Critical Care Ultrasonography in the U.S. and served as a Director of these courses with the American College of Chest Physicians for several years. I am also the senior editor of the most popular textbook in the field titled “Point of Care Ultrasound”, a book that is now in its 2nd edition and that has been translated into 7 languages worldwide. I led over 100 courses nationally and internationally teaching physicians this now-standard skill in his specialty.

I was also one of the pioneers in the U.S in the research, development, and teaching of performing therapeutic hypothermia to treat post-cardiac arrest patients. In 2005, my hospital was the first in New York City to begin regularly treating patients with therapeutic hypothermia. I then served as an expert panel member for New York City’s Project Hypothermia, a collaborative project between the Fire Department of New York and Emergency Medical Services that created cooling protocols within a network of 44 regional hospitals along with a triage and transport system that directed patients to centers of excellence in hypothermia treatment, of which my hospital was one of the first.

I am known as a Master Educator and have won numerous departmental and divisional teaching awards in every hospital I have worked and I have delivered hundreds of courses and invited lectures throughout my career.

In collaboration with Professor Paul Marik, I also helped pioneer the research and treatment of septic shock patients with high doses of intravenous ascorbic acid. My work was the first to identify the critical relationship between the time of initiation of IV Vitamin C therapy and survival in septic shock patients, an aspect of the therapy that led to understanding all the failed randomized controlled trials that employed delayed therapy.

In Covid, I testified in two U.S Senate hearings, the European Parliament, and several foreign Parliaments and/or Senates (Sweden, UK, Brazil several times).

Curriculum Vitae:

Kory Cv 12 16 24 714KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

* Note that I did not list my three specialty Board Certifications because they were revoked for my publicly stated scientific opinions on a number of Covid topics that directly contradicted the supposed “scientific consensus.” I will be proudly updating my CV with the title, Pierre Kory, MD, MPA, NLBC (No Longer Board Certified :)