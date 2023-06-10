What Wildfire Toxicity Can Teach Us About Covid-19 And Treating COPD
Tips for those stuck in the fumes of the current wildfires.
As a New York City-trained Pulmonologist, the health of the lungs of NYC has always been a subject near and dear to me. I still vividly remember the day after 9/11 (September 12th, 2001) when I and a bunch of other medical students helped move the rubble at ground zero only to get pretty angry when I learned later that the government had lied to us abou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.