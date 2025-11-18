Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going… and Why This Transition Matters

Hey minions, we just made it through the “water-science” chapters, which explored Aurmina’s numerous beneficial actions on water quality—such as purification, structuring, and improving measurable water parameters like ORP and EC. That was discussed in detail in Chapters 13A-D.

Now, if you read yesterday’s post, you'll see that, although some scientists have proposed that water (or more accurately, the minerals in the water) may impart energy storage and transmission phenomena, these are theoretical concepts and not claims about Aurmina. But still, who knew that such phenomena might allow someone to “piss off a bowl of rice” or “make a plant cry” (you have to read the post to understand what I mean).

What Aurmina Actually Does

Aurmina uses small amounts of mineral complex to do one job very well: transform water. The amounts involved are tiny, precise, and intentionally limited. The minerals disperse quickly and widely in large volumes of water (like the human body’s 40 liters of internal water), dropping into the ppb range, meaning what remains after purification is incredibly subtle.

Translation: Aurmina is not a mineral supplement, is not intended to serve as one, and it is not designed for any physiological or medical purpose.

If You’re Curious About Mineral Intake

If you want the big-picture overview of different mineral sources, skip ahead to Chapter 16 — The Six Faces of Earth’s Minerals. It’s a breakdown of the various sources of mineral supplements, what makes each unique, and how they compare.

Or, if you’re patient, wait a little longer. We’re working on a dedicated mineral supplement derived from Themarox, called Aurviva, which will appear in a completely separate regulatory category with its own purpose and use. Do I like the name? Yes. Yes, I do.

Minerals in Living Systems — The 30,000-Foot View

No matter what organism you look at—plants, animals, humans—minerals sit at the center of life’s machinery. Minerals are the elemental building blocks that sustain biological function. Minerals are also the “cofactors” of life—the silent enablers behind nearly every biochemical process on Earth.

Minerals: The Bridge Between Physics and Physiology

These universal principles of mineral behavior form the foundation for everything that follows in this series.

Detoxification: supports the metabolic pathways that process and eliminate compounds ( Chapter 14B )

Antioxidant Systems: help the body manage oxidative stress, which influences normal cellular aging and metabolism ( Chapter 14C )

pH and Acid-Base Regulation: buffers acid environments to help maintain equilibrium ( Chapter 14D )

Energy Metabolism: maintains the proton gradients that cells use to transfer energy ( Chapter 14E )

Electrolyte Balance: maintains regular hydration and conductivity.

Enzymatic Activity: serves as a catalytic cofactor in thousands of biochemical reactions.

Two Different Worlds in My Work

Most of you know that I wear two very different hats in my life:

One in the world of science and education - like in this Substack where we explore water chemistry, minerals, geology, and the elegant machinery of nature.

One in the world of the Leading Edge Clinic, where I have an active clinical practice

These two roles cannot overlap the way casual readers might assume. This newsletter is educational, not medical advice. Clinical conversations belong inside a doctor–patient relationship.

Thus, they are separate worlds, explored for different purposes, and I enjoy both for different reasons. I’m saying this plainly because I like my medical license, and I prefer not to see it mailed back to me looking like it went through a shredder.

A Glimpse Into the Clinical-Research Side

In my clinical work, I sometimes use mineral solutions derived from the same geological source at concentrations and in contexts that differ from their EPA-regulated purpose. Any observations in that setting belong entirely to physician-directed care and are not related to Aurmina’s use or claims.

The recurring observations in my clinical work are among the factors that inspired the research and writing of this book. They are part of ongoing research, clinical experience, and long-term exploration.

They are not conclusions—they are preliminary and hypothesis-generating—but they have strongly influenced how I think about patient care. In practical terms, I now routinely evaluate and address mineral status early, often before considering additional therapies, because starting complex treatment on a mineral-depleted system increasingly feels to me like trying to water a desert and expecting a forest to grow.

Anyway, I look forward to sharing them more formally as they mature. For now, consider them part of the broader mineral story we’re uncovering step by step.

What’s Coming Tomorrow

Tomorrow we will move to Chapter 15 - “Minerals Made Simple,” which is a layperson’s summary of all the biochemistry that we will skip in Chapters 14B–E above. I’m (reluctantly!) skipping those because the science is simply too dense for most people to absorb in an early morning or workday email.

But if you’re a biochemistry fanatic—or if mineral science lights you up the way it does me—don’t skip 14B–E. That’s where the truly fascinating biochemistry lives.

But if you are someone who just prefers the highlight reel, tomorrow’s chapter is for you. Now, before we end, please see the disclaimer below, which will appear frequently as I begin to share my clinical experiences with mineral supplementation.

REGULATORY + MEDICAL DISCLAIMER AURMINA: Aurmina is an EPA-regulated water-purification product. It is used only to purify and structure water. It is not a supplement. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. No health or physiological effects are being claimed or implied. GENERAL EDUCATION ONLY: All information in this post is educational, covering water chemistry, minerals, geology, and scientific concepts. Nothing here is medical advice, and it should not be used to make health decisions. CLINICAL PRACTICE: Aurmina’s approved purpose is water purification. My separate use of the same mineral solution in clinical practice occurs exclusively within physician-patient care, at different concentrations and for different objectives than its EPA-regulated use. These clinical uses are not part of the product’s marketing, claims, or consumer instructions, and any observations I share from practice should not be interpreted as recommendations for consumer use. SEPARATION STATEMENT: No clinical statements apply to Aurmina. No product claims are being made about Aurmina. No regulatory categories are being mixed. FINAL NOTE: Use Aurmina only as instructed for water purification. Consult your own healthcare professional for health questions.

