In the wake of this weekend’s feeble attempt to launch my new book on Substack — by popular demand (plus a little help from my friend The Curious Outlier) — I’ve created a dedicated Substack page with paid subscriber access to the full, ordered, and linked thumbnails for each chapter, neatly organized in one place: the official Table of Contents for “From Volcanoes to Vitality.”

Welcome to Mineral Month

On Substack, I’ll be rolling out this 30-chapter book the old-fashioned way—in serial (like Dickens or Tolstoy:). So here we go: one chapter posted a day, one mineral revelation at a time. Stick with it and, by the end of November, you’ll know more about mineral science than almost anyone alive (which will allow you to absolutely crush it at cocktail parties this holiday season).

In honor of this slightly unhinged endeavor, I hereby declare it “Mineral Month” — and will graciously respond to “Mineral Man,” “The Mineral Maestro,” or any other title you deem appropriate (be nice). But if you call me “Mineral Moron,” TBH, I wouldn’t argue.

But in all seriousness, this book represents more than an eccentric deep dive into volcanic rock and chemistry. Its central ideas—about how minerals restore the vitality of water, soil, plants, animals, and humans—could reshape how we think about the very foundations of health and ecology. I want it to remind us that true health flows from a single, continuous current—an elemental lineage we’ve almost completely forgotten.

Now, if you’ve been a free subscriber to date, here’s your moment of glory: for the princely sum of $7, you can join me for the whole, pulse-pounding ride that is Mineral Month. Quite the bargain, considering it took me two months and a couple of mild breakdowns to complete it.

Also, just like some streaming platforms, I’m dropping the entire season—err, book—at once. So if patience isn’t your virtue, again, you can binge the whole thing via the Table of Contents page (bookmark it).

If you want a physical book in hand or prefer the smell of paper over pixels, you can pre-order a paperback or hardcover version here (about a month out from shipping, but will be in time for Christmas- hint hint).

Enjoy the ride—and remember: this is what happens when a doctor with insomnia meets volcanic rock. So have fun, my fellow mineral mongers—may your coffee be structured, your water charged, and your magnesium bioavailable (ugh, I tried).

“From Volcanoes To Vitality: The Untold Story of Asao Shimanishi - The Man Who Cracked Earth’s Hidden Code For Life and Health”

P.S. Yes, I know—it sounds insane—but I have another book about to drop (not on Substack—old-fashioned hardcover this time, way easier). Been working on it for almost a year. Apparently, my subconscious signed me up for “Maximum Productivity Mode” in an attempt to stuff every stocking in sight this holiday season. Pre-order here and/or below for “The War on Chlorine Dioxide” (yup, I’m at it again). This one will be shipping mid-January. Check out the last line of the promotional copy: “Buy it before they ban it.” Hah!