If water from rock were only metaphor, Scripture would not return to it with such consistency or material specificity. Instead, it returns again and again to the same event: water coming from stone, and life depending on it. I had first read these moments as supernatural interventions. The text presents them more concretely, as moments that reveal an order already built into creation.

Stone Opened, Water Released

In Exodus, Moses strikes the rock and water flows. The scene carries symbolic force, but it is also scientifically instructive: vitality comes from water conditioned by rock and brought forth to sustain life.

This pattern repeats throughout Scripture: wells uncovered, springs released, fountains opened, living water emerging where hardness once prevailed. Such passages present Earth’s processes as real and repeatable. Stone and water are shown participating in a generative relationship, one from which life emerges and on which it continues to depend.

In the Third Key of The Six Keys of Eudoxus, the same pattern appears in language that, by then, I knew by heart: “Must not the body be dissolved by the water, and the Earth be penetrated with its Humidity, to be made proper for generation?” The “body” is the mineral body of black mica, the stone in its closed condition. Dissolution and penetration by sulfated rainwater describe the transition into a state ready for generation, which, in my reading, corresponds to the opening of biotite toward vermiculite, a rock made penetrable so that water can enter and release its mineral chemistry into the world.

The point in both cases is preparation: water makes the stone generative.

How Scripture Describes Matter

A similar material grammar governs Scripture’s use of salt, fire, and dust. Salt seals covenants through preservation. Fire purifies by refining what passes through it. Dust marks both origin and return because, as we learned from the Rock–Water Circuit, life moves through matter.

Scripture treats formation, degeneration, purification, and renewal as material events. Matter is formed, broken down, and made ready again.

What was striking was how quickly the text yielded to this reading. Once I stopped asking what Scripture symbolized and began asking what it assumed to be physically true, the same cycle surfaced again and again: stone opened, water released, life sustained, order restored.

After seeing this pattern, I began tracing the recurrence of the same physical nouns across Scripture wherever it spoke of origin, stability, endurance, collapse, and renewal. What emerged was a tight, constrained vocabulary that felt structural, as if these words were carrying the architecture of a system rather than serving merely as metaphor or symbolism.

A covenant, for example, is a binding agreement meant to endure across generations. It defines identity, obligation, inheritance, and continuity. Covenants are built to outlast individuals. So when Scripture grounds a covenant in rock or seals it with salt, it reaches for materials closely associated with endurance.

Rock itself appears with remarkable consistency. God is called a Rock. Humans are described as being hewn from rock. Salvation is anchored to rock. The language returns to stone whenever Scripture wants to speak about origin, stability, and endurance.

“Of the Rock that begat thee, thou art unmindful, and hast forgotten God that formed thee.”



—Deuteronomy 32:18 (KJV)