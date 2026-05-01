A note to readers: Some readers have expressed concern about the direction of these posts. I understand the concern, but I want to be clear. I am not adopting a new religion. I am not asking anyone to follow Hermeticism. I am not deifying Hermes. I am not inviting readers into occult practice. I am reading ancient symbolic texts as possible records of natural processes: mineral transformation, water chemistry, charge, circulation, and the conditions that allow life to function. This is a line of inquiry that my research into a class of therapeutics led me to. The deeper I followed its importance in chronic illness, cancer, agriculture, water, and biology, the clearer it became that medicine often treats downstream failures while rarely asking what upstream conditions make physiology possible. You may disagree with my interpretation. You may think I am wrong. Fair enough. But I am not confused about what I am doing. I am studying the created order and following evidence, patterns, and mechanisms wherever they lead.

We now move deeper into the Hermetic alchemical texts.

The Emerald Tablet is the first of the three texts we will decode, and the most foundational: It is the most widely known, the most studied, and the most frequently misunderstood.

I begin with it not because it proves our interpretive framework, but because it names the larger order: ascent and descent, reception and activation, opening and release, circulation and return. Its language is compressed, ancient, and less operationally precise than the texts we will decode in the next posts, so some of the mappings may initially feel provisional, even forced.

Attributed to Hermes Trismegistus and preserved in early medieval Arabic sources, the Tablet is typically read as mystical or symbolic literature—a set of poetic aphorisms about the unity of nature. It is rarely read as a compressed description of a planetary cycle.

We read it differently.

In what follows, we present a materially specific interpretation of the text—one tested against the Rock–Water Circuit Theory and against the operational chemistry of Asao Shimanishi. In our reading, the Tablet preserves, in symbolic language, the same recurring cycle described in Chapters III through V: Earth’s cycle of opening, circulation, transformation, and return linking rock, water, and life.

I ask for patience here. The roles we assign in the Tablet—to sulfur-bearing rainwater, biotite, vermiculite, and the mineral essence brought forth from stone—will be tested repeatedly in the texts that follow. Letter from a Woman Alchemist on the True Stone of Wisdom will give a portrait of the essence once produced. The Six Keys of Eudoxus will give the guarded procedure by which it is extracted.

By the end, our claim is not that one striking line happens to fit. It is that all three texts lock together around the same materials and processes we have identified. If our interpretation was incorrect, it would have broken somewhere across these texts. We believe that it does not.

I do not offer that lightly. To our knowledge, these texts have not been mapped onto a physical process with this degree of chemical and operational precision. If that claim is too strong, it will fail under scrutiny. If it holds, then one of the most famous documents in the Hermetic tradition may be read in a way that has not been available before.

We begin with the text itself. The translation used here is the Steele and Singer rendering, whose English most closely aligns with the phrases analyzed below. I reproduce it in full so the reader can see the whole before we turn to selected lines.

For those more inclined to listening, I’m including a deeply evocative reading of The Emerald Tablet by professional voice actress Laura Anderson, also known as Conscious Voice. Laura is a colleague from the World Council for Health, though I had no idea she was a professional voice actress until she sent me this recording after yesterday’s post. She reads carefully and slowly, and I found that, reading the words in time with her voice, made the Tablet feel newly alive to me, even after months of living inside it.

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The Emerald Tablet

True it is, without falsehood, certain and most true.

That which is above is like to that which is below, and that which is below is like to that which is above, to accomplish the miracles of one thing.

And as all things were by contemplation of one, so all things arose from this one thing by a single act of adaptation.

The father thereof is the Sun, the mother the Moon.

The wind carried it in its womb, the earth is the nurse thereof.

It is the father of all works of wonder throughout the whole world.

The power thereof is perfect.

If it be cast on to earth, it will separate the element of earth from that of fire, the subtle from the gross.

With great sagacity it doth ascend gently from earth to heaven. Again it doth descend to earth, and uniteth in itself the force from things superior and things inferior.

Thus thou wilt possess the glory of the brightness of the whole world, and all obscurity will fly far from thee.

This thing is the strong fortitude of all strength, for it overcometh every subtle thing and doth penetrate every solid substance.

Thus was this world created.

Hence will there be marvellous adaptations achieved, of which the manner is this.

For this reason I am called Hermes Trismegistus, because I hold three parts of the wisdom of the whole world.

That which I had to say about the operation of Sol is completed.

In what follows, I do not attempt to decode every line of the Tablet. For the sake of brevity, I focus on a small number of central passages that, in our view, map most clearly onto the modern scientific cycle described in our Rock–Water Circuit Theory. We arrived at these readings by testing one interpretation after another against the geochemistry, Shimanishi’s procedural steps, and the text’s internal consistency.

“And as all things were by contemplation of one, so all things arose from this one thing by a single act of adaptation, and the power thereof is perfect.”

Within the Rock–Water Circuit, this describes the recurring physical cycle of iron-sulfur-aluminum-water (ISAW) chemistry fixed into rock during formation. Later, acidic, sulfate-bearing rainwater begins weathering biotite, gradually opening and destabilizing its structure. As that opening proceeds, sulfur remains an active participant, helping drive the proton activity, electron flow, and mineral destabilization that liberate charge and transfer stored redox potential into water.

After death, those minerals return to the Earth, where, over long spans of time, they are again gathered into rock deep within the Earth. But the cycle does not end there. Through tectonic shifts, the rock rises and is again exposed to weathering, allowing it to reopen, its mineral chemistry remobilized into water, where it can once again enter soils, living systems, and the processes of life. That recursive return—from rock into water, into life, back into rock, and back into water again—is what gives the system its continuity.

The “single act of adaptation” points to the mediating operation by which what is fixed becomes mobile, what is latent becomes active, and what is organized geologically is later reorganized biologically. Within the Rock–Water Circuit, that role is most consistently fulfilled by water. Water receives charge from rock, carries mineral chemistry into life, returns those same materials to the Earth, and then receives them again as rock is reopened through weathering. The power is “perfect” because the system does not consume its source. Energy is transferred, reorganized, and renewed through continuous circulation.

“The father thereof is the Sun, the mother the Moon.”

Referring again to ISAW chemistry and its cycle, we no longer understand the Sun and Moon here as fixed substances, but as roles within a generative transformation. In alchemy, the Father, identified with the Sun, names the activating and penetrating principle, which in this system is most consistently expressed through sulfur: whether carried in acidic, sulfated rainwater in Nature or as sulfuric acid in Art. The Mother, identified with the Moon, names the receptive mineral body: the matrix that receives that action, opens under it, and yields its contents.

Seen this way, the line describes not two things but a union. The Father joins the Mother. The Mother receives, opens, and yields. And the child is the product of that union: the liberated mineral essence drawn forth from the opened body. In nature, this unfolds slowly through weathering; in Shimanishi’s process, sulfuric acid performs the same operation directly, entering the prepared vermiculite and extracting its essence into solution.

“The wind carried it in its womb; the earth is the nurse thereof.”

The Tablet now restates the same process under a different set of roles: no longer the union itself, but the cycle by which its active chemistry is carried and returned. Here, the “wind” names the phase of atmospheric transport, especially the dispersal of sulfur-bearing compounds through the air. What is carried is not the whole mineral system, but its most mobile and reactivating component: the sulfur chemistry that moves between domains and helps restart the cycle. Joined to water in the atmosphere and returned through rain, it reenters the mineral world in a chemically active form capable of reopening rock and setting its stored mineral contents into motion.

“The earth is the nurse thereof.”

A nurse feeds and sustains what has already been brought forth. Here, the earth is the nurse because it is the enduring mineral matrix within which the slowly released rock's chemistry is taken up by water and soil. Vermiculite is one crucial part of that nursing function: an open mineral body whose expanded lattice releases mineral charge in a slow, buffered, and governed way. Iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium, manganese, and ultratrace elements enter water already prepared to carry them onward. In that sense, the earth nurses by feeding mineral chemistry into the waters and soils that sustain life.

In our reading, the earth nurses through weathered rock, especially vermiculite, which slowly feeds mineral chemistry into the waters and soils that sustain life.

What the Tablet records is therefore a closed loop: union, transport, return, nourishment, and renewal. Once this is seen, the Emerald Tablet begins to read like the compressed description of a real process, one that can be traced, tested, and reconstructed in the physical world.

“It is the father of all works of wonder throughout the whole world.”

In our reading, this points to the foundational source of usable energy: the separation and attraction of unlike charges, the basic polarity by which potential energy is stored and made available to power life. In Earth’s systems, minerals provide the material structures through which energy is held, organized, directed, and released. Their charged lattices store electrochemical potential and help govern its transfer across environments. In planetary terms, we believe that same principle is expressed in the Deep-to-Surface Energy Gradient, where alkaline, electron-rich fluids rising from the depths of Earth meet more acidic, proton-rich waters at its surface above.

“This thing is the strong fortitude of all strength, for it overcometh every subtle thing and doth penetrate every solid substance.”

In our reading, this “thing” is mineralized water: water carrying a redox-active mineral chemistry in mobile form. Iron and sulfur provide the energetic core, but water is the medium that gives that chemistry reach, allowing it to move through what is subtle and enter what is solid, like the impenetrable, tightly compressed biotite, which is slowly opened by sulfated rainwater into vermiculite, after which water penetrates, yet another vivid description of this critical step in Earth’s cycle.

“Thus thou wilt possess the glory of the brightness of the whole world, and all obscurity will fly far from thee.”

In our reading, “the glory of the brightness” refers first to illumination: the clarity that appears when the process is finally seen as a whole rather than in fragments. “Obscurity” names the opposite condition—the confusion, concealment, and misreading that prevail when the pattern has not yet been recognized. But because the Tablet is describing not only a text to be understood but a process active in nature, that brightness also extends into vitality itself: the generative order that appears wherever the cycle is intact and its chemistry remains in motion.

When the Whole Came Into View

Taken together, the lines “That which is above is like to that which is below… to accomplish the miracles of one thing,” and “it doth ascend gently from earth to heaven. Again, it doth descend to earth, and uniteth in itself the force from things superior and things inferior,” appear, in our reading, to be alchemical repetitions of the same underlying order. The first states that order; the second restates it as circulation. This is one way alchemy repeats the same operation under different images.

Scientifically, that underlying order can be read across two scales. At the level of the Rock–Water Circuit, it may refer to sulfur-bearing rainwater descending from the sky and meeting iron-rich mineral bodies in the earth, where stored chemistry is opened and made mobile, then lifted, transformed, and returned again through circulation.

At the broader planetary level, we believe the same order appears in the Deep-to-Surface Energy Gradient, where alkaline, electron-rich fluids rising from depth meet more acidic, proton-rich waters above.

On that reading, the line “Thus was this world created” becomes central. The Emerald Tablet presents, in compressed symbolic form, a generative order of the world itself: the recurring cycle through which energy, mineral chemistry, water, and life remain linked across ascent, transformation, nourishment, and return.

What it does not yet give us is that mineral chemistry in concentrated form—the same chemistry that powers Nature’s cycle. For that, we must turn from the map of the cycle to a text concerned not with the world-process as a whole, but with the nature of the essence brought forth from it.

We turn, then, to Letter from a Woman Alchemist on the True Stone of Wisdom.

A note for readers: In the next two posts, we will turn from the cycle described in The Emerald Tablet to the properties of the core mineral chemistry itself, and then to the guarded procedure by which that mineral solution was said to be prepared in texts from centuries ago.

For those interested in how that knowledge re-entered in material form today, I invite you to explore Aurmina (“golden mineral essence”) — a name we chose before we fully understood what it pointed to, and one that will become clearer as this series unfolds. Yes, this is a product, and part of a company I am building around this work, because at some point, the work had to leave the page and enter the world.