Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Margaret Allison's avatar
Margaret Allison
5d

Thanks, Dr. Kory. I could hardly read through some especially knowing when I was a child everyone got measles!!! Both kinds and lived. I started first grade 1953! I don’t remember one child dying in the schools I attended in KY for 6 years before we returned to our home state Alabama. Also some had measles before they started school. It wasn’t a big deal back then. I think good hygiene, sanitation and clean water made a big difference but didn’t stop us from getting them. It reads like malpractice to me. “Do no harm”! That means little children also. We are worse off with the vaccines. Thanks again for all that is being done to help us be a healthy nation again.

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Pam Mac's avatar
Pam Mac
5d

Please, there wasn't an uptick in measles until Biden let in some 30 million people, unvetted.

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