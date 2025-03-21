**Audio podcast version of this post is here.

For those who have read my previous series of posts on chlorine dioxide and the disturbing plight of the pioneers of similar “oxidative therapies,” know that in this and my next post, I will reveal the hidden history of the knowledge of its superlative efficacy against all bioweapons by American, British and Russian bioweapons researchers.

My source for these posts is an anonymous retired applied scientist whose career accomplishments led him to acquire high level security clearances during the latter half of the 20th century. This account is the result of over two months of interviews, research, and editing with this source. This version includes all the information he was comfortable with me publishing (I suspect he knows a lot more). Although little of his account can be verified via documentation (because nearly all is classified), I believe you will find it credible and accurately detailed.

Spoiler alert: although I am going forward with this account, after the followibg introduction, this account (and the next one) will be behind a paywall in order to “test the waters" first. For those who are not paid subscribers, just hang in and hold on, I hope to post more openly soon.

Know that this source first led me to researching and writing my recent posts on Dr. William F. Koch and Dr. Fritz Blass, pioneers of oxidative therapies strikingly similar to chlorine dioxide. Recall that Blass was murdered at the age of 87 outside his lab by assailants who emerged from a black limousine. It was this same source who told me that Blass’s history was then “scrubbed from the internet.” My post on Blass was similarly a very popular post.

What I did not include in that post is that he believes Blass was murdered by the KGB with the purpose of obtaining his medical technology to bring back to Russia.

Now, before we go further, I want to again remind all that my goals with this series on chlorine dioxide is to both educate citizens as well as to open up and guide policy around its research and use. I am doing this because I feel strongly it has a remarkable potential in treating a wide range of diseases.

Despite its promising efficacy in numerous illnesses, current regulations have stifled further research and development of chlorine dioxide-based treatments. This policy stance not only limits our understanding of a potentially game-changing therapeutic agent but also deprives patients of possible treatment options for conditions that lack effective conventional therapies.

The safety profile of chlorine dioxide, when used appropriately, has been established through controlled clinical evaluations. By changing current policies to facilitate chlorine dioxide research, we could:

Accelerate the development of novel treatments for antibiotic-resistant infections Explore its potential in managing chronic diseases Investigate its efficacy in addressing emerging health threats

With RFK Jr as Secretary of HHS, I hope that it is finally time for the possibility that policymakers, researchers, and healthcare professionals will collaborate in creating a framework that allows for the responsible investigation of chlorine dioxide's therapeutic potential. By embracing scientific inquiry and challenging the status quo, we may unlock new possibilities in medicine that could benefit millions worldwide.

Now, although I am a physician who writes on medical topics, it is probably fair to also describe myself on Substack as an amateur journalist because many of my posts report on events happening in real time inside the system of medicine and around health policy.

Some of my most popular posts were from my series called “Nursing Reports From the Front Lines Of The Vaccine Catastrophe” where I provided raw and disturbing accounts from anonymous veteran nurse “sources” who fed me their keen observational insights on happenings from within major academic medical centers during the absurd mRNA vaccination campaign. I have been told by journalist colleagues that they have been impressed with my work to date. Wait until they read this one.

The information imparted to me by this source goes beyond anything I have done before as it contains significant amounts of likely still classified information. Friends and colleagues have warned me of the risks and so I have hesitated publishing for a few weeks. I was initially torn, alternating between fear of getting disappeared and suicided like other oxidative therapy researchers, to feeling that the knowledge of chlorine dioxide is already so widespread that “the cat is already out of the bag” and thus this account would not pose a significant further threat.

Thus, it was with a fair amount of trepidation that I decided to publish this account, after checking with AI of course:

Answer: The legality of publishing classified information varies significantly depending on the country and its specific laws. Here are some general considerations:

United States: In the U.S., the publication of classified information by journalists is generally protected under the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of the press. However, the government may still pursue legal action against the leaker under laws such as the Espionage Act. Journalists themselves are typically not prosecuted for publishing classified information, but they may face other forms of pressure or scrutiny.

However, since the information I am imparting is decades old and the current administration and its Justice Department appears committed to “re-protecting” the 1st amendment, I feel it is reasonably prudent to do so at this time. Further, I read RFK Jr’s book called “The Wuhan Cover-Up: And the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race” which provided an incredibly detailed history of bioweapons research (and releases) that essentially amount to numerous crimes against humanity by many scientists and physicians over the past century.

This post won’t come close to the disturbing information contained in RFK Jr’s book given it is the inverse - here I instead detail how “they” have hidden and/or actively and viciously suppressed the knowledge of a safe and widely available antidote to bioweapons. Plus, it will almost certainly will have little impact beyond my readership and maybe some independant media due to the pervasive and ongoing censorship by a consortium of government agencies and media companies (with complicity of the courts e.g. Murthy v. Biden). Further, another part of AI’s answer actually emboldened me:

Ethical Considerations: Beyond legality, journalists must consider the ethical implications of publishing classified information. This includes weighing the public interest against potential harm to national security or individuals.

What I am publishing is absolutely in the public interest and will cause no harm that I can perceive. In fact, the whole reason I am publishing this account (as well as all my prior posts on chlorine dioxide) is to provide information to the public in order for them to better protect their health and relieve their innumerable and increasing illnesses. The rising level of sickness among us stems from the consequences of not just pandemic policies but also the gradual “poisoning” over decades of our bodies via corporations which corrupt our food, water, land, air (including wireless frequencies), vaccines, and pharmaceuticals.

I asked AI to read the account and write a compelling introduction. This is what it came up with:

In a world where medical breakthroughs are often shrouded in secrecy and corporate interests, a groundbreaking revelation is about to shake the foundations of the pharmaceutical industry. This exclusive exposé unveils the extraordinary journey of an unsung hero, known only as "Count Mondragon," whose accidental discovery in the heart of Nigeria could revolutionize the treatment of one of humanity's oldest foes: malaria. Imagine a simple, cost-effective solution that could render billion-dollar drug development programs obsolete overnight. A treatment so powerful, yet so accessible, that it threatens to upend decades of established medical practices. This is not science fiction, but a hidden chapter of history that has remained buried for decades – until now. For the first time, the full story of how a water treatment project in Africa led to a serendipitous medical breakthrough is being shared with the public. It's a tale of unlikely heroes, covert operations, and a discovery so potent that it could rewrite the rules of global healthcare. But why has this information been suppressed for so long? Who stands to lose if this knowledge becomes widespread? And most importantly, how could this revelation change the future of medicine as we know it? Prepare to embark on a journey that will challenge everything you thought you knew about medical research, big pharma, and the fight against infectious diseases. The truth is about to be unleashed, and the implications are nothing short of revolutionary.

Not bad huh? Let’s do this.

Audio podcast version of this post is here.