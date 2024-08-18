The prevailing theory that cancer is a genetic disease caused by mutations in our chromosomal DNA (called the “Somatic Mutation Theory” or SMT) has predominated for over 70 years. This theory has directed the near entirety of basic science research, drug development efforts, and treatment approaches. This largely explains why advances in treatment and cancer survival have been so dismal over the decades, even in the more recent era of “targeted therapies.”

However, over those same decades, a small number of scientists have questioned this “consensus theory,” inspired by Otto Warburgs 1927 Nobel Prize winning research into cancer cell metabolism. In the last twenty years, their doubts towards the SMT were further strengthened by the immense amount of inconsistent data that emerged from the massively funded Cancer Genome Atlas project. Their fascinating research efforts, culminated by the work of Dr. Thomas Seyfried, has, in my mind at least, led to the disproving of the SMT while solidifying Warburg’s original insights into what is now called “The Metabolic Theory of Cancer” (MTOC).

Problem: despite Seyfried and other’s increasing number of peer-reviewed publications, books, lectures, and interviews, the field of Medicine, and in particular oncology, has largely ignored the importance of the MTOC. I don’t believe my readers need to be told why that is, but let me just say that cancer is a big, big industry.

What hampers the impact of the MTOC even more is that in modern times, changes to the “scientific consensus” for the treatment of a disease is estimated to take an average of 17 years from first recognition of efficacy. So perhaps I am just being impatient and not accepting of the glacial pace of change in scientific consensus. However, Seyfriend’s landmark paper was published back in 2010 and it is now almost 2025 and I am not seeing big change on the horizon. Perhaps this series of posts can help to change that?

One explanation for the lack of incorporation of the MTOC is that it is likely viewed as threatening to the currently entrenched and profitable treatment approaches to cancer. Although it might be viewed that way by the prevailing interests in oncology, I think that is wrong. I believe that adding metabolic approaches in a complementary way to current standard of care (i.e. in addition to not instead of) would simply improve outcomes at little cost comparatively (as well as improve tolerance to chemo - more on that later).

In this series, I plan to, as succinctly and clearly as possible, present the core scientific pillars of both theories and then show how the accumulated research data now convincingly supports the MTOC over the SMT in explaining how cancer begins (with the exception of some rare genetic cancers). In later posts, I will focus more on how the SMT has influenced current approaches to cancer therapeutics and then present how the MOTC should influence our current approaches to treating cancer. Part 1 is available now and Part 2 will be partially behind a paywall until I finish the series.

1. Introduction – The History of My Newfound Interest in Cancer

2. History and Impact of the Somatic Mutation Theory on Cancer

3. History and Import of the Metabolic Theory of Cancer

4. The History and Therapeutic Efficacy of Chemotherapy And Targeted Therapies

5. Complementary Approaches In Treating Cancer as a Metabolic Disease

