Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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pretty-red, old guy's avatar
pretty-red, old guy
Aug 15

as I have said before. . . Doctors like AMD and Pierre should consider forming their own med school or the USA will continue to push out students that believe every allopath professor without thinking critically. . .

Hillsdale College a place to consider as an origin!

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Anne Clifton
Aug 15

This is one of the most incredible things I have read in a long time! Thank you Dr. Kory and Midwestern Doctor!

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