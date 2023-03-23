The Media Is Finally Beginning to Come Clean about COVID-19
Scott Atlas provides an insider’s account of the horrendous mistakes made throughout the first year of the pandemic
When I first learned of the Midwestern Doctor who authors The Forgotten Side of Medicine Substack, I was drawn to their deep understanding both of medical history and medical propaganda. Soon after we connected, I requested a discussion of the recent plea for COVID-19 amnesty, a request that has evolved into a series.
As the establishment finds itself in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.