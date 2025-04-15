*Hang in and hold on Folks. Medical Musings is going to stray a bit far afield today :)

Since the inception of my “Medical Musings” Substack almost 3 1/2 years ago, I have primarily focused on topics related to the field of Medicine, both historical and current. Initially, I focused on treatments for COVID-19 and vaccine injury while trying to expose the pandemic’s multifaceted frauds perpetrated via propaganda and censorship.

More recently, I began exploring the potential applications of various repurposed drugs and therapies to treat different illnesses, particularly cancer. During that research, I discovered a truly dark side of medicine, namely the over 100-year history of persecutions and assassinations of physicians who discovered effective treatments that threatened the prevailing economic models of the medical establishment.

Today, I will expose a new dimension of my interest: my newfound fascination with researching conspiracy theories. Although on its surface, this topic may seem unrelated to Medicine, I disagree, as you will learn below.

You see, I was given a front-row seat to the global Disinformation campaign that successfully convinced most of the world that ivermectin was a worthless horse dewormer in treating Covid despite it being one of the most effective therapies I used in treating hundreds of patients. As a result of that disorienting and alarming experience, I began to wonder: if “they” could successfully convince most of the world of something so obviously false, what other lies have they pulled off, and for how long have “they” been pulling them?

Then I realized that many of the friends and colleagues I gained during my COVID journey turned out to be people repeatedly amused at my utter shock that a brazen, easily disprovable lie could be propagated globally and then believed by most citizens. No wonder my new friends were quickly “hip” to the ivermectin fraud. Unlike me, they had long realized and accepted that the media, the government, politicians, and corporations spew lies regularly. Yet, most of the population (like pre-Covid Pierre) remain unaware of this fact (although, post-Covid, I think there are far fewer still unaware).

A few of my new friends revealed the truth about several prominent “conspiracy theories.” Once I verified them, I was transformed. It inspired me to research numerous supposedly false, dissenting accounts of current and historical events, with such beliefs labeled by wider society as “conspiracy theories.” It became a hobby because the many “inconvenient truths” (what I now prefer to call conspiracy theories) that I uncovered, like the ivermectin fraud, further awakened me to a world I knew little about before. The terms “red-pilled,” “blue-pilled,” and “awake” (not woke) began to enter my vocabulary.

I found many, but not all, of the “inconvenient truths” fascinating, disturbing, and often disorienting. However, I have avoided writing about such topics on this blog despite finding irrefutable evidence that many popular conspiracy theories are verifiably (often easily) true.

One reason I have avoided writing about them (there are other reasons) is because many websites and podcasters do a far better job than I could at compiling and presenting evidence of their veracity, so I will continue to leave it to them. I think the master at proving popular conspiracy theories is the profoundly knowledgeable researcher and podcaster James Corbett and his “Corbett Report” site. If you don’t know his work, I suggest you start with his masterful trio of documentaries on 9/11; “9/11 Suspects”, 9/11 War Games,” and “9/11 Whistleblowers.” How they are on YouTube is beyond me.

I also value the number of interviews that the podcaster Joe Rogan has done with various content experts who have deeply researched major historical events (often over decades) and reached disturbing conclusions that directly contradict numerous “official narratives.”

My good friend Peter Simonson (owner of the Juvent, the only micro-impact therapy platform proven to reverse osteoporosis), is responsible for the first “red pill” that I ever swallowed when he sent me a link to the documentary “From JFK to 9/11 - Everything Is A Rich Man’s Trick.” Peter’s journey investigating conspiracy theories began in 2005 when he read “The Creature From Jekyll Island” about the creation of the Federal Reserve (which, despite its clever name, is essentially a private entity).

Funny story: I started watching the “Rich Man’s Trick” documentary on my phone while walking through an airport with Paul Marik. I became so immersed in the presented information that I could not take my eyes off the screen. We were on a jet bridge waiting to board a plane, and Paul kept pestering me because I was not talking to him. He wanted to know what I was watching so intently. I said, “Paul, I am watching this fascinating documentary, which I don’t think you can handle, so leave me alone.”

“What is it? What is it about?”

“Never mind, Paul, if you watch this, you won’t be able to sleep for days, so I would just leave it alone.” (Paul gets emotionally disturbed when he learns of depraved acts committed by humans). He later watched it and could not stop talking about it for days, repeatedly invoking his pet phrase, “It truly is astonishing.”

That documentary led me to explore other conspiracy theories related to historical events like the moon landing, Pearl Harbor, UFOs, and the Titanic (to name just a few). That research inspired me to write a fun draft post on the topic some months ago, which I still haven’t published because so many other pressing issues related to my area of expertise keep popping up (like the recent cases of two purported “measles deaths”).

It was not until Mark Grenon (a pioneer of the chlorine dioxide formulation Miracle Mineral Supplement (MMS)) recently told me about a conspiracy theory that he has not told many people about that I finally decided to write publicly on this topic.

My original post was titled the “Kory Conspiracy Theory Scale” (KCTS) - recall my previous post about my fondness for self-named eponyms. Anyway, in the KCTS draft, I compiled a list of almost 40 commonly and not-so-commonly circulated conspiracy theories. I then assigned each one various points based on how outlandish they seemed on their surface.

I then invite the reader to check off each listed conspiracy theory that they think is true, and for each one they check, they get the number of points assigned to the conspiracy theory. Then they total all the points from all the conspiracy theories they believe in, and voila, they got their KCTS score. Easily provable ones like “Brigitte Macron is a man” do not win you many points :). Believing that Nicola Tesla, the pioneer of oxidative therapies, was delivered to Earth by aliens living on Venus scores far higher :).

My intent with the scale is to help my fellow conspiracy theorists enter into social conversations without unnecessarily disturbing people with notions that would make the listener conclude that the conspiracy theorist is a looney-tune whack job. In my vision for the scale, all you would have to do when first speaking with a stranger at a social gathering would be to ask, “So, what’s your KCTS score?” If the person responds that they are a “15” and you are a “175,” tread carefully :).

Fun fact: I was at a mini-college reunion with my old friend group from the University of Colorado a couple of months ago and, as the weekend (and late nights) wore on, it became clear that me and my partner Lisa were the leading (but not the only) conspiracy theorists in the group. One day, we were hiking in the mountains, and Lisa was just behind me on the trail when my old roommate, Tom Engleman, decided to tease Lisa by asking her, “So Lisa, do you believe the Democrats are steering hurricanes?” She answered “Absolutely,” both seriously and without hesitation. I was beaming.

In the below paywalled post, I will share an account Mark Grenon told me about events that occurred while working with Jim Humble. It’s never been told publicly before, and it’s a doozy. I also included some “bonus content,” which is a recording of me having a laughing fit as I read a draft of the account to my partner, Lisa. She thought my readership would enjoy it. I laugh every time I listen; it is almost like a cheer-me-up exercise if I am gloomy (which I rarely am). I hope my trusted paid subscribers appreciate my laughing fit and Mark’s disturbing account. Let’s go.