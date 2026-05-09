Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Penelope Durkan's avatar
Penelope Durkan
2d

I love what you're doing! Thank you for taking a risk on what seems like ancient madness, for recognising the power of the cryptic writings.

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Paula Chandler's avatar
Paula Chandler
2d

I have not kept up with this current unfolding of knowledge/discovery process. Very interesting morning read for me! I wonder, with my feeble thinking, what deterred the continuation, availability of these texts to a broader humanity?

As I am drawn to your writings on chlorine dioxide and DMSO, is there any correlation with these findings?

“As above, so below” in biblical terms references the divine linking with the human.

Thank you Pierre!

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