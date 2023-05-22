About a year ago, I came across A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) and became an avid reader because of AMD’s depth of understanding of the intangible aspects of medicine that shape everything we do but are so difficult to put into words. Six months later, a mutual acquaintance connected us; we discovered we were kindred spirits, and we’ve been friends ever sinc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.